HOLIDAY CITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Holiday City Donates To Help Pay For Engineering Study Of Wabash Cannonball Trail

EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council OKs Applying For Funding For Downtown Project
PROJECT FUNDING … Council ok’d Edon Village Administrator Chad Ordway (middle) to apply for ODOT funding for a downtown project. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edon Village Council meeting of December 19 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. All six council members, David...
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Additional Funds For Fire Department’s Live Structural Fire Training
TRAINING NEEDS … Bryan Fire Chief Doug Pool asks council to pass Ordinance 54, which provides more funds for the fire department's live structure fire training. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting, held on December 19, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll...
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Holds Final Meeting Of 2022
COUNCIL … Members of the Delta Village Council discuss the legislative items before them during the December 19th, 2022, meeting. The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, December 19th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Council first heard from...
Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Holds 2nd Annual Ice Sculpting Event
ICE CREATIONS … Four carvers from Ice Creations in Napoleon made 32 sculptures for the 2-day event. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, Wauseon was transformed into a winter wonderland while residents were treated to ice carving demonstrations at 32 various locations in the downtown area and on Shoop Avenue.
$3.6 Million Coming Back To Area Co-Op Members Over The Holidays Via Capital Credits
PAULDING, BRYAN, & MALINTA, OH — If you are a member of a co-op, make sure to check your electric bill this month! Member-owners of Paulding-based Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC), Bryan-based North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC), and Malinta-based Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative (Tricounty) will see a lower electric bill around the holidays due to capital credits retirements.
WILLIAMS COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Board Approves Admission Prices For Next Year’s Fair
NEW ATTRACTIONS … Director Toby Fenicle brought before the fair board two areas, a performance band and a potential horse pull, that were put into new business discussions and became a part of next year's Williams County Fair schedule. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Williams County Fair Board...
Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals. Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.
Troopers find a Lima man dead in a rest area in Van Wert County
Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The State Highway Patrol is investigating a man that was found dead in a rest area in Van Wert County. According to troopers, 40-year-old Donald Richardson Jr. of Lima was found dead in the eastbound rest area on U.S. 30. They discovered his body in a car when they were doing a check at the rest area. No other details have been released about the case which is still under investigation.
Historic Lyons Business Says Goodbye
ORIGINAL SITE … Pictured here is the original Lyons Oil Company before the company moved to its present location. (PHOTO PROVIDED) Doyle Welding in Lyons has said its goodbyes and shut its doors. The business got its start in 1938 as Lyons Oil Company. That is a total of...
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
NSCC Fall Commencement Ceremony Awards 106 Degrees/Certificates
ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Northwest State Community College celebrated the December 2022 graduating class at their fall ceremony last evening, held as an in-person ceremony in the Voinovich Auditorium. The ceremony recognized the awarding of 106 degrees and/or certificates to 103 students from the divisions of Arts & Sciences; Business...
Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 11 Individuals
On December 19, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Jared R. Baumgartner, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 23, 2022,...
Flu Cases On The Rise In Williams County
Montpelier, OH – Flu season is here, and Ohio is experiencing higher than normal rates of people infected and hospitalized by the flu this year. In Williams County, flu cases are also on the rise. Flu cases spreading rapidly in the community can overwhelm both local and regional hospitals....
Carol VanArsdalen (1938-2022)
Carol Jean VanArsdalen, 83, of Alvordton, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the care of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan. Carol was born December 27, 1938, daughter of the late Carl and Esther Gable. She was a 1956 graduate of Hilltop High School. Carol was known by...
Gunfire strikes vehicle making Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after gunfire struck a vehicle while a driver was making an Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night. According to a report, a 23-year-old who works for the food delivery company was delivering an order in the 1900 block of Erie Street at approximately 8 p.m. While he was looking for the address to drop off the delivery, an unknown suspect shot two rounds at his vehicle. Police responded and met with the victim, who had returned to his home.
New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio. "We are so excited to welcome Abbott...
Williams County Safe Communities Reminds Drivers: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving
Montpelier, OH – The holiday season is known for being merry and bright, but it is also known for being the deadliest season when it comes to drunk driving. Unfortunately, every holiday season, lives are lost due to impaired drivers. The holiday season is one of the busiest times on America’s roads.
TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
