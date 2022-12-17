Read full article on original website
Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
U.S. couple detained in Uganda gets fresh charge that carries death penalty
KAMPALA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. couple detained in Uganda on charges of aggravated torture of a 10-year-old boy face an additional charge of aggravated child trafficking which carries the death penalty if they are convicted, the state prosecutor said on Wednesday.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
How many asylum seekers went to Delaware? (letter to the editor)
What is our government doing to our country and city? President Biden is allowing tens of thousands asylum seekers to enter our country and sending thousands to New York City for us to take care of. Our mayor says that we will have to cut services in order to help these illegal immigrants.
Trump taxes: House panel to release report on returns
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines Tuesday to issue a report on Donald Trump’s tax returns — likely offering a deeper look into financial records that the former president tried to shield from the public. Lawmakers indicated after the...
Controversial ex-Staten Island priest Frank Pavone defrocked by Vatican for social-media posts, Trump support: Reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rev. Frank Pavone, a former Staten Island priest and controversial anti-abortion activist, has been defrocked by the Vatican over Twitter posts, according to media reports. Pavone was found guilty of “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop, who repeatedly...
Woman, 97, ex-Nazi camp secretary, convicted in Germany for WW2 crimes
A court in Berlin convicted 97-year-old Irmgard Furchner of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II, according to the Associated Press. Furchner was accused of being part of...
Zelenskyy thanks ‘every American,’ sees ‘turning point’
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked “every American” for their support of Ukraine as he delivered an address to Congress on Wednesday aimed at sustaining U.S. and allied support for his country’s defense against Russia’s brutal invasion. Zelenskyy called U.S. support vital to Ukraine’s...
Congress urged to increase funding to protect faith-based and non-profit groups from hate crimes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As hate crimes continue at alarming rates, U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) are advocating for a more than $100 million increase in Congress’ funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) in the next spending bill. The NSGP...
Teacher earnings ranked by state: What is the average salary for New York educators?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When compared to educators in other states, New York teachers make the highest average annual salary, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Teachers in the state earned an estimated average annual salary of $87,738 in the 2020-2021 school year — the...
NYC prepares for latest wave of migrant arrivals as Title 42 comes to an end Wednesday
CITY HALL — Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials are preparing for the latest mass influx of migrants into the five boroughs as a federal coronavirus (COVID-19) rule comes to an end Wednesday. On Sunday, Adams made his latest call for help from the federal government, as the...
