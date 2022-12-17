Players to watch as Texas closes its 2023 recruiting class

Steve Sarkisian and company are picking up steam on the recruiting trail following a massive recruiting win with Anthony Hill.

Hill and Sarkisian shocked the world by announcing they would join forces after an in-home visit on Thursday night. Now, the Texas Longhorns have recruits buzzing about the potential of playing in Austin.

Make no mistake, regardless of where this class finishes in the final recruiting rankings it is one of the best the Longhorns have ever compiled.

The 2023 recruiting class checks nearly all of the boxes for the ideal class. Even so, the Texas staff looks far from finished on the recruiting trail.

Let’s look at a few players to watch as Steve Sarkisian’s staff closes the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Tausili Akana

Oklahoma is the prohibitive favorite for Tausili Akana. Losing Akana and Colton Vasek to the Texas Longhorns would be a back-breaker especially in a foundation setting class.

DeAndre Moore

Texas already has two excellent receivers in the class. They appear to be looking for a third. Moore would strengthen Steve Sarkisian’s pipeline to California and give the Longhorns a dangerous playmaker.

Ka'Morreun Pimpton

Texas might be a long shot for Pimpton, but his skills would add a dimension to the class.

Duce Robinson

Robinson is a versatile tight end. He probably will not choose Texas, but the Longhorns are going to make him say no.

Jelani McDonald

McDonald might be one of the more underrated commitments Texas picks up this season.

Tyler Scott

Don’t let the three-star designation fool you. Jaylan Ford was once a three-star recruit. Scott could be a key piece for Texas should it win the recruiting battle.