Coeur D'alene, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Kenny, 81, and Moreen Leen, 79

Some bonds are so unbreakable that no tangible or intangible force can interfere or break them. Kenneth Leen, (Kenny), 81, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed in the morning hours Dec. 14, 2022, followed quickly by Moreen Leen, 79, of Sandpoint, in the early morning hours on Dec. 15, 2022. As a...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 6, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 7800 block of Highway 2 in Priest River at 6:10 a.m. Idaho Fish and Game responded...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

BOCC again vacates Camp Bay Road

SANDPOINT — After a lengthy hearing, Bonner County commissioners again voted Monday to vacate a portion of Camp Bay Road in Sagle. The vote came after officials faced a crowded room of both supporters and critics of the Camp Bay Road vacation. After hearing additional information from the developer and hearing testimony from both sides, county commissioners unanimously voted to approve the motion to “vacate a portion of Camp Bay Road as shown on the submitted site plan … based upon the evidence submitted up to the time the Staff Report was prepared, and testimony received at this hearing.”
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

William Clayeux, 85

William (Bill) L. Clayeux, 85, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Private family services have been held. Bill was born Sept. 9, 1937, in St. Louis, Mo., to Albert and Margaret Clayeux. After graduating from Las Vegas High School, he served in the United States Navy on the destroyer USS Brown in the Pacific Fleet through the early ‘60s stationed in San Diego, Calif.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Wind chill watch today

SANDPOINT — Dangerous, below-zero wind chills are possible today, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service. A wind chill watch is in effect from late Tuesday through late Thursday, affecting portions of North Idaho, including Athol, Bonners Ferry, Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Sandpoint and Worley. The Spokane area will also be affected.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Log truck collides with BN train

Priest River Junior High principal David Bradbury kissed Leopard the pig at a ceremony on Dec. 20. Bradbury had bet the student council that they couldn’t collect 1,000 items for the food bank. They collected 1,203. Mrs. Benson, Mrs. Kleiberg, and student council president Dustin Lehman also took turns locking lips with the pig. Special thanks to Toni Carey for sharing Leopard for the day.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Lawsuit filed against NIC, trustees and attorney

COEUR d’ALENE — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws. Mike Gridley, who retired in March after 20 years with...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

My taxes have gone through the roof

“My taxes have gone through the roof!” This is what I’m hearing from my friends and family. And from my wife and my mortgage company. My own property taxes increased by 27%. My taxable property value increased by nearly 90%. Many of you have seen even greater increases....
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bit by bit, 'Tots' donations trickle in

A 14-year-old youngster had an idea. What if, Leanne Fan thought, you could take a low-cost headphone device and combine it with machine learning and blue light therapy? Her idea was the device — which earned her grand prize honors at the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge — would be an affordable, antibiotic-free way to treat any mid-ear infection, according to a story on the Good News Network website.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

NIC trustees to meet Wednesday

COEUR d’ALENE — The North Idaho College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, and among other things, they will discuss correcting several “possible” open meeting law violations that occurred during meetings the week of Dec. 5. Meanwhile, the college’s former attorney has cautioned NIC leadership that...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Kootenai Elementary gives back by helping others

SANDPOINT — The season of giving is in full swing as Kootenai Elementary students and teachers give back to families with a tradition that goes back more than a decade. With Collection for a Cause, Kootenai Elementary does its part to ease seasonal stress. The program provides selected families with nutritional breakfasts and lunches for the two-week winter holiday break, as well as a Christmas dinner. Coming packed full, the boxes provide breakfasts and lunches that don’t require a stove or oven and each meal comes complete with all of the ingredients needed.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt

Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Paws to read with Pepper

Strong reading skills are important to develop for every stage of life. Reading aloud helps us grow a number of important skills from enhanced comprehension to improving our ability to publicly speak. However, when we don’t utilize a skill very often we become self-conscious about doing it in front of others which can lead to a rapid abandonment of reading and public speaking. It is especially important for children reading aloud to feel confident while reading aloud, which can be difficult while they are still learning good reading habits.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

LPOSD students earn academic honors

Sandpoint Elks Lodge No. 1376 has announced students of the month for the first three months of the school year for the Lake Pend Oreille School District. To be selected as an Elks student of the month, students must meet guidelines for character, citizenship, service, scholarship and leadership. The Elks...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Help needed to reach 'Tots' goal

SANDPOINT — “Home Alone”? “A Charlie Brown Christmas”? “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”?. When it comes to holiday movies, nothing says Christmas like any one of hundreds of holiday movies found on every television channel and streaming service out there. A new poll...
SANDPOINT, ID

