Bonner County Daily Bee
Kenny, 81, and Moreen Leen, 79
Some bonds are so unbreakable that no tangible or intangible force can interfere or break them. Kenneth Leen, (Kenny), 81, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed in the morning hours Dec. 14, 2022, followed quickly by Moreen Leen, 79, of Sandpoint, in the early morning hours on Dec. 15, 2022. As a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 6, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 7800 block of Highway 2 in Priest River at 6:10 a.m. Idaho Fish and Game responded...
Bonner County Daily Bee
BOCC again vacates Camp Bay Road
SANDPOINT — After a lengthy hearing, Bonner County commissioners again voted Monday to vacate a portion of Camp Bay Road in Sagle. The vote came after officials faced a crowded room of both supporters and critics of the Camp Bay Road vacation. After hearing additional information from the developer and hearing testimony from both sides, county commissioners unanimously voted to approve the motion to “vacate a portion of Camp Bay Road as shown on the submitted site plan … based upon the evidence submitted up to the time the Staff Report was prepared, and testimony received at this hearing.”
Bonner County Daily Bee
William Clayeux, 85
William (Bill) L. Clayeux, 85, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Private family services have been held. Bill was born Sept. 9, 1937, in St. Louis, Mo., to Albert and Margaret Clayeux. After graduating from Las Vegas High School, he served in the United States Navy on the destroyer USS Brown in the Pacific Fleet through the early ‘60s stationed in San Diego, Calif.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Wind chill watch today
SANDPOINT — Dangerous, below-zero wind chills are possible today, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service. A wind chill watch is in effect from late Tuesday through late Thursday, affecting portions of North Idaho, including Athol, Bonners Ferry, Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Sandpoint and Worley. The Spokane area will also be affected.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Log truck collides with BN train
Priest River Junior High principal David Bradbury kissed Leopard the pig at a ceremony on Dec. 20. Bradbury had bet the student council that they couldn’t collect 1,000 items for the food bank. They collected 1,203. Mrs. Benson, Mrs. Kleiberg, and student council president Dustin Lehman also took turns locking lips with the pig. Special thanks to Toni Carey for sharing Leopard for the day.
yaktrinews.com
Old construction equipment leaks oil into Lake Coeur d’Alene, again
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — In 1990, during the construction of I-90, a piece from a machine accidentally fell into Lake Coeur d’Alene. In 2000, it began leaking oil into the lake. Now, it’s happening again. The Idaho Transportation Department has placed booms, or inflatables, in the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Lawsuit filed against NIC, trustees and attorney
COEUR d’ALENE — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws. Mike Gridley, who retired in March after 20 years with...
Bonner County Daily Bee
My taxes have gone through the roof
“My taxes have gone through the roof!” This is what I’m hearing from my friends and family. And from my wife and my mortgage company. My own property taxes increased by 27%. My taxable property value increased by nearly 90%. Many of you have seen even greater increases....
KHQ Right Now
Light snowfall ushers in an Arctic push, bringing a frigid drop in temperatures across the region
Light snowfall across the region began Saturday night and will continue into Monday morning, making for a slick morning commute. Meanwhile, the bitter cold will make you want to stay inside all week. From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 10 a.m., the Spokane area, Palouse, and the Idaho...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bit by bit, 'Tots' donations trickle in
A 14-year-old youngster had an idea. What if, Leanne Fan thought, you could take a low-cost headphone device and combine it with machine learning and blue light therapy? Her idea was the device — which earned her grand prize honors at the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge — would be an affordable, antibiotic-free way to treat any mid-ear infection, according to a story on the Good News Network website.
Bonner County Daily Bee
NIC trustees to meet Wednesday
COEUR d’ALENE — The North Idaho College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, and among other things, they will discuss correcting several “possible” open meeting law violations that occurred during meetings the week of Dec. 5. Meanwhile, the college’s former attorney has cautioned NIC leadership that...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kootenai Elementary gives back by helping others
SANDPOINT — The season of giving is in full swing as Kootenai Elementary students and teachers give back to families with a tradition that goes back more than a decade. With Collection for a Cause, Kootenai Elementary does its part to ease seasonal stress. The program provides selected families with nutritional breakfasts and lunches for the two-week winter holiday break, as well as a Christmas dinner. Coming packed full, the boxes provide breakfasts and lunches that don’t require a stove or oven and each meal comes complete with all of the ingredients needed.
KXLY
Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt
Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
Air 4 Adventure: Hiking through the Pine Street Woods near Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, ID. — The Kaniksu Land Trust strives to conserve land so we can enjoy hikes through the forests and fields of lupine. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take you to the Pine Street Woods just outside of Sandpoint. For all of our Air 4 Adventures, click here. PAST COVERAGE: Air 4 Adventure: Traveling over the Grand Coulee...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Paws to read with Pepper
Strong reading skills are important to develop for every stage of life. Reading aloud helps us grow a number of important skills from enhanced comprehension to improving our ability to publicly speak. However, when we don’t utilize a skill very often we become self-conscious about doing it in front of others which can lead to a rapid abandonment of reading and public speaking. It is especially important for children reading aloud to feel confident while reading aloud, which can be difficult while they are still learning good reading habits.
Bonner County Daily Bee
LPOSD students earn academic honors
Sandpoint Elks Lodge No. 1376 has announced students of the month for the first three months of the school year for the Lake Pend Oreille School District. To be selected as an Elks student of the month, students must meet guidelines for character, citizenship, service, scholarship and leadership. The Elks...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Help needed to reach 'Tots' goal
SANDPOINT — “Home Alone”? “A Charlie Brown Christmas”? “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”?. When it comes to holiday movies, nothing says Christmas like any one of hundreds of holiday movies found on every television channel and streaming service out there. A new poll...
inlander.com
The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker
Across three chaotic North Idaho College board meetings last week, Todd Banducci — the controversial college trustee — proclaimed that a new age was upon us. With November's election having delivered one more trustee in his hard-rightwing camp, it was time for a reckoning. "There's a new board......
