Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. couple detained in Uganda gets fresh charge that carries death penalty
KAMPALA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. couple detained in Uganda on charges of aggravated torture of a 10-year-old boy face an additional charge of aggravated child trafficking which carries the death penalty if they are convicted, the state prosecutor said on Wednesday.
France 24
China battles unprecedented wave of covid cases
China continues to grapple with a rise in COVID cases two weeks after the government relaxed most restrictions. Chinese authorities are rushing to boost the number of intensive care beds and health workers and increase medication supplies as the virus surges across the country. At least five deaths have been reported. Low immunity in the population has caused the virus to spread, with the health services and crematoriums coming under strain. FRANCE 24's Oliver Farry reports.
France 24
China's crematoriums 'packed' as Covid cases soar
Cases are soaring across China, with hospitals struggling and pharmacy shelves stripped bare in the wake of the government's sudden decision to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing. The United States has warned the outbreak is now of concern to the rest of the world, given the potential...
France 24
Concern grows over China’s Covid surge as cities scramble to bolster health services
Cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever screening clinics on Tuesday as authorities reported five more deaths and international concern grew about Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free. China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-Covid" regime of lockdowns and testing after protests...
France 24
Ethiopia's largest bank says Tigray services resume
The announcement follows the signing of a peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels last month, aimed at ending the brutal two-year conflict and humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia. "Following the peace agreement reached recently, the (CBE) branches we have in Shire, Alamata and Korem cities have started...
France 24
Kenya High Court rules against forced sterilisation of women living with HIV
In tonight's edition: In a landmark ruling, Kenya's High Court recognises that the forced sterilisation of women living with HIV is a violation of their human rights. Also, the ceasefire struck in November between TPLF leaders and the Ethiopian government has seen aid start to trickle back in to the millions displaced by a year of conflict in Tigray. And a repatriation ceremony is held in Abuja as Germany's foreign minister officially hands over stolen Benin bronzes to their homeland.
France 24
Countries at COP15 reach historic agreement to halt loss of biodiversity
Countries approved a historic deal to reverse decades of environmental destruction threatening the world's species and ecosystems at a marathon UN biodiversity summit early Monday. The chair of the COP15 nature summit, Chinese Environment Minister Huang Runqiu, declared the deal adopted at a late-night plenary session in Montreal and struck...
France 24
Europe plagued by 'most devastating' bird flu outbreak ever, EU says
Europe has been gripped by its "most devastating" ever outbreak of bird flu in the past year, European health authorities said on Tuesday as experts study the feasibility of vaccinations. Between October 2021 and September 2022, around 2,500 outbreaks of bird flu were detected on farms in 37 European countries,...
Comments / 0