Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
Disney+ Teases New 2023 Marvel and Star Wars Content
As 2022 comes to a close, Disney+ is getting viewers excited for 2023 with the release of a new trailer. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars franchise-related shows are among the most eagerly awaited content available on Disney+ in 2023, and the streamer has you covered. For MCU fans,...
How Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Drew a Massive Premiere Audience
Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel had a record-breaking premiere. The debut of the Harrison Ford– and Helen Mirren-fronted TV series 1923 attracted more viewers than ever on Paramount+, breaking the previous record by nearly 80%. Total viewers for the premiere on Paramount+ and linear telecasts, which included a...
Netflix and Amazon Partner on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Marketing Campaign
Amazon and Netflix are partnering on a marketing campaign for the upcoming Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Owners of Amazon Fire TV devices will have access to an exclusive teaser for Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated film and special behind-the-scenes content. There’s also an interactive mystery called...
Tuesday Stir
-Looking to give Mainers a little extra luck this holiday season, the Maine Lottery Reindeer Run campaign introduces three new instant win games and the new Reindeer Run Second Chance promotion. In the spot by Fuseideas, a man meets his girlfriend’s family for the first time at the holidays and makes a big faux pas thinking he’s entered an ugly sweater party. He has not, and learns that the uncomfortable way.
Twitter Begins Pilot Test of Twitter Blue for Business
Building on its most recent official rollout of subscription service Twitter Blue, Twitter began a pilot test of Twitter Blue for Business with a select group of businesses. A square company badge will appear next to the display name of businesses in the pilot, and Oreo. had some fun with...
Instagram: How to Use the Christmas Chat Theme
To celebrate the holiday season, Instagram released a “Christmas” chat theme that adds a Christmas sweater background to conversations. This sweater pattern features a reindeer, snowflakes and more. Our guide will show you how to use the Christmas chat theme in the Instagram application. Note: These screenshots were...
Cartoon Network Shows Off Brand Refresh for 30th Anniversary
Cartoon Network is keeping things fresh after 30 years. The company is rolling out its first brand refresh in a decade, updating its color palette, breaking down the logo, enlisting new talent and leaning into split-screen. Former CMO Tricia Melton spearheaded the overall refresh, with Jacob Escobedo, svp of creative...
Instagram Begins Rolling Out 2022 Recap Feature With a Twist
Instagram added its own flavor to the traditional end-of-year recap from social platforms, delivering its 2022 Recap in Reels form with narration from users’ choice of Bad Bunny, Badshah, DJ Khaled or Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things. Prompts will begin appearing in Instagrammers’ feeds Monday enabling them to create...
Dear Santa TV Series Comes to Hulu
Santa Claus is coming to Hulu. On Monday, global media agency UM and indie development and production studio Traverse32 announced that Dear Santa, The Series, a six-episode spinoff of the agency’s award-winning Dear Santa documentary, is coming to Hulu. Like the documentary, the series focuses on the United States...
NBC News Daily Gives Network Midday Ratings Bump
There is a new ratings battle in the TV broadcast news business – daytime. The daypart that was, for some time, the sole domain of ABC’s GMA3: What You Need to Know has been met with competition from NBC with NBC News Daily, a midday program airing across NBC broadcast and streaming.
How Wendy’s Is Turning an All-American Chain Into a Brand for Brits
Since its U.K. relaunch in mid-2021, Wendy’s has opened 25 restaurants in the market, with sites in London, Sheffield and Brighton. Now, following a successful 18 months, it has ambitious plans to ramp things up with new spaces in Liverpool and Greater Manchester. The Republic of Ireland is also on the menu for 2023, with a blueprint to launch franchises on the European continent too.
Xbox and Jimmy O Yang Introduce Gamers to 'Nowstalgia'
Gaming has a lot of underrated benefits, potentially serving as a therapeutic tool during times of stress and a bonding activity for many. Some of our best memories can come from playing video games, inspiring nostalgia when reflecting on the characters and legacy franchises that have impacted our lives. Leaning...
New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Docuseries Premieres Dec. 31
Netflix will close out 2022 with the premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next Netflix project. The couple’s new documentary series Live to Lead will look at notable figures including late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The seven-part docuseries will premiere on Dec. 31.
Week of Dec. 12 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place in Ratings Race
For the week of December 12, ABC’s Good Morning America was the top morning show in total viewers. It remained in second place in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54 behind NBC’s Today, but narrowed the gap with its NBC morning rival to just -7,000 viewers. All morning...
Week of Dec. 12 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1, Posts Year-Over-Year Gain In Total Viewers
ABC, NBC and CBS’ evening newscasts week to week viewer gains during the week of December 12. Top-ranked ABC World News Tonight with David Muir held on to its No. 1 status in the evening news ratings race — meaning it has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 211 of the past 212 weeks in average total viewers—and 140 of the last 142 weeks among adults 25-54. The newscast averaged 8.68 million total linear viewers this past week, a +2% gain from the previous week (the week of Dec. 5) and No. 2 on all of U.S. television, excluding sports programming. WNT also averaged 1.41 million viewers from the key demo this past week, which is up +3% from the prior week. Compared to the same week in 2021, ABC’s evening newscast is +6% in total viewers—and up just short of +1% in A25-54 viewers.
