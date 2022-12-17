Read full article on original website
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
Resident charged after Henrico house fire that left two dead
One of the four residents who was living inside a home on Elkridge Lane when it caught fire last Thursday morning has been charged with second degree murder, according to Henrico investigators.
Hopewell man killed at Prince George gas station
A 25-year-old Hopewell man was shot and killed at a Shell gas station late Monday night in Prince George County.
Two dozen townhomes planned for site near the Fan
Another parking lot in the city is in line for new development, and this time it’s one currently owned by Dominion Energy south of the Fan.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate
Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate and ask for the public's help identifying the suspect
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/state-police-speed-alcohol-contributing-factors-in-york-county-crash/. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to...
Three injured in crash near Virginia Union University in Richmond
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of School Street and Brook Road for a report of a crash involving a sedan and an SUV at around 9:08 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Person fatally struck by Amtrak train in York County
Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Monday morning in York County.
25-year-old shot, killed at gas station near Hopewell
Those driving by a gas station in Prince George County near Hopewell saw a heavy police presence overnight. 8News is working to learn more about the incident.
‘We have a right to polygraph’: Richmond Sheriff speaks out as criticisms mount over jail conditions
8news first reported on polygraph tests within Richmond's jail last Tuesday after receiving several complaints from sheriff's deputies. Now, the leader of the jail, Sheriff Antionette Irving, is justifying her decision to force staff members to take them.
Charges dismissed for Newport News School Board member accused of stalking ex-girlfriend
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — All charges were dismissed for a Newport News School Board member accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, a city council member. Marvin Harris was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, but it was canceled. Police say Newport News City Council member Sharon Scott filed the charges in October.
New owner of Richmond apartment complex hopes to provide more affordable housing
The Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority announced on Tuesday they are the new owner of the Grace Place Apartments.
Troopers: Alcohol, speed were factors in deadly I-64 party bus crash
Police have released the names of the two men and one woman killed following a crash that involved a party bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia.
Expect delays on Midlothian Turnpike near Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield
Multiple drivers in the area have reported experiencing delays on Midlothian Turnpike, which are believed to have been caused by construction closing one of the westbound lanes.
Still No Winner in Fourth District Democratic Primary
Racist Doctors and Organ Thieves: Why So Many Black People Distrust the Health Care System
It’s more than just Tuskegee. Racism still poisons American health care.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mess left behind from jewelry store burglary in Hampton
Hampton police are investigating a burglary from Dec. 15, and they told News 3 they're looking into a potential connection between two other burglaries in other cities on the same day.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
