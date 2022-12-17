ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

KULR8

AP News Summary at 3:48 p.m. EST

Biden tells Zelenskyy: 'It's an honor to be by your side'. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is paying a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and to press for continued aid in the brutal months to come. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.” Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to the Oval Office on Wednesday, saying the U.S. and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defense” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation.” Zelenskyy is expected to address Congress in the evening.
WASHINGTON STATE
KULR8

AG Moody: ICE deposition video is evidence of Biden's immigration plan

(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody made public an ICE training video obtained by her office as part of the litigation process in a lawsuit the state filed against the Biden administration in September. The partially redacted video, she said, is “evidence of President Joe Biden’s...
FLORIDA STATE
KULR8

Bipartisan group of 37 AGs urging stronger protections for airline customers

(The Center Square) – A bipartisan coalition of 37 attorneys general are requesting the U.S. Department of Transportation improve protections for airline customers. The coalition, led by Democratic Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, sent a letter on Monday urging Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to adopt proposed rules for airline ticket refunds and other protections. It stated appreciation for the department’s efforts to address the problems of flight cancellations and significant delays, but the eight-page letter emphasized proposed regulations must be strengthened.
COLORADO STATE

