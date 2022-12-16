ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WATCH: Bijan Robinson channels Barry Sanders on this run

By Joey Hickey
 5 days ago
Bijan Robinson is not just any running back. He has the ability to become an all-time NFL great.

Former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus was reminded of another elite back watching Robinson play. He had the following to say about Bijan earlier this month.

He’s one of the best players in the country regardless of position. I had visions of Barry Sanders watching him play.

Broaddus’ comparison is high praise, but fits what we have seen from the special runner. Robinson’s innate ability to find openings that are not apparent to the average back has impressed since his freshman season.

The play below encapsulates what Broaddus likely sees from the Texas running back. Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika makes an incredible maneuver to get into the backfield. Bijan nullifies the move by countering with impressive footwork of his own.

In general, it’s true that most any starting caliber running back is as good as another in the NFL. But, as indicated by the above run, Bijan Robinson is on a tier of his own.

