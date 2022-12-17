Read full article on original website
Primrose School of Broken Arrow students wrap, donate holiday gifts to Tulsa organization
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Primrose School of Broken Arrow students are helping to spread holiday cheer this season. The students collected 75 toys over the course of two weeks and then parents helped to wrap the gifts to donate to the Family and Children Services. Students also provided treats for the staff at the donation centers.
John 3:16 Mission hosts holiday drive-thru giveaway with turkeys, food boxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, the John 3:16 Mission will be handing out turkeys and food boxes while supplies lasts at the John 3:16 Mission Family Youth Center. The mission says there is no information needed, all you need to do is pull up and they will load your car with food.
VA hosts 5th annual holiday dinner for Veterans
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An annual dinner for Veterans was held Sunday, Dec. 18, for the fifth year in a row. Deniece Anderson along with the Black Emphasis Committee, and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, hosted the 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families. The event...
Four Tulsa families surprised with holiday shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Academy Sports and Outdoors gifted four families with $250 shopping sprees and donated $500 to the Dickenson YMCA, just in time for the holiday season. The families were chosen because of how involved they are with the Dickenson YMCA. The group got to pick out...
Skiatook Paws and Claws offering free straw bedding for doghouses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country's animal rescue groups are gearing up for freezing temperatures. The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering free straw bedding pickup this week, and so is Skiatook Paws and Claws. The organization says if residents know of any animal that will be outside over...
Tulsa Boys' Home gifted comfort, security blankets from Project Linus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Boys' Home says they provide life-saving resources to broken and traumatized young boys in the Tulsa area. Most of the boys are "wards of the state" whose parent's rights were terminated by the court due to abuse and neglect. Having a tangible item...
Broken Arrow man surprised with $20,000
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Broken Arrow resident won big this holiday season. America's most welcome home guests visited Oklahoma today to surprise a Broken Arrow native with $20,000, and he had no clue. The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House is known for traveling the country awarding over...
City of Tulsa prepares for arctic blast
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is bracing for the bitter cold, with crews on standby. "For the shift that's coming in in the morning, there could be 60 to 70 people who'll run probably half of our normal 24-hour shift and we will run them until probably till the system goes through," said Tim McCorkell, City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager.
Walmart donates 380 bikes, $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Walmart donated 380 bikes and $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa to surprise children across the state with a new bike. The $10,000 will be used to buy even more bikes for local children in every county. “Receiving your first bike is a memory...
Warming stations available across Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
Stillwater Medical receives historic $1M donation from Oklahoma convenience store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday, a family-owned Oklahoma convenience store, OnCue, donated $1 million to Stillwater Medical Center. The funds will play a vital role in establishing a neonatal intensive care unit in partnership with Oklahoma Children's Hospital. OnCue's president says she understands the difficulty of pregnancy and believes...
City of Tulsa gearing up for upcoming winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is monitoring and preparing for extreme cold weather that is expected to impact the metro area later this week. With snowfall anticipated and dropping temperatures with high winds, weather conditions could present life-threatening conditions. The City of Tulsa reminds residents that...
Red Cross offers tips to prepare homes for below freezing temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross is offering tips to Oklahomans on how to prepare their homes as below freezing temperatures are expected to settle in the region for many days. Below freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and ice can wreak havoc on an ill-prepared home. Hundreds...
Tulsa Police Foundation giving back this holiday season with random acts of kindness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some drivers were surprised with gifts instead of tickets Monday. The Tulsa Police Foundation is giving back to the community this week with random acts of kindness. Officers are giving away food, toys, books, and gift cards to individuals and families who may need extra...
Firefighter hits massive delay trying to get medical records from City of Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Tulsa firefighter has been waiting over a year to get a copy of his own medical records, and the long wait has forced him to take legal action against the city to try to get results. "I was a firefighter for the City...
Cherokee Nation pledges $50,000 to Tulsa Area United Way
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation has pledged $50,000 to the Tulsa Area United Way to help wrap up the agency's 2022 fall fundraising campaign. “Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, such as the Tulsa Area United Way, serve a vital role in the social and economic well-being of our great state,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “By investing in and collaborating with local nonprofits, Cherokee Nation and its businesses can focus on addressing the needs of our children, our families and our elders while helping make stronger and healthier communities throughout northeast Oklahoma.”
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
Terence Crutcher Foundation buys North Pointe Shopping Center for $1.7M
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Terence Crutcher Foundation has bought the North Pointe Shopping Center for $1.7 million, according to Tiffany Crutcher, the founder and executive director of the foundation. The foundation is moving its headquarters from a less than 1,000 square foot office space in Greenwood to an...
Man falls asleep at wheel, drives into nail salon on Cherry Street, officers say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Cherry Street nail salon is picking up the pieces after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove his truck into the building Tuesday morning, police say. The incident happened just before 8 a.m., and the man crossed over the opposite lanes of...
Oklahoma Animal Alliance offers extreme cold safety tips for pets, free straw pickup
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Alliance for Animals wants pet parents to be aware of upcoming extreme cold weather and how to protect their furry friends. Ensuring safety for outdoor pets during winter precipitation is critical. OAA offers to following tips to help keep pets safe, happy, and warm...
