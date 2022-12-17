ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Freeze May Ruin Christmas For Hudson Valley, New York State

The Hudson Valley may have avoided a major pre-Christmas snowstorm but a "multi-hazard weather event" is expected to cause "treacherous travel conditions." Just in time for the Christmas travel rush, a rain and wind storm will be moving through the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area. Wild Weather Predicted For Hudson...
New York State Police Hand Out Over 3,000 Tickets In Hudson Valley

Police across the Hudson Valley arrested over 200 in the past week. On Tuesday, New York State Police patrolling the Hudson Valley released its week in review. New York State Police Troop F and Troop K payroll the region. This week's press releases highlight arrests, investigations, and more that police...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Historic Bomb Cyclone For New York State

If you have been near a store over the last couple of days, you probably have been very frustrated. Not only are there last minute shoppers looking for Christmas gifts, they are stocking up on essentials for the next major weather event. The forecast has been focused a little more...
What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?

Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
informnny.com

Heading our way: It’s almost like a winter hurricane

…WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for all of western New York except Allegany County from 7:00 am Friday until 7:00 am Monday. This is an all-inclusive watch to account for a flash freeze Friday, wind gusts of at least 65 mph, lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow which will result in near-blizzard conditions at times…
WYOMING STATE
chronicle-express.com

‘NY moves to turn off the power at the start of winter’

It’s fitting this week that New York’s ongoing leap into the energy unknown arrives on winter’s doorstep. On December 19, the state’s “Climate Action Council” plans to release final recommendations to implement far-reaching renewable energy mandates for all New Yorkers.
NEW YORK STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

VTrans preparing for upcoming major storm

With a major storm hitting Vermont, New York and New Hampshire right before the holiday weekend, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is preparing for the worst case scenario. There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of the three states. But, since the temperature will drop during the forecasted rainstorm, that makes it nearly impossible for VTrans to pre-treat the roads, as the salt would simply wash away.
VERMONT STATE
94.3 Lite FM

‘In and Out of Consciousness': Rescued NY Hiker Speaks Out

Winter in New York state can be as beautiful as it is deadly. 19-year-old hiker Joe “Dmytri” Gutch learned the threats of the season the hard way after a casual hike turned near-catastrophic. Stranded on a mountaintop, he found himself in waist-deep snow, hypothermic and falling in and out of consciousness. Dmytri recently spoke out about his miraculous rescue.
newyorkupstate.com

Another winter storm likely to slam Upstate NY just in time for Christmas travel

Syracuse, N.Y. – Another messy winter storm is likely to bring snow, ice and high winds to Upstate New York just in time for Christmas weekend travel. “The storm’s timing could not be worse,” said forecasting company Accuweather. The storm starts off mostly as rain Thursday, and...
Poughkeepsie, NY
