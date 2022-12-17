Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Purdue women's basketball team pulls out 59-53 victory as Texas A&M can't finish
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had visions of celebrating a huge victory during Christmas break, but Purdue’s Cassidy Hardin and the Boilermakers played the Grinch in the closing minutes. Hardin hit a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left to break a tie and spur Purdue to...
Texas A&M men's basketball team loses at home to Wofford 67-62
Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams had lost just three home nonconference games to non-Power Five opponents. In Tuesday’s pre-Christmas matinee, the Aggies lost a second such game under Williams, falling to Wofford 67-62. By the NCAA NET rankings, it was...
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to build on SMU victory against 9-2 Purdue
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team exceeded expectations in a 57-49 victory over SMU on Sunday with only seven available players. What about having only six against a better opponent?. That’s how many players A&M had at practice Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s 1 p.m. game at Reed Arena...
Texas A&M inks 16 to football signing class despite vacancy at offensive coordinator
For the last three weeks, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff has been forced to sit in the living rooms of prospective Aggie recruits and sell a program that is still in search of an offensive coordinator after Darrell Dickey was fired in late November. With the...
College Station LB Chantz Johnson signs with Texas A&M
College Station Cougar fans won’t have to travel very far to watch Chantz Johnson play on Saturdays. The linebacker signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday as part of the Aggies’ 2023 class. “It feels amazing,” Johnson said. “It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to go to an...
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 9: Texas A&M athletes bank more than $4 million in first year of NIL
Across Texas A&M online message boards and Aggie social media, an acronym has taken hold in anything related to name, image and likeness compensation. The BMAs, or Big Money Aggies, are at the heart of everything NIL at A&M. Those BMAs proved a point in the first year of legalized...
Purdue Preview: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor previews the Purdue game at her weekly press conference inside Reed Arena. (December 20, 2022)
Texas A&M's Early Signing Period live updates: Aggies look to add to 2023 class
The Texas A&M football team looks to add to its 2023 recruiting class in the Early Signing Period this week with high school prospects and through the transfer portal. Here are live updates as the Aggies' prospects send in their National Letters of Intent. No. of 2023 signees: 16. National...
Texas A&M lands two 2023 football commits
The Texas A&M football team landed commitments from 2023 quarterback Marcel Reed and linebacker Taurean York on Monday night. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Reed is a four-star prospect from Nashville, Tenn. He led Montgomery Bell Academy to back-to-back state title game appearances as a junior and senior. This season, Reed threw...
College Station RB Collins among Brazos Valley football players who take part in early signing day
It was an emotional day for Marquise Collins. Surrounded by teammates, family, friends and coaches, the College Station running back achieved one of his dreams by signing to play college football at Duke on Wednesday afternoon at College Station’s fieldhouse. Wearing a black Blue Devil No. 0 basketball jersey...
A&M LB White pledges to Georgia Tech
Texas A&M linebacker Andre White pledged to Georgia Tech on Monday, joining quarterback Haynes King and wide receiver Chase Lane as teammates who had previously chosen the Yellowjackets. White, who played in seven games this season with four starts, had 35 tackles and four pass breakups. White was projected to...
Moss earns preseason All-America honors
Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss was a second-team pick on Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s preseason All-America teams. The Arizona State transfer batted .380 last season with six homers, 18 doubles and 49 runs batted in. Moss was one of seven Southeastern Conference players to make the 34-player second...
CJ Ellis hits game-winner as Bryan boys basketball team bests Brenham 53-50
With the score tied 50-50, the Bryan Vikings boys basketball team needed a hero to avoid overtime with the Brenham Cubs on Tuesday at Viking Gym. The freshman guard stepped up and delivered with the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to secure the 53-50 win for the Vikings. “It was...
Kudos to everyone at CS High School
The Eagle’s photos by Logan Hannigan-Downs in the Sunday edition included a photo of our son, Aledo’s offensive line coach Doug Wheeler. Doug was with his sons Garrett and Kurt, and College Station’s head coach, Stoney Pryor. Doug graduated from A&M Consolidated in 1997 after playing offensive...
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 10: A&M enrollment approaches 75,000
Editor’s note: The continued growth at A&M is The Eagle’s No. 10 news story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Search continues for missing Texas A&M student
The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. His last known location was on Texas 21 westbound near Roadhouse Bastrop at 1:06 p.m. on Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and...
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 3
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. Guests include Sahara Jones. (air date December 20, 2022) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Retired Col. Stebbins announces retirement from Corps of Cadets
Retired Col. Byron Stebbins announced his retirement from Texas A&M's Corps of Cadets on Tuesday. He has spent the past 14 years on staff with the Corps. Stebbins served as interim commandant of the Corps from December 2021 and July 2022 between Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez’s promotion to A&M’s vice president for student affair and the hiring of Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis.
