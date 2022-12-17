Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?Jake WellsAkron, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Liberty unloads on Cleveland East Tech
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Liberty turned out the lights on Cleveland East Tech 68-2 at Cleveland East Technical High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 15, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball...
richlandsource.com
Eastlake North nips Chardon in taut scare
Eastlake North finally found a way to top Chardon 66-62 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Eastlake North and Chardon faced off on February 2, 2022 at Eastlake North High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
North Canton Hoover outduels Uniontown Lake in spellbinding affair
Overtime was the right time for North Canton Hoover as it stopped Uniontown Lake 63-60 at North Canton Hoover High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 26, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brecksville-Broadview Heights wins tense tussle with Canton McKinley
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brecksville-Broadview Heights didn't mind, dispatching Canton McKinley 53-49 at Canton Mckinley High on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Canton GlenOak in a basketball game....
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood
Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Valley Christian claims close encounter of the winning kind over Youngstown East
Youngstown Valley Christian didn't flinch, finally repelling Youngstown East 20-17 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 13, Youngstown East faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Leetonia on December 16 at Youngstown Valley Christian School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary
Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Youngstown Chaney faced off on March 10, 2022 at Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cortland Maplewood narrowly edges Columbiana Heartland Christian in tight triumph
Cortland Maplewood walked the high-wire before edging Columbiana Heartland Christian 31-29 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 10, Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off against Lisbon and Cortland Maplewood took on Southington Chalker on December 14 at Southington Chalker High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Gates Mills Hawken knocks out Chagrin Falls
Gates Mills Hawken called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-36 defeat of Chagrin Falls for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 21. The last time Gates Mills Hawken and Chagrin Falls played in a 54-37 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Andover Pymatuning Valley busts Ashtabula St. John
Andover Pymatuning Valley showed it had the juice to douse Ashtabula St. John in a points barrage during a 57-33 win at Ashtabula Saint John on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 5, Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with Fairport Harbor Fairport in a...
richlandsource.com
Never a doubt: Struthers breezes past Hubbard
It was a tough night for Hubbard which was overmatched by Struthers in this 67-32 verdict. Last season, Struthers and Hubbard squared off with January 25, 2022 at Hubbard High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field cancels check from Mantua Crestwood
Mogadore Field put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mantua Crestwood in a 56-46 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Mogadore Field and Mantua Crestwood faced off on November 30, 2021 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Warren John F. Kennedy paints near-perfect picture in win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Warren John F. Kennedy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 54-31 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with January 8, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Southington Chalker knocks out victory beat against Windham
Southington Chalker charged Windham and collected a 63-45 victory on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Southington Chalker darted in front of Windham 14-11 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
Comments / 0