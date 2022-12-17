Read full article on original website
Snow, Wind and Cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow is first up with it continuing into Thursday afternoon. 4-8″ look likely of very easy-to-blow-around snow. The winds kick in Thursday with gusts exceeding 35 mph bringing visibility down. Friday gets an even greater intensification of the wind as gusts could exceed 50 mph. As a result Blizzard warnings are out across much of Iowa. Travel will become difficult if not impossible at times. Stay safe and stay up to date on the lasted conditions before venturing out if you must.
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow, wind, and cold will all affect us through the upcoming Christmas weekend. Here is a breakdown of the impact of this three-pronged winter storm.
First Alert Forecast
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa tow truck driver said people needed to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down” law as winter weather continued to hit much of the area. Many drivers tried to make their trips home ahead of the storm Wednesday, like Mustafa Joseph...
Significant winter storm to bring blowing snow and dangerous cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm watch is posted for all of Iowa from late Wednesday into Friday for blizzard conditions. Several inches of snow plus winds gusting 40-50 mph or greater at times will lead to whiteout conditions and dangerous driving. Travel will become difficult and those stranded will be dealing with wind chills as low as -30 to -40.
Suspect who allegedly shot at Missouri trooper may be passing through Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for information about a suspect they say is armed and dangerous and may be traveling through Iowa on his way to either Illinois or Minnesota. In a press release, Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to pull over...
Winter storm moves in Wednesday, blizzard conditions Thursday, Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter begins on Wednesday, officially at 3:48 PM CST. This is about the time that we will start to see our latest winter storm begin across Iowa. This is a storm that contains a three-pronged punch: Snow, Wind, and Cold. Snow. Let me first stress,...
Gov. Reynolds among 25 others calling on end to COVID-19 emergency
Parents and some Iowa schools see increasing costs after federal program expires
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents across Iowa are paying for meals at public schools again after a pandemic-era federal program ended over the summer. Multiple districts encouraged families to sign up for free and reduced lunch programs over the summer. Some schools still provide free meals due to the...
Accumulating snow, strong winds still on track to hit Wednesday night
Iowa City armed robbery suspect arrested in Illinois
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in an Iowa City armed-robbery case was arrested in Illinois last week. Police said the suspect, Dewayne K. Corely-Jones, 20, faces charges of first degree robbery, first degree theft and going armed with intent once he is returned to Iowa. Iowa City police...
Gov. Reynolds calls for end to Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and 24 other Republican governors are calling on President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19. Biden extended the emergency until at least January 11, and is expected to extend it again until April. In a letter,...
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was initially issued by authorities in Ohio for twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted Monday before 10 p.m. According to the attorney general’s office said, one of the missing boys was located at Dayton International Airport on Tuesday before 6 a.m.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy in Tennessee
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man who allegedly took a little boy early Monday morning. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III, who is believed to be with Roberto Godinez II. Agents think they may be traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with a Tennessee license plate D055UT.
