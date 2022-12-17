Read full article on original website
EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council OKs Applying For Funding For Downtown Project
PROJECT FUNDING … Council ok’d Edon Village Administrator Chad Ordway (middle) to apply for ODOT funding for a downtown project. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edon Village Council meeting of December 19 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. All six council members, David...
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Additional Funds For Fire Department’s Live Structural Fire Training
TRAINING NEEDS … Bryan Fire Chief Doug Pool asks council to pass Ordinance 54, which provides more funds for the fire department's live structure fire training. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting, held on December 19, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll...
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Holds Final Meeting Of 2022
COUNCIL … Members of the Delta Village Council discuss the legislative items before them during the December 19th, 2022, meeting. The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, December 19th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Council first heard from...
$3.6 Million Coming Back To Area Co-Op Members Over The Holidays Via Capital Credits
PAULDING, BRYAN, & MALINTA, OH — If you are a member of a co-op, make sure to check your electric bill this month! Member-owners of Paulding-based Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC), Bryan-based North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC), and Malinta-based Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative (Tricounty) will see a lower electric bill around the holidays due to capital credits retirements.
Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals. Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.
BRYAN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Sets Date For Organizational Meeting
The Bryan Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, December 12th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance before moving on to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on November 21st.
Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 11 Individuals
On December 19, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Jared R. Baumgartner, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 23, 2022,...
Carol VanArsdalen (1938-2022)
Carol Jean VanArsdalen, 83, of Alvordton, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the care of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan. Carol was born December 27, 1938, daughter of the late Carl and Esther Gable. She was a 1956 graduate of Hilltop High School. Carol was known by...
Pauline Worthington (1925-2022)
Pauline Elizabeth Worthington, age 97, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Bryan following a brief illness. Polly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to bake and cook, knit, crochet and sew. Pauline was born on...
Wreaths Across America Honored At Edon & Blakeslee Cemeteries
COLOR GUARD … Edon American Legion Post 662 Color Guard posted the colors beginning and ending the Wreaths Across America Ceremony. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Morrill Worcester, is the name of the man who created a widely known tribute to remember, honor and teach about the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the United States of America.
High School Bowling Roundup For December 19, 2022
SWANTON – Isaac Stoy fired a 221 in game one and Caleb Muhe recorded a 212 in his opening game to help Bryan cruise past a shorthanded Swanton team. Conner Williams topped Swanton with games of 192 and 161. At Swanton Sports Center. Bryan (2,312) – Brandeberry 190-161; Muhe...
Aden McCarty Of Archbold To Continue Cross Country/Track Career At Grace College
COLLEGE RUNNING CAREER … Archbold’s Aden McCarty recently signed with Grace College to continue is academic and cross country/track career. Shown at McCarty’s signing day are: (Front) Anne McCarty, Aden McCarty, Andy McCarty. (Back) Archbold Head Coach Rachel Kinsman and Assistant Coach LaRoy Martinez. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Fayette @ Montpelier Girls Varsity Basketball
MONTPELIER – The Locos began their quest for another BBC title by taking a 21-12 halftime lead and then using a 20-7 third quarter to put the game away. Mandy Taylor racked up a game-high 16 points for Montpelier (6-1, 1-0 BBC) and Kelsie Bumb was close behind with 13.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kaden Frenn (Fayette)
The male Athlete of the Week is Fayette basketball player Kaden Frenn.
