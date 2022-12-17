Read full article on original website
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Holds Final Meeting Of 2022
COUNCIL … Members of the Delta Village Council discuss the legislative items before them during the December 19th, 2022, meeting. The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, December 19th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Council first heard from...
EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council OKs Applying For Funding For Downtown Project
PROJECT FUNDING … Council ok’d Edon Village Administrator Chad Ordway (middle) to apply for ODOT funding for a downtown project. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edon Village Council meeting of December 19 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. All six council members, David...
BRYAN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Sets Date For Organizational Meeting
The Bryan Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, December 12th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance before moving on to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on November 21st.
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Additional Funds For Fire Department’s Live Structural Fire Training
TRAINING NEEDS … Bryan Fire Chief Doug Pool asks council to pass Ordinance 54, which provides more funds for the fire department's live structure fire training. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting, held on December 19, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll...
Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals. Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.
$3.6 Million Coming Back To Area Co-Op Members Over The Holidays Via Capital Credits
PAULDING, BRYAN, & MALINTA, OH — If you are a member of a co-op, make sure to check your electric bill this month! Member-owners of Paulding-based Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC), Bryan-based North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC), and Malinta-based Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative (Tricounty) will see a lower electric bill around the holidays due to capital credits retirements.
Wreaths Across America Honored At Edon & Blakeslee Cemeteries
COLOR GUARD … Edon American Legion Post 662 Color Guard posted the colors beginning and ending the Wreaths Across America Ceremony. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Morrill Worcester, is the name of the man who created a widely known tribute to remember, honor and teach about the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the United States of America.
NSCC Fall Commencement Ceremony Awards 106 Degrees/Certificates
ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Northwest State Community College celebrated the December 2022 graduating class at their fall ceremony last evening, held as an in-person ceremony in the Voinovich Auditorium. The ceremony recognized the awarding of 106 degrees and/or certificates to 103 students from the divisions of Arts & Sciences; Business...
Betty Williams (1942-2022)
Betty Jane Williams, age 80, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away on Sunday morning, December 18, 2022 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance. Betty was a homemaker and an activity director. Betty was born on April 17, 1942, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Trausch) Moreland.
Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 11 Individuals
On December 19, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Jared R. Baumgartner, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 23, 2022,...
Pauline Worthington (1925-2022)
Pauline Elizabeth Worthington, age 97, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Bryan following a brief illness. Polly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to bake and cook, knit, crochet and sew. Pauline was born on...
Wauseon’s Ryan Marks Bowls 300 Game
The Wauseon boys bowling team is off to a 6-0 start, and Ryan Marks has played a key role for Wauseon. That includes rolling a 300 in a match against Liberty Center on December 9 at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.
High School Sports Roundup For December 20, 2022
PERRYSBURG – The Yellow Jackets drained nine triples, including six in a 24-point first quarter to cruise past Wauseon (4-3) 67-32. Elijah McLeod had eight points for Wauseon. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current...
Historic Lyons Business Says Goodbye
ORIGINAL SITE … Pictured here is the original Lyons Oil Company before the company moved to its present location. (PHOTO PROVIDED) Doyle Welding in Lyons has said its goodbyes and shut its doors. The business got its start in 1938 as Lyons Oil Company. That is a total of...
Aden McCarty Of Archbold To Continue Cross Country/Track Career At Grace College
COLLEGE RUNNING CAREER … Archbold’s Aden McCarty recently signed with Grace College to continue is academic and cross country/track career. Shown at McCarty’s signing day are: (Front) Anne McCarty, Aden McCarty, Andy McCarty. (Back) Archbold Head Coach Rachel Kinsman and Assistant Coach LaRoy Martinez. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Williams County Safe Communities Reminds Drivers: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving
Montpelier, OH – The holiday season is known for being merry and bright, but it is also known for being the deadliest season when it comes to drunk driving. Unfortunately, every holiday season, lives are lost due to impaired drivers. The holiday season is one of the busiest times on America’s roads.
Fayette @ Montpelier Girls Varsity Basketball
MONTPELIER – The Locos began their quest for another BBC title by taking a 21-12 halftime lead and then using a 20-7 third quarter to put the game away. Mandy Taylor racked up a game-high 16 points for Montpelier (6-1, 1-0 BBC) and Kelsie Bumb was close behind with 13.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kaden Frenn (Fayette)
The male Athlete of the Week is Fayette basketball player Kaden Frenn. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
