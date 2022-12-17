ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M men's basketball team loses at home to Wofford 67-62

Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams had lost just three home nonconference games to non-Power Five opponents. In Tuesday’s pre-Christmas matinee, the Aggies lost a second such game under Williams, falling to Wofford 67-62. By the NCAA NET rankings, it was...
College Station LB Chantz Johnson signs with Texas A&M

College Station Cougar fans won’t have to travel very far to watch Chantz Johnson play on Saturdays. The linebacker signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday as part of the Aggies’ 2023 class. “It feels amazing,” Johnson said. “It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to go to an...
Purdue Preview: Joni Taylor

Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor previews the Purdue game at her weekly press conference inside Reed Arena. (December 20, 2022)
Texas A&M lands two 2023 football commits

The Texas A&M football team landed commitments from 2023 quarterback Marcel Reed and linebacker Taurean York on Monday night. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Reed is a four-star prospect from Nashville, Tenn. He led Montgomery Bell Academy to back-to-back state title game appearances as a junior and senior. This season, Reed threw...
A&M LB White pledges to Georgia Tech

Texas A&M linebacker Andre White pledged to Georgia Tech on Monday, joining quarterback Haynes King and wide receiver Chase Lane as teammates who had previously chosen the Yellowjackets. White, who played in seven games this season with four starts, had 35 tackles and four pass breakups. White was projected to...
Moss earns preseason All-America honors

Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss was a second-team pick on Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s preseason All-America teams. The Arizona State transfer batted .380 last season with six homers, 18 doubles and 49 runs batted in. Moss was one of seven Southeastern Conference players to make the 34-player second...
CJ Ellis hits game-winner as Bryan boys basketball team bests Brenham 53-50

With the score tied 50-50, the Bryan Vikings boys basketball team needed a hero to avoid overtime with the Brenham Cubs on Tuesday at Viking Gym. The freshman guard stepped up and delivered with the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to secure the 53-50 win for the Vikings. “It was...
Kudos to everyone at CS High School

The Eagle’s photos by Logan Hannigan-Downs in the Sunday edition included a photo of our son, Aledo’s offensive line coach Doug Wheeler. Doug was with his sons Garrett and Kurt, and College Station’s head coach, Stoney Pryor. Doug graduated from A&M Consolidated in 1997 after playing offensive...
Search continues for missing Texas A&M student

The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. His last known location was on Texas 21 westbound near Roadhouse Bastrop at 1:06 p.m. on Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and...
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 3

The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. Guests include Sahara Jones. (air date December 20, 2022) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Retired Col. Stebbins announces retirement from Corps of Cadets

Retired Col. Byron Stebbins announced his retirement from Texas A&M's Corps of Cadets on Tuesday. He has spent the past 14 years on staff with the Corps. Stebbins served as interim commandant of the Corps from December 2021 and July 2022 between Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez’s promotion to A&M’s vice president for student affair and the hiring of Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
