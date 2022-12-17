Read full article on original website
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
KULR8
AP News Summary at 3:48 p.m. EST
Biden tells Zelenskyy: 'It's an honor to be by your side'. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is paying a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and to press for continued aid in the brutal months to come. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.” Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to the Oval Office on Wednesday, saying the U.S. and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defense” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation.” Zelenskyy is expected to address Congress in the evening.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake cracked a bridge, knocked out power for thousands, and triggered over a dozen rippling aftershocks in Northern California
The powerful quake struck at 2:34 a.m. local time on Tuesday about 7.5 miles southwest of the Humboldt County city of Ferndale.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
KULR8
AG Moody: ICE deposition video is evidence of Biden's immigration plan
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody made public an ICE training video obtained by her office as part of the litigation process in a lawsuit the state filed against the Biden administration in September. The partially redacted video, she said, is “evidence of President Joe Biden’s...
KULR8
Chief Justice Roberts suspends Biden plan to end Title 42 immigration rule
Update: Shortly after publication, Chief Justice John Roberts put an administrative hold on the order to end Title 42. (The Center Square) – Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday put a temporary administrative hold on the Biden's administration's plans to end Title 42 enforcement this week. Roberts gave the...
KULR8
Bipartisan group of 37 AGs urging stronger protections for airline customers
(The Center Square) – A bipartisan coalition of 37 attorneys general are requesting the U.S. Department of Transportation improve protections for airline customers. The coalition, led by Democratic Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, sent a letter on Monday urging Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to adopt proposed rules for airline ticket refunds and other protections. It stated appreciation for the department’s efforts to address the problems of flight cancellations and significant delays, but the eight-page letter emphasized proposed regulations must be strengthened.
