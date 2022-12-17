China continues to grapple with a rise in COVID cases two weeks after the government relaxed most restrictions. Chinese authorities are rushing to boost the number of intensive care beds and health workers and increase medication supplies as the virus surges across the country. At least five deaths have been reported. Low immunity in the population has caused the virus to spread, with the health services and crematoriums coming under strain. FRANCE 24's Oliver Farry reports.

1 DAY AGO