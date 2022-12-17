Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
qcnews.com
Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari
Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
qcnews.com
Jumpman Invitational wraps Wednesday
Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown. Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown. She is loved. Raleigh...
Proposal for landfill has northwest Charlotte community concerned
CHARLOTTE — Neighbors in northwest Charlotte are concerned about a proposal to build a landfill near their homes. They turned out Monday night to hear the proposal, ask questions and speak against it in a public forum held at a library. The landfill could be built off Kelly Road,...
qcnews.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over Express Bus discussions
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to dozens of school bus routes and routines that have left parents of CMS students in magnet schools concerned over their child’s academic future. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over …. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to...
WBTV
Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
qcnews.com
‘A heavy heart’: 21-year veteran Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies, Chief says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A longtime officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died, Chief Johnny Jennings announced Wednesday. CMPD said Officer Dean Lauber had been with the department since 2001. “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Dean Lauber,” the...
WBTV
3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction. Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.
Husband put ‘family in danger,’ Madalina’s mother told detective
Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing.
qcnews.com
Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond
The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Missing Cornelius girl’s stepfather given 200K bond. The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Monday PM...
qcnews.com
New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance
Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
qcnews.com
Wednesday, December 21, Morning Weather Forecast
Wednesday will be the day to get out of dodge before our massive weather system will begin to push into the Carolinas Thursday. Men's and women's teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and ORegon are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in Uptown. NBC4 Midday Ohio Amber...
Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
qcnews.com
Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte
A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte. A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Murder suspect denied bond. A Spartanburg County man...
qcnews.com
Ex-FBI agent: Could weigh Madalina parents against each other
Former FBI agent Michael Tabman says if the parents are not cooperating in a case, it is possible agents can weigh them against each other. Ex-FBI agent: Could weigh Madalina parents against …. Former FBI agent Michael Tabman says if the parents are not cooperating in a case, it is...
qcnews.com
Right name for job: Davidson to lead Davidson police in ’23
DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s almost a match made in heaven. A man named Davidson will lead Davidson’s police force next year. Kimber (Kim) Davidson will take over as the Town of Davidson’s police chief next month, taking over from retiring Chief Penny Dunn, officials said Monday. His first day will be Jan. 30.
'It's all a facade' | Former gang member weighs in on youth violence problem and how to fix it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "It's all a facade." That's the message James Young, Jr. tries to share with kids feeling the pull of a gang. It's the revelation he said he had as a teen, sitting in a prison cell on Rikers Island after getting busted for transporting drugs across state lines on behalf of a gang.
WBTV
North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
qcnews.com
Wind chill may fall to single digits as arctic blast approaches Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frigid temps expected during the holiday week leading up to Christmas are prompting precautionary measures across Charlotte and surrounding areas in anticipation of the potentially dangerous conditions. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday due to the extreme...
qcnews.com
Man arrested in Statesville Thanksgiving murder
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police arrested a 38-year-old man for the murder of another man on Thanksgiving. Police apprehended Statesville resident Raymond Edward Davis on Wednesday morning and charged him in Derryck Duane Turner’s murder. On Thanksgiving, the Statesville Police Department Patrol Division responded to...
He thought Duke Energy was only cutting down five trees; the utility cleared hundreds
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — If your trees are threatening power lines, the electric company can take them down, but while crews are at it, they may also clear everything else around them without your knowledge. Jim Oliver of Lake Wylie learned that the hard way. "I was ticked off,"...
