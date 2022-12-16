ABC, NBC and CBS’ evening newscasts week to week viewer gains during the week of December 12. Top-ranked ABC World News Tonight with David Muir held on to its No. 1 status in the evening news ratings race — meaning it has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 211 of the past 212 weeks in average total viewers—and 140 of the last 142 weeks among adults 25-54. The newscast averaged 8.68 million total linear viewers this past week, a +2% gain from the previous week (the week of Dec. 5) and No. 2 on all of U.S. television, excluding sports programming. WNT also averaged 1.41 million viewers from the key demo this past week, which is up +3% from the prior week. Compared to the same week in 2021, ABC’s evening newscast is +6% in total viewers—and up just short of +1% in A25-54 viewers.

13 HOURS AGO