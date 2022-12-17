ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

qcnews.com

Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari

Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Jumpman Invitational wraps Wednesday

Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown. Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown. She is loved. Raleigh...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over Express Bus discussions

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to dozens of school bus routes and routines that have left parents of CMS students in magnet schools concerned over their child’s academic future. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over …. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction. Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.
UNION COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond

The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Missing Cornelius girl’s stepfather given 200K bond. The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Monday PM...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Wednesday, December 21, Morning Weather Forecast

Wednesday will be the day to get out of dodge before our massive weather system will begin to push into the Carolinas Thursday. Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown. NBC4 Midday Ohio Amber...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte

A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte. A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Murder suspect denied bond. A Spartanburg County man...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Ex-FBI agent: Could weigh Madalina parents against each other

Former FBI agent Michael Tabman says if the parents are not cooperating in a case, it is possible agents can weigh them against each other. Ex-FBI agent: Could weigh Madalina parents against …. Former FBI agent Michael Tabman says if the parents are not cooperating in a case, it is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Right name for job: Davidson to lead Davidson police in ’23

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s almost a match made in heaven. A man named Davidson will lead Davidson’s police force next year. Kimber (Kim) Davidson will take over as the Town of Davidson’s police chief next month, taking over from retiring Chief Penny Dunn, officials said Monday. His first day will be Jan. 30.
DAVIDSON, NC
WBTV

North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Wind chill may fall to single digits as arctic blast approaches Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frigid temps expected during the holiday week leading up to Christmas are prompting precautionary measures across Charlotte and surrounding areas in anticipation of the potentially dangerous conditions. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday due to the extreme...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man arrested in Statesville Thanksgiving murder

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving. Police apprehended Statesville resident Raymond Edward Davis on Wednesday morning and charged him in Derryck Duane Turner’s murder. On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to...
STATESVILLE, NC

