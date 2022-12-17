Read full article on original website
Kid Cudi Says ‘Moment Has Passed’ for Travis Scott Collab Album, Says He Doubts Tyler or The Weeknd Would Collab
In a series of tweets shared early on Wednesday, Kid Cudi said that he won’t be recording a collaborative album with Travis Scott. “The Scotts album still on the cards?” asked a fan. “Naw im not doing that,” replied Cudi. “The moment has passed.”. In 2020,...
Killy Releases New ‘Crazy Life of Sin’ EP
After dropping a slew of singles over the past few months, Killy has finally dropped his latest project, an EP titled Crazy Life of Sin. The eight-track EP features the previously released tracks “CEO,” “Vince Carter,” with Smiley, and “Y?”. Crazy Life of Sin doesn’t...
“Some Cut” Challenge Choreographer Ysabelle Capitulé Breaks Down Moves Behind the Accidental TikTok Craze
The “Some Cut” Challenge wasn’t supposed to be a TikTok challenge. Ysabelle Capitulé, a 24-year-old Bay Area dancer, was tapped by Victoria Monét to design some music festival dance breaks to the Trillville classic after she previously curated moves to go with the singer’s “Ass Like That” single. But back in September, Monét’s choreography went viral—with almost everyone trying to mimic the complicated moves.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Woman Tells Youngest Brother That He Was Conceived to Be His Older Brother's "Replacement"
Many parents naturally want the best for their children; however, when it comes down to actions, favoritism can often be observed. Therefore, is it up to parents to create an equal playing field between their offspring? In other words, should children receive equal love and attention from their parents?
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
Millions Respond to Snoop Dogg Asking If He Should Run Twitter Following Elon Musk’s Poll
Hours after Elon Musk shared a poll on Twitter asking if he should step down as head of the company, Snoop Dogg hopped on the platform to ask his followers the same question. “Should I run Twitter?” Snoop tweeted. The poll, which was posted Sunday night, has since received nearly three million responses, with 81 percent of the Twitter users voting “Yes.”
Britney Spears’ Dad Publicly Addresses End of Daughter’s Conservatorship for First Time
Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, publicly addressed the end of his daughter’s conservatorship for the first time. In an interview with British tabloid The Daily Mail, Jamie defended the 13-year conservatorship, which placed severe restrictions on the pop star’s personal freedoms. “Not everybody’s going to agree with me,” he said. “It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t.”
Ice Cube’s Son O’Shea Jackson Jr. Chimes in Amid ‘Nepo Babies’ Discourse
O’Shea Jackson Jr. took to Twitter to share his thoughts on being the famous child of a famous entertainer—or, as highlighted by this week’s New York magazine-inspired discourse, one of Hollywood’s “nepo babies.”. In a series of tweets, O’Shea defended his father, Ice Cube, whom...
Tyler, the Creator Shares His Favorite Songs of 2022
Tyler, the Creator has unveiled his favorite songs of 2022. Unlike other end-of-year lists, Tyler’s roundup consisted of a dozen tracks that were released within the past 12 months and beyond. The eclectic batch began with The Sweet Enoughs’ 2020 cut “In Mind,” Dina Ögon’s 2021 record “Tombola 94,” and La’Verne Washington’s 2020 song “I Found What I’ve Been Searching For.”
Director Chrris Lowe Drops New Episode of Wellness Series ‘Good Conversation’
Since 2020, Toronto director Chrris Lowe has worked on her Good Conversation series, focusing on wellness, mental health, and how to balance the two when working in industries that require creativity at all levels. On Dec. 19, Lowe will be premiering the latest installment in the series, featuring Jon Bregel,...
Drake Responds to Video of Bad Bunny Listening to ‘Her Loss’ Lyric That References Him
Drake has, once again, commended Bad Bunny. On Wednesday morning, the Puerto Rican superstar posted an Instagram Story of him jamming out to “Major Distribution” a standout track from Drake and 21 Savage’s joint project Her Loss. The video highlighted Drizzy’s first verse in which he aligns himself with Bad Bunny and salutes his financial success.
Drake Addresses “Rich Flex” Memes, Says He Has ‘Polarizing Presence’
Drake has offered up his thoughts on being the subject of countless memes following the release of his 21 Savage collaboration “Rich Flex.”. In an interview with online casino Stake, Drizzy brought up the Her Loss track and the memes it spawned when asked how he feels about being the target of so many jokes. “We were out last night at this spot, and this girl was like—it was loud and she was drunk—but she was like, ‘How does it feel that everyone’s always making fun of you? I wouldn’t be able to take it,'” he said around the 8:45 mark of the video above. “But she was, like, talking about memes because ‘Rich Flex’ was on. You know, the song off Her Loss. She was like, 'How does it feel?'"
Young Thug’s Sister Breaks Down the Meaning Behind Thug’s Faith-Based Acronym
Young Thug’s stage name is pretty self-explanatory, right? Well, not according to his sister. On Tuesday, HiDoraah took to social media to reveal the true meaning behind Thugger’s rap alias. While many fans assumed the name was a reference to the artist’s alleged gang ties, his sister claimed “Thug” was an acronym inspired by his modest and spiritual side.
Justin Bieber Reportedly Close to Selling Catalog for $200 Million
Justin Bieber is reportedly nearing a deal to sell his entire catalog of music for $200 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. The Canadian pop star is in talks with Hipgnosis Capital to broker one of the biggest music-rights acquisitions in the company’s history. The deal would cover his full discography, which spans six albums and a number of one-off singles and collaborations.
Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x Spyder, SZA ‘SOS’ Merch, Hidden NY, and More
Christmas is less than a week away. But if you haven’t had time to pick up a gift yet, don’t fret. There’s a ton of great drops this week that will make for a perfect last minute stocking stuffer. SZA has just dropped new merch to celebrate...
Pusha T on Drake Subliminals: ‘It Just Lets Me Know How Deep It Hurt Him’
Pusha T, who’s currently capping off one hell of a 2022, says he’s “not interested anymore” when it comes to matters of Drake. In an interview with C. Vernon Coleman II for XXL’s Winter 2022 issue, King Push spoke on a fairly wide variety of notable topics, including his universally acclaimed It’s Almost Dry album and his sustaining dedication to greatness. The latter resulted in a mention from the interviewer of this year’s Honestly, Nevermind album, which marked a stylistic departure of sorts for Drake.
Master P and Romeo Go Back-and-Forth Online Amid Ongoing Feud
Master P and his son Romeo exchanged verbal jabs this weekend, as the latter ripped the former for airing out family drama on social media. On Friday, Romeo called out his father, blaming the death of his sister, Tytyana Miller, on his father ignoring her struggles with mental health. He also shared a poem titled “The Tree of Trauma” on Instagram.
