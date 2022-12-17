ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Sports

Former ASU quarterback Emory Jones transfers to Cincinnati

Former Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones has signed with the Cincinnati Bearcats for his sixth year of college eligibility. Jones spent four years at Florida before entering 2022 as the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback. Over eight appearances this past season, Jones threw for 1,533 yards, seven touchdowns and four...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Arizona State National Signing Day HQ

Recently-hired Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have added commitments at a breakneck pace of nearly one per day, on average, since he was introduced on Nov. 27. The Sun Devils have more Division I transfers (15) pledged to join the program than in any previous recruiting cycle...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

2023 Arizona State football early signing day commitment tracker

The Arizona State Sun Devils and new head football coach Kenny Dillingham have been hitting the recruiting trail hard since his appointment to replace Herm Edwards on Nov. 27. Wednesday marks the first day of the early signing period when prospective college athletes from high school and junior colleges can sign their national letters of intent.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Wildcats, Sun Devils both in AP rankings for 1st time since 2018

The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils are both in the top 25 of The Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings for the first time since Feb. 12, 2018. No. 5 Arizona (10-1) rolled past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Tuesday before taking a top-10 showdown Saturday against then-No. 6 Tennessee. The Wildcats were ranked No. 9 last week.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns focused on basketball over sale of team

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is often cautious to speak on anything until every I is dotted and every T is crossed. That remained the case on Tuesday prior to a matchup with the Washington Wizards, when all the hubbub was regarding the majority sale of the Suns and Phoenix Mercury to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns list Devin Booker, Josh Okogie out vs. Wizards

Devin Booker will miss the second straight game due to a groin injury when the Phoenix Suns face the Washington Wizards to wrap up a home back-to-back on Tuesday. Phoenix (19-12) will also be without Josh Okogie (hip soreness), Cam Payne (foot strain), Jock Landale (concussion protocols) and Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear rehab).
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Coyotes pick up point in OT loss to Canadiens

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Hoffman skated through the middle, fully expecting the two Arizona Coyotes defenders to converge on him. They didn’t, so instead of passing like he initially intended, Hoffman shot the puck. It went in, giving the Montreal Canadiens another overtime win. Hoffman scored at...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns lose focus, let game slip away to late Wizards rally

PHOENIX — Tuesday night’s 113-110 Phoenix Suns loss to the Washington Wizards was less of a trap game and more of a trap four minutes. A flat first half offensively and an even more blah shift defensively had the Suns down just five at halftime but the score eventually sorted itself out to have them trail by 17 midway through the third quarter. But then a tidal wave 33-9 run sprouted out of nowhere to put Phoenix up seven with 9:39 to go.
PHOENIX, AZ
