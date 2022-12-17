Read full article on original website
Flash Freeze May Ruin Christmas For Hudson Valley, New York State
The Hudson Valley may have avoided a major pre-Christmas snowstorm but a "multi-hazard weather event" is expected to cause "treacherous travel conditions." Just in time for the Christmas travel rush, a rain and wind storm will be moving through the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area. Wild Weather Predicted For Hudson...
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
New York State Police Hand Out Over 3,000 Tickets In Hudson Valley
Police across the Hudson Valley arrested over 200 in the past week. On Tuesday, New York State Police patrolling the Hudson Valley released its week in review. New York State Police Troop F and Troop K payroll the region. This week's press releases highlight arrests, investigations, and more that police...
Historic Bomb Cyclone For New York State
If you have been near a store over the last couple of days, you probably have been very frustrated. Not only are there last minute shoppers looking for Christmas gifts, they are stocking up on essentials for the next major weather event. The forecast has been focused a little more...
What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?
Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants
What to do with a historic old train station or an old fire station that has answered its last call? Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings in creative ways. You've probably seen it happen in your town or city. A bar...
Travel Bans Possible in Western New York for Christmas Weekend
We’re only a few days away from Christmas Day and usually, there’s a ton of excitement right now. Wrapping presents, getting groceries for holiday dinners and shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts. However, this year has a looming winter storm that will strike at the worst possible time; from...
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
informnny.com
Heading our way: It’s almost like a winter hurricane
…WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for all of western New York except Allegany County from 7:00 am Friday until 7:00 am Monday. This is an all-inclusive watch to account for a flash freeze Friday, wind gusts of at least 65 mph, lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow which will result in near-blizzard conditions at times…
chronicle-express.com
‘NY moves to turn off the power at the start of winter’
It’s fitting this week that New York’s ongoing leap into the energy unknown arrives on winter’s doorstep. On December 19, the state’s “Climate Action Council” plans to release final recommendations to implement far-reaching renewable energy mandates for all New Yorkers.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ in Hudson Valley Parade, Guilty Plea
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
VTrans preparing for upcoming major storm
With a major storm hitting Vermont, New York and New Hampshire right before the holiday weekend, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is preparing for the worst case scenario. There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of the three states. But, since the temperature will drop during the forecasted rainstorm, that makes it nearly impossible for VTrans to pre-treat the roads, as the salt would simply wash away.
You Need To Do This Before Weekend Winter Blizzard
Western New York is bracing for a generation winter storm this weekend and while we are waiting for the snow, cold, and wind to come there are some things you need to do to protect your home and car. As we wait for the weekend blizzard here are four things...
‘In and Out of Consciousness': Rescued NY Hiker Speaks Out
Winter in New York state can be as beautiful as it is deadly. 19-year-old hiker Joe “Dmytri” Gutch learned the threats of the season the hard way after a casual hike turned near-catastrophic. Stranded on a mountaintop, he found himself in waist-deep snow, hypothermic and falling in and out of consciousness. Dmytri recently spoke out about his miraculous rescue.
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
newyorkupstate.com
Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
