Buffalo Bills defensive star Von Miller appears to have offered his final recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Christmas. "The ball is in Odell’s court," Miller told Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. "Whatever Odell wants to do, he’ll be able to do it. If Odell wants to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, he can do it. It’s a way for him to do it. If Odell wants to sign with the Buffalo Bills, it’s a way for him to do it… and I don’t want to speak for him or anything like that. I just think the ball is in Odell’s court for whatever he wants to do."

NEW YORK STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO