Sentencing for Aaron Dean pushed to next week after an eventful day in court

By Jason Allen
 5 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Aaron Dean will be in jail at least through the weekend after an eventful day in court forced the sentencing for his manslaughter conviction to continue to next week.

While prosecutors pushed for prison time, and Dean's defense lobbied for probation, the courtroom saw a mayor and council member admonished, and a man taken into custody for refusing to take an oath.

Attorneys did finish calling witnesses, and will make their closing arguments Monday, before the jury deliberates on a sentence that could put Dean in prison for up to 20 years , or let him serve time on probation.

Dean came back to court Friday appearing tired following his first night in jail. He was more emotional than during the first phase of the trial, often holding back tears during testimony that was all about him.

Prosecutors brought a forensic psychologist who assessed Dean when he applied to the Fort Worth police department, and determined he was narcissistic, with indications of grandiosity and a domineering attitude. Dr. Kyle Clayton concluded Dean was unfit for the job, an assessment he believes was likely later overturned by an appeal panel.

Dean's past was also put on the record with testimony from a woman who went to college with him at UT Arlington. They were both in a club for home school students, and filed a simple assault complaint against Dean after he wrapped his arms around her from behind, and later touched her breast. Dean, 19 at the time, apologized, paid a fine and completed a sexual harassment training course.

Adarius Carr, the brother of Ataiana Jefferson, also testified about the younger sister he said was his best friend. The state showed a photo of them together when Jefferson visited her brother in San Diego where he's stationed with the Navy. It was the last time they saw each other before her death.

Dean's defense started by bringing a friend from church, complimentary of his musical talents and annual Christmas play production. Another family church acquaintance described him as respectful, approachable, and someone who led by example.

They also had a probation employee assigned to the 396th district court testify that it would not be unusual for someone convicted of manslaughter, to be given probation for their crime, and that probation was regularly something District Attorney Sharen Wilson offers to those convicted of serious charges.

Dean's mother, brother, sister, and one of his training officers with Fort Worth police all also gave positive testimony of his personality, and assurance he could follow the rules of probation.

Before testimony stated Friday, Fort Worth city council member Chris Nettles was called into the courtroom. Deputes locked the door, keeping most members of the public and media from seeing what happened next in front of Judge Gallagher.

According to those in the room, Gallagher ordered Nettles to return to court in January for a show cause hearing on possible contempt of court. Nettles, who isa sworn witness in the case, did interviews with media following the verdict Thursday, and released a statement later calling the verdict a "slap in the face to the Black communities."

During the lunch break, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker also entered the courtroom after nearly everyone had left, and was given the same order to return next month. The city released what it called a joint statement Thursday from Parker's office and the city about the verdict.

Judge Gallagher asked Parker if she knew she was under a gag order, and asked her to confirm she was an attorney, then quickly cut her off from saying anything before telling her she was to refrain from any more comments until the sentence was delivered and the jury dismissed.

Later in the afternoon, defense attorney Miles Brissette asked Judge Gallagher to swear in a man named Manuel Mata as a potential witness.

Mata has regularly recorded public meetings in Tarrant County during the last year, often being removed and has pending cases right now of interfering with public duties, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

When Gallagher asked Mata to take an oath to tell the truth, Mata objected, asking "Under what authority?"

Gallagher had the jury leave, and when Mata then refused to take the oath, Gallagher said he was finding his bond insufficient on his open cases, and deputies took him into custody. Mata protested, saying he didn't know what was going on, and wanted his lawyer.

Throughout the trial, other members of the gallery have been sworn in as witnesses, then asked to leave the courtroom during the proceedings.

In conversation later, attorneys and the judge were overheard suggesting that Mata may have been among a group of people yelling at Dean's family as they left the courthouse Thursday.

