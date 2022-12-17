ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connersville, IN

Fox 59

Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy

After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis bracing for upcoming winter storm

Authorities provided a briefing Wednesday about the forecasted winter storm that could bring blizzard-like conditions to central Indiana. A Winter storm Warning has been issued for all of central Indiana from Thursday afternoon until Friday night. Slick and hazardous travel is likely. Indianapolis bracing for upcoming winter storm. Authorities provided...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Angela Answers: Grit & Grace Leadership Scholarships

The top 30 bull riders in the world descend on Indianapolis next month for the Unleash the Beast's Invitational at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Former Fox 59 anchor Fanchon Stinger is bringing her non profit Grit and Grace to the forefront during the event, celebrity gala and fundraiser. Angela Answers: Grit &...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Two People Now Dead In Monday Double Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The second person shot on the west side Monday afternoon has died. Police were called to an area near West Washington and I-465 on the west side where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was dead, but the other person, a woman, was alive and taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Man found dead in Carmel pond

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Holiday Happenings Across the State of Indiana

Harrison Center's Annual Winter Window Walk Happening …. Matchmaker's Advice on Navigating the Holidays While …. Angela Answers: Grit & Grace Leadership Scholarships. The top 30 bull riders in the world descend on Indianapolis next month for the Unleash the Beast's Invitational at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Former Fox 59 anchor Fanchon Stinger is bringing her non profit Grit and Grace to the forefront during the event, celebrity gala and fundraiser.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Chef Kat Weathers Culinary & Hospitality

Where is Sherman? Chef Kat Weathers Culinary & Hospitality. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022. How to prepare your home and vehicle for the winter …. Even before the first snowflakes fall, people should make sure their homes
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Police arrest 3 in connection with series of 5 armed robberies

Police have three people in custody after they say the trio committed five robberies in the span of three days.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Full Steam Ahead Podcast - Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Partnership

Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue - Purdue University Global Chancellor Dr. Frank Dooley joins the podcast to talk about partnership with Ivy Tech, Purdue Global's continued growth and benefits, and much more!
GREENWOOD, IN

