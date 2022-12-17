Read full article on original website
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy
After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side.
Indianapolis bracing for upcoming winter storm
Authorities provided a briefing Wednesday about the forecasted winter storm that could bring blizzard-like conditions to central Indiana. A Winter storm Warning has been issued for all of central Indiana from Thursday afternoon until Friday night. Slick and hazardous travel is likely.
First responders want you and your home to be prepared for winter storm
A winter storm headed in on a holiday weekend creates a very busy combination for first responders.
Angela Answers: Grit & Grace Leadership Scholarships
The top 30 bull riders in the world descend on Indianapolis next month for the Unleash the Beast's Invitational at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Former Fox 59 anchor Fanchon Stinger is bringing her non profit Grit and Grace to the forefront during the event, celebrity gala and fundraiser.
IMPD reports an overall drop in crime in 2022 compared to the year before
Fewer people fell victim to crime in Indianapolis this year compared to last year, according to numbers released by IMPD. Overall, IMPD claims crime was down 3.6% in 2022 compared to this same date in 2021 and some major crime categories saw an even bigger drop.
Man claiming to be Indy DoorDash driver shot by shotgun Sunday morning
A man claiming to be an Indianapolis-area DoorDash driver was shot Sunday morning, according to an IMPD police report.
IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
Indiana lawmaker to reintroduce bill providing attorneys to foster children
An Indiana lawmaker plans to reintroduce a bill that would appoint children in the foster system an attorney.
Two People Now Dead In Monday Double Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The second person shot on the west side Monday afternoon has died. Police were called to an area near West Washington and I-465 on the west side where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was dead, but the other person, a woman, was alive and taken to the hospital.
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022.
Man found dead in Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference.
Trio charged with kidnapping, murder in early December homicide
Three people have been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the early December death of Corbin Ray Rogers, 28.
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
Holiday Happenings Across the State of Indiana
The top 30 bull riders in the world descend on Indianapolis next month for the Unleash the Beast's Invitational at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Former Fox 59 anchor Fanchon Stinger is bringing her non profit Grit and Grace to the forefront during the event, celebrity gala and fundraiser.
Where is Sherman? Chef Kat Weathers Culinary & Hospitality
Where is Sherman? Chef Kat Weathers Culinary & Hospitality. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022. How to prepare your home and vehicle for the winter …. Even before the first snowflakes fall, people should make sure their homes...
Police arrest 3 in connection with series of 5 armed robberies
Police have three people in custody after they say the trio committed five robberies in the span of three days.
Full Steam Ahead Podcast - Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Partnership
Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue - Purdue University Global Chancellor Dr. Frank Dooley joins the podcast to talk about partnership with Ivy Tech, Purdue Global's continued growth and benefits, and much more!
Neighbors describe shock after apparent murder-suicide leaves estranged Indiana couple dead
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The joy spelled out in Christmas decorations in front of a Sumpter Court home in Columbus is far from the tragedy that occurred inside. Neighbors like George Jones are still trying to wrap their heads around it. "Oh yeah, just a total shock," Jones said. Jones...
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.
