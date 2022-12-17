Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect in Baxter Springs attack takes his own life
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Cherokee County authorities released information on a brief manhunt that ended when the suspect took his own life. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Joseph Gunsolus attempted to shoot a woman west of Baxter Springs Tuesday afternoon. When his gun jammed, he struck her in the head before running into a wooded area.
Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase From Wagoner Co. To Tulsa Arrested
Authorities say a man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Wagoner County to Tulsa. According to deputies, once the driver got to Tulsa he allegedly turned into a hotel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial, jumped the curb and hit two parked cars. A Wagoner County deputy's vehicle was also damaged in the pursuit.
fourstateshomepage.com
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
Preliminary Hearing Held For Former TPD Officer Accused Of Rape While On Duty
A former Tulsa Police officer charged with rape was in court on Tuesday. DeAngelo Reyes met the victim while on duty and looked her up on police databases, according to police. News On 6's Emory Bryan was in the court as the judge decides if there is enough evidence for...
koamnewsnow.com
Cherokee County Deputies arrest home intruder in Weir, Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Cherokee County Deputies were dispatched to a Weir home on December 19 after they received reports of an unknown person in a resident's home. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect who was intoxicated, according to the police. After making the arrest, deputies...
news9.com
Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash
Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
Arizona man accused of ‘swatting’ Oklahoma schools in 2021 arrested in North Carolina
An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School in Oklahoma to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail.
Tulsa County sod farmers robbed of thousands of dollars in copper
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Tuesday after four different sod farmers reported tens of thousands of dollars in copper stolen from their farms.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Several People Seen In Washington Co. Court for DUI
The Washington Co. Court saw seven people on Monday for suspected DUI. All were misdemeanors with two individuals pleading not guilty. One of those seen was Jeremiah Richard Nichols was seen for alleged DUI, carrying firearms while under the influence and failure to appear for court. Nichol’s bond is $5,000...
news9.com
Sapulpa Man Killed In Crash In Tulsa County
A Sapulpa man is dead after a crash in Tulsa on Monday night. According to OHP Troopers, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near West 61st Street and South 97th West Avenue. Troopers say Jeremy Taylor died at the scene after crashing his pickup truck. Troopers say the cause...
news9.com
Copper Thieves Hit Bixby Sod Farm, Cause $27,000 In Damage
A Bixby sod farm owner is frustrated because thieves came onto his property to steal copper and caused thousands of dollars in damage. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating similar thefts at other sod farms in the area. John Easton, owner of Easton Sod Farm, said thousands of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas to enact DUI enforcement campaign
PARSONS, Kans. – The Parsons Police Department and other Four State law enforcement agencies will implement a week-long DUI traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign is from Monday through January 2. “Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance- don’t even consider driving,” said...
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland Police Chief resigns
FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Death Investigation
PITTSBURG, KANSAS – — On Sunday night, December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department, along with first responder units from the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS, were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Broadway St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a report of an unresponsive person being located in a vehicle on a parking lot located along the west side of that block. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 32-year-old male subject in the vehicle, who sustained what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg man jailed for alleged burglary
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — An alleged break-in in Weir landed a Pittsburg man in jail on Monday. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a Weir home that afternoon for a report of an unknown person inside. When they arrived, they encountered a reportedly intoxicated 30-year-old Aaron Don Span.
KOCO
72-year-old man arrested after shooting, beating man in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a man and then beat him with a piece of wood in Tulsa. Tulsa police responded to the dispute late Friday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
news9.com
Kansas City Chief Fans Think Popular Super-Fan Robbed Bixby Bank
A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chief fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs super-fan. The super-fan who fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. A quick search on social media showed he attends as many games...
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
