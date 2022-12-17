Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Sabonis leads balanced scoring as Kings beat Lakers 134-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ball, Oubre lead Hornets past Kings to halt 8-game skid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Sacramento Kings 125-119 on Monday night to stop an eight-game losing streak. “He has great courage,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “He’s confident and he badly...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108
ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining...
Citrus County Chronicle
Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games
HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110 on Wednesday night. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Embiid leads balanced attack, 76ers beat Pistons, 113-93
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers used a balanced scoring attack to extend their winning streak to six games with a 113-93 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. “We like to work together,” Embiid said. “We think we...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.
Citrus County Chronicle
Knicks lose 2nd-round pick for tampering in Brunson pursuit
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks will lose a draft pick for getting started too soon with their Jalen Brunson pursuit. The NBA penalized the Knicks a second-round selection in the 2025 draft on Wednesday after finding that the Knicks began free-agency discussions involving Brunson before the date when they were allowed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Knicks' NBA-leading 8-game win streak ends versus Raptors
NEW YORK (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and the Toronto Raptors snapped the New York Knicks’ NBA-leading eight-game winning streak 113-106 Wednesday night. “It’s cool,” Siakam said of posting his first 50-point game at Madison Square Garden. “I’m not a super basketball historian. I...
Citrus County Chronicle
Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hoffman scores in OT, Canadiens beat Coyotes 3-2
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Hoffman skated through the middle, fully expecting the two Arizona Coyotes defenders to converge on him. They didn't, so instead of passing like he initially intended, Hoffman shot the puck.
Citrus County Chronicle
Devils beat Panthers 4-2 to end six-game skid
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid. Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mavs coach Kidd fined $25K for reaction to Doncic ejection
NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront a referee and directing inappropriate language toward him during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA announced Wednesday. Kidd was assessed two technical fouls and was ejected late in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears not necessarily scheming for Fields to break record
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy compared Justin Fields' push for the NFL's single-season quarterback rushing record to Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney nearing his first career triple-double last week. He saw players lobbying coach Steve Kerr to keep Looney on the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Watson: Stefanski connection, offense sold him on Browns
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't choose Cleveland — over Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta — because of the weather or the Browns' success with quarterbacks. The first is frequently gloomy, the other, horrendous.
Citrus County Chronicle
Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson...
Citrus County Chronicle
Devils stop 6-game slide with 4-2 win over Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid. Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves...
Citrus County Chronicle
Johnson out indefinitely for No. 18 Indiana after surgery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana starting guard Xavier Johnson has had foot surgery and will be out indefinitely for the 18th-ranked Hoosiers, the team announced Wednesday. The fifth-year senior was injured during a 84-62 loss at No. 8 Kansas on Saturday. Indiana (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) said in a statement that it remains hopeful Johnson will return later this season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings' Jefferson unfazed by big hits, as big games pile up
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For all the superb skills Justin Jefferson has as the leading receiver in the NFL, from route-running savvy to quick-twitch elusiveness to vertical jump to just pure speed, his ability to simply hang onto the ball for the Minnesota Vikings might be his best attribute of all.
Citrus County Chronicle
Historic Vikings rally rises above, in age of NFL comeback
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins interrupted the beginning of the television interview that was being shouted above the euphoric uproar in Minnesota, incredulously repeating his question to the reporter to make sure he had the details right. Yes, the Vikings had just completed the biggest comeback in NFL history,...
