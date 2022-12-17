ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Snow, Wind and Cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow is first up with it continuing into Thursday afternoon. 4-8″ look likely of very easy-to-blow-around snow. The winds kick in Thursday with gusts exceeding 35 mph bringing visibility down. Friday gets an even greater intensification of the wind as gusts could exceed 50 mph. As a result Blizzard warnings are out across much of Iowa. Travel will become difficult if not impossible at times. Stay safe and stay up to date on the lasted conditions before venturing out if you must.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow, wind, and cold will all affect us through the upcoming Christmas weekend. Here is a breakdown of the impact of this three-pronged winter storm.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Parents and some Iowa schools see increasing costs after federal program expires. Districts have been urging families to enroll in subsidized meals after a pandemic era rule allowing free meals ended. Updated: 4 hours ago. The incoming winter weather is already impacting college basketball games across the state. Iowa City...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa tow truck driver said people needed to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down” law as winter weather continued to hit much of the area. Many drivers tried to make their trips home ahead of the storm Wednesday, like Mustafa Joseph...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Significant winter storm to bring blowing snow and dangerous cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm watch is posted for all of Iowa from late Wednesday into Friday for blizzard conditions. Several inches of snow plus winds gusting 40-50 mph or greater at times will lead to whiteout conditions and dangerous driving. Travel will become difficult and those stranded will be dealing with wind chills as low as -30 to -40.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds among 25 others calling on end to COVID-19 emergency

Iowa State Patrol: Adjust your holiday travel plans to avoid blizzard. AAA says nearly 113 million people are expected to travel around the Christmas holiday, and State Patrol doesn't want drivers caught in a blizzard. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Jewish community in Cedar Rapids will come together for a...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Accumulating snow, strong winds still on track to hit Wednesday night

Iowa State Patrol: Adjust your holiday travel plans to avoid blizzard. AAA says nearly 113 million people are expected to travel around the Christmas holiday, and State Patrol doesn't want drivers caught in a blizzard. Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion over consumer loan violations. Updated: 4 hours ago. $2...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa City armed robbery suspect arrested in Illinois

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in an Iowa City armed-robbery case was arrested in Illinois last week. Police said the suspect, Dewayne K. Corely-Jones, 20, faces charges of first degree robbery, first degree theft and going armed with intent once he is returned to Iowa. Iowa City police...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds calls for end to Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and 24 other Republican governors are calling on President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19. Biden extended the emergency until at least January 11, and is expected to extend it again until April. In a letter,...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy in Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man who allegedly took a little boy early Monday morning. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III, who is believed to be with Roberto Godinez II. Agents think they may be traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with a Tennessee license plate D055UT.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy