Strasburg sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail

Strasburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lore City Buckeye Trail 44-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off with January 27, 2021 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood

Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Belmont Union Local sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail

Belmont Union Local called "game" in the waning moments of a 52-36 defeat of Lore City Buckeye Trail for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 25, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School. For more, click here.
LORE CITY, OH
Beverly Fort Frye ekes out victory against Parkersburg South

Beverly Fort Frye showed its poise to outlast a game Parkersburg South squad for a 36-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Parkersburg South squared off with January 19, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

