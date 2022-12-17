Drake has offered up his thoughts on being the subject of countless memes following the release of his 21 Savage collaboration “Rich Flex.”. In an interview with online casino Stake, Drizzy brought up the Her Loss track and the memes it spawned when asked how he feels about being the target of so many jokes. “We were out last night at this spot, and this girl was like—it was loud and she was drunk—but she was like, ‘How does it feel that everyone’s always making fun of you? I wouldn’t be able to take it,'” he said around the 8:45 mark of the video above. “But she was, like, talking about memes because ‘Rich Flex’ was on. You know, the song off Her Loss. She was like, 'How does it feel?'"

2 DAYS AGO