Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Bulls snap 4-game slide, top short-handed Heat 113-103

MIAMI (AP) — The only yells in the Chicago locker room were happy ones. Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and the Bulls stopped a four-game slide by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 113-103 on Tuesday night. Zach LaVine scored 21 and...
CHICAGO, IL
WSVN-TV

FIU graduate becomes first woman of color to serve behind NHL bench

(WSVN) - In North American professional hockey, only 5% of the player’s coaches and staff are in a minority group. A Florida International University graduate has broken a color barrier and hopefully opens more doors for others to follow. Aisha Visram, 37, graduated with a doctorate in athletic training...
MIAMI, FL

