Woman Earns High School Diploma Through New Program At Tulsa City-County Library

 5 days ago
A Tulsa woman now has her high school diploma after years of trying, thanks to a free program through the Tulsa City-County Library.

Jasmine Edmundson said she wanted to get her high school diploma because she wanted to show her children anything is possible.

She said she was having trouble finding a program to get her diploma and she kept hitting roadblocks.

"I had taken different avenues to get it but didn’t have any luck,” said Jasmine.

She found out about the Tulsa City-County Library program and decided to apply. When someone called her about her application, she told them her story.

“I have six children. I had been trying to get my high school diploma for a long time. I’ve had several job opportunities that I’ve gotten but weren’t able to get because of not having my high school diploma so it’s held me back a lot," Jasmine explained.

She is now the first graduate of Excel High School.

“I have an amazing job now, great benefits. It’s actually one that I’ve wanted for a really long time. And I’ve also enrolled in nursing school," said Jasmine.

She said it was a healthy challenge for herself and an important message for her children.

“Nothing is impossible. You know, don’t ever give up. You can do it as long as you put your mind to it," Jasmine said.

And now, those roadblocks are in the rearview mirror. Jasmine is moving forward.

“I’m excited to start school in January. And finish and go on to the next chapter of my life!”

