Former ASU quarterback Emory Jones transfers to Cincinnati
Former Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones has signed with the Cincinnati Bearcats for his sixth year of college eligibility. Jones spent four years at Florida before entering 2022 as the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback. Over eight appearances this past season, Jones threw for 1,533 yards, seven touchdowns and four...
Arizona State National Signing Day HQ
Recently-hired Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have added commitments at a breakneck pace of nearly one per day, on average, since he was introduced on Nov. 27. The Sun Devils have more Division I transfers (15) pledged to join the program than in any previous recruiting cycle...
Report: ASU basketball’s Desmond Cambridge Jr. out Wednesday vs. San Francisco
Arizona State basketball will not have one of its main contributors against San Francisco on Wednesday night, as Desmond Cambridge Jr. will not play due to a non-COVID illness, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Cambridge Jr. has scored at least 19 points in three of his last four...
No. 25 ASU basketball’s winning streak ends in blowout fashion vs. San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and fast-starting San Francisco routed No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 on Wednesday night to end the Sun Devils’ nine-game winning streak. Arizona State (11-2) was off to its best start since 2017-18 and entered the AP Top 25 poll...
2023 Arizona State football early signing day commitment tracker
The Arizona State Sun Devils and new head football coach Kenny Dillingham have been hitting the recruiting trail hard since his appointment to replace Herm Edwards on Nov. 27. Wednesday marks the first day of the early signing period when prospective college athletes from high school and junior colleges can sign their national letters of intent.
ASU’s Grinch of a schedule: Hurley a fan of San Francisco trip before Christmas
Bobby Hurley is not here wanting to ruin anyone’s Christmas break. But he’s also built his No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils’ schedule with intention. Known for his challenging non-conference planning since he arrived at ASU, Hurley admitted there’s a good reason for why he has the basketball team visiting the San Francisco Dons on Wednesday.
Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne joins ASU football’s incoming transfers
Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced he is transferring to Arizona State on Monday. Pyne marks the second QB to transfer to ASU after former BYU and Chandler signal caller Jacob Conover announced his transfer earlier this month. The 5-foot-11-and-a-half, 198-pound Pyne was a 2020 four-star recruit and an...
Wildcats, Sun Devils both in AP rankings for 1st time since 2018
The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils are both in the top 25 of The Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings for the first time since Feb. 12, 2018. No. 5 Arizona (10-1) rolled past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Tuesday before taking a top-10 showdown Saturday against then-No. 6 Tennessee. The Wildcats were ranked No. 9 last week.
Basketball fans and media react to Mat Ishbia’s purchase of Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns are being purchased by billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, 42, who is chairman and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, based in Michigan. The purchase is for $4 billion, according to a press release. Ishbia’s net worth is $5.1 billion this year, according to Forbes.com. Mat Ishbia...
Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns focused on basketball over sale of team
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is often cautious to speak on anything until every I is dotted and every T is crossed. That remained the case on Tuesday prior to a matchup with the Washington Wizards, when all the hubbub was regarding the majority sale of the Suns and Phoenix Mercury to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia.
Report: Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia to buy Suns from Robert Sarver
Billionaire mortgage lender and former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from Robert Sarver, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The sale will reportedly be “in the neighborhood” of $4 billion, Wojnarowski adds. If the sale closes at...
Suns list Devin Booker, Josh Okogie out vs. Wizards
Devin Booker will miss the second straight game due to a groin injury when the Phoenix Suns face the Washington Wizards to wrap up a home back-to-back on Tuesday. Phoenix (19-12) will also be without Josh Okogie (hip soreness), Cam Payne (foot strain), Jock Landale (concussion protocols) and Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear rehab).
Coyotes pick up point in OT loss to Canadiens
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Hoffman skated through the middle, fully expecting the two Arizona Coyotes defenders to converge on him. They didn’t, so instead of passing like he initially intended, Hoffman shot the puck. It went in, giving the Montreal Canadiens another overtime win. Hoffman scored at...
Phoenix Suns lose focus, let game slip away to late Wizards rally
PHOENIX — Tuesday night’s 113-110 Phoenix Suns loss to the Washington Wizards was less of a trap game and more of a trap four minutes. A flat first half offensively and an even more blah shift defensively had the Suns down just five at halftime but the score eventually sorted itself out to have them trail by 17 midway through the third quarter. But then a tidal wave 33-9 run sprouted out of nowhere to put Phoenix up seven with 9:39 to go.
Suns guard Josh Okogie exits win vs. Lakers with right hip soreness
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie exited Monday night’s 130-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers due to right hip soreness. The team announced at the beginning of the fourth quarter that he would night return to the game at Footprint Center. Monty Williams told reporters postgame that the injury...
Watch: Deandre Ayton’s heated exchange involving Monty Williams on Suns’ bench
Suns center Deandre Ayton was seen in a heated exchange involving head coach Monty Williams on the team’s bench during Phoenix’s 113-110 loss to the Washington Wizards at Footprint Center on Tuesday night. “No, it was the whole team,” Williams said of the incident postgame. “In those moments...
Suns starters Booker, Ayton questionable; Lakers’ Anthony Davis out
The Phoenix Suns list Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton as questionable to play against the Lakers on Monday, while Los Angeles has ruled out All-Star Anthony Davis. Booker popped up on the injury report Sunday night with groin soreness. He is two games removed from returning from a hamstring injury...
Patrick Beverley too-smalled Chris Paul and gave another magical moment
We have seen the Phoenix Suns’ rivalry with the entire New Orleans Pelicans team over the past few weeks. Monday night against a Los Angeles Lakers squad missing a handful of key players, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, we saw the Suns’ beef with a single man.
Devin Booker out for Suns, Lakers without Anthony Davis and LeBron James
The Phoenix Suns list Devin Booker as out and Deandre Ayton as questionable to play against the Lakers on Monday, while Los Angeles ruled out All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Booker popped up on the injury report Sunday night with groin soreness. He is two games removed from returning...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Phoenix, Arizona
Job opportunities, a favorable climate, and a nonstop social schedule full of things to do make Phoenix an excellent option for single individuals.
