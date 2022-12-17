ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
Controversial ex-Staten Island priest Frank Pavone defrocked by Vatican for social-media posts, Trump support: Reports

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rev. Frank Pavone, a former Staten Island priest and controversial anti-abortion activist, has been defrocked by the Vatican over Twitter posts, according to media reports. Pavone was found guilty of "blasphemous communications on social media" as well as "persistent disobedience" of his bishop, who repeatedly...
