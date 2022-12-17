Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SIGNED: One-time ACC pledge signs with WVU Football
Zachariah Keith, EDGE, Douglas County (GA) Other Schools Involved: Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Tennessee. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8743-rating as the No. 70 edge rusher. Why he chose West Virginia: "[The trip] was amazing. I see why they call it Almost Heaven.... all the coaches were real. They kept it 100 the whole visit. They didn't tell me what I wanted to hear, but what was true."
247Sports
SIGNED: WVU legacy makes it official with the Mountaineers
Tory Johnson Jr., TE, Virginia Beach (VA) Oscar Smith. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8589-rating as the No. 153 wide receiver. Why he chose West Virginia: "They had everything I wanted. Nice facilities, great coaching staff, loved the college and the campus, and the opportunity to play Power Five football." Scouting Report: Johnson...
West Virginia Adds Wide Receiver Transfer
Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
voiceofmotown.com
Top West Virginia Recruit Flips
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, Justin Benton, a talented four star defensive tackle from Covington, Georgia who previously committed to play for the Mountaineers in the 2023 recruiting class, announced that he will no longer be attending West Virginia University. Instead, he will attend Houston. Benton, 6’2 275...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
Comments / 0