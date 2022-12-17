Read full article on original website
Related
Police chase 3 juveniles from Indianapolis in early morning crash on I-65
An Indiana State Police officer was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker in Tippecanoe County about 3 a.m. Wednesday when he attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations when it failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. The officer continued to pursue the...
Fox 59
First responders want you and your home to be prepared for winter storm
A winter storm headed in on a holiday weekend creates a very busy combination for first responders. First responders want you and your home to be prepared …. A winter storm headed in on a holiday weekend creates a very busy combination for first responders. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
Fox 59
Indianapolis bracing for upcoming winter storm
Authorities provided a briefing Wednesday about the forecasted winter storm that could bring blizzard-like conditions to central Indiana. A Winter storm Warning has been issued for all of central Indiana from Thursday afternoon until Friday night. Slick and hazardous travel is likely. Indianapolis bracing for upcoming winter storm. Authorities provided...
WTHI
Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis. The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
Fox 59
Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy
After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side.
WIBC.com
Three Missing Kids from Indy Found in Honda Odyssey That Crashed
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.–Three kids were in a Honda Odyssey that crashed in Tippecanoe County Wednesday. State police say a trooper spotted the Odyssey just after 3 am committing “multiple traffic violations.” The driver refused to stop for the trooper and sped away northbound on I-65. The trooper...
WLFI.com
Overnight police chase ends in crash, leads to three missing juveniles
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A police chase on I-65 ending in a rollover crash on State Road 25. According to Indiana State Police, around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning ISP attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle fled from police northbound on I-65 ISP said the vehicle ran off the road around the 175 mile marker and continued next to the interstate. the vehicle then ran off the embankment, landed on State Road 25, and hit another embankment, then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
2 dead after shooting at Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night. On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.
WIBC.com
Two People Now Dead In Monday Double Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The second person shot on the west side Monday afternoon has died. Police were called to an area near West Washington and I-465 on the west side where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was dead, but the other person, a woman, was alive and taken to the hospital.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Indy’s south side on Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Madison Avenue near E. Stop 11 Road, not far from Southport. Investigators believe a driver was traveling northbound on Madison and […]
Man found dead in Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
ISP: 1 killed in I-74 crash on southeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 74 that killed a West Virginia woman Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 just east of the Acton Road exit. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle strike the rear of a stopped semi tractor-trailer and roll over several times.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Chef Kat Weathers Culinary & Hospitality
Where is Sherman? Chef Kat Weathers Culinary & Hospitality. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022. How to prepare your home and vehicle for the winter …. Even before the first snowflakes fall, people should make sure their homes...
Fox 59
Holiday Happenings Across the State of Indiana
Harrison Center’s Annual Winter Window Walk Happening …. Matchmaker’s Advice on Navigating the Holidays While …. Angela Answers: Grit & Grace Leadership Scholarships. The top 30 bull riders in the world descend on Indianapolis next month for the Unleash the Beast's Invitational at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Former Fox 59 anchor Fanchon Stinger is bringing her non profit Grit and Grace to the forefront during the event, celebrity gala and fundraiser.
IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
wbiw.com
Unintentional shooting results in the death of a Springville man
GREENE CO. – A Springville man was killed Saturday in what police are saying was an “unintentional shooting”. The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic weapon to clean it when it “unintentionally” discharged one round striking 21-year-old Bryar Laws.
korncountry.com
Columbus police investigate two deaths on Sumpter Court
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE at 4 p.m. Tuesday: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people that the Columbus Police Department (CPD) discovered deceased in their McCulloughs Run home Monday night as Julie Anne Schmidtke, 36, and Charles W. Schmidtke, 41. CPD found them dead, inside 2272 Sumpter Ct., after they received a report that the woman’s estranged husband had allegedly entered the residence and possibly shot her, according to authorities.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Crash at 71st and Binford sends 2 to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash near a busy northeast side intersection. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of 71st Street and Binford Boulveard. Police told us the call came in at 6:30 a.m.
Fox 59
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference. Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold …. Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference. Giving teen parents a helping hand. Daniel Miller talks to the woman behind a foundation meant to empower teen parents. Holiday...
Greenwood police, FBI release new details from shooting at Greenwood Park Mall
The Greenwood Police Department and FBI held a joint press conference Wednesday to discuss additional findings stemming from the July mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall
Comments / 0