Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild Weekend Ahead With Chilly Mornings And A Pattern Change Next Week

Storm Tracker Forecast: Patchy morning fog & the potential for showers Tuesday
Bundle up, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and get your umbrella handy before you head out the door Tuesday. A trough of low pressure tracking through the Pacific Northwest will bring more clouds and the potential for modest showers to northern California Tuesday, but high pressure across the southwest will keep the vast majority of the wet weather to our north. The best chance for showers will be in the Northern Mountains, but valley, foothill and Sierra locations will also have the potential for some very light showers. Snow levels will start out down to 2500' but will climb into the 4500' range in the Northern Mountains. The Sierra and southern Cascades will have snow levels ranging between 4000' to 5000'. Fog has developed across portions of the valley and foothills again overnight, but is not as dense as it was for the start of your Monday. Butte County has the biggest impact from fog to start the day with visibility down to around a half a mile in some areas. Glenn and Tehama Counties could also get more rapid fog development, but those areas are also looking a bit more prone to some very modest showers during your morning commute. Most showers will stay closer to the coast through around noon and then we'll have light shower chances spreading across the remainder of our region from mid day through this evening. We'll all stay cloudy through the entire day Tuesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and single digits to low 30's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be modest and out of the northeast most of the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday afternoon. Showers are projected to linger into this evening, but will quickly wrap up later tonight.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Foggy, Frosty, Chilly Start To The Week.
Hopefully you enjoyed the final bit of sunshine as a pattern change will take place this week! But first, another chilly, frosty, and clear morning is in store for many in the valley and mountains. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s for Redding and Chico. Giver yourself some extra time to warm the insides and scrape off the car! There will also be the potential for some fog to develop in the mid-valley. Patchy fog will be possible in the north valley, but the most dense fog will be at or south of Chico. A Dense Fog Advisory begins at 10pm this evening and lasts through 12pm on Monday. Visibility could drop to less than a quarter of a mile. If you have any flights out of Sacramento in the morning, it would be wise to check for delays given the fog, otherwise drive carefully in the morning on your way out the door.
Natural gas prices are on the rise
CHICO, Calif. - PG&E is giving customers a heads-up that natural gas prices are rising. The utility told Action News Now, they won't make money on this. "Wholesale natural gas prices are increasing on the west coast. We don't mark up the cost of natural gas, we deliver it to our customers. It's a straight pass-through with no markup," said PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno. "So, unfortunately, the costs are rising for customers because it's cold weather around this time of year."
Shop and skate at the Chico Ice Rink
CHICO, Calif. - Happening tomorrow- the Chico Ice Rink’s first-ever shop and skate. Head to Downtown Chico to hit the ice and pop-up shops around the rink. There will be a variety of local small businesses from clothes to candles to whimsical art. Shop and skate will be happening...
Power is back on for 219 PG&E customers north of Magalia Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:05 P.M. UPDATE - Both outages north of Magalia and east of Nimshew have been resolved. One outage, which affected 138 PG&E customers, was resolved around 2 p.m. The second outage, which affected 81 people, was resolved around 5:30 p.m. Both outages were caused by scheduled work...
Butte County Point in Time count to take place next month
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The homeless census in Butte County will be happening on Jan. 25, according to Butte County Employment and Social Services. The Continuum of Care and Butte County employees will begin the count at 8 a.m. The homeless census, also known as Point in Time count, will...
6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California
Californians were awakened by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California, which cut power to communities. The United States Geological Survey confirmed the quake hit about 12 miles west of Ferndale at 2:34 a.m. PST, The New York Times reported. It was felt as far away as...
Stop lights at intersection of SR 70 and Hwy 191 in Butte County temporarily aren't working Monday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The stop lights at the intersection of State Route 70 and Highway 191 have stopped working and are flashing red in all directions, according to CHP. Caltrans has been called to the area to fix the issue that has been persisting since 3 a.m. on Monday. CHP says that they expect the problem to be resolved in less than an hour.
"Hot Rod Santa" spreads Christmas cheer in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico native became a local celebrity by driving around town, dressed as Santa Claus, in his eye-catching hot rod. Rocky, aka "Hot Rod Santa," drives his custom-built, red T-Bucket with flames on the side almost every day. Ms. Claus usually joins Rocky on rides around town...
City crews clear homeless camps along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99
CHICO, Calif. - Chico city crews cleared out homeless campers living along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99 on Monday. Police, outreach and engagement teams and public works teams got the homeless to leave. People living there were referred to the Torres Shelter or Pallet Shelter. This was along both...
CHP: area of Skyway and Hollywood Road in Magalia open after crash Sunday
MAGALIA, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP Incident page says that the area of Skyway and Hollywood Road area is now open. At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, CHP Chico told Action News Now that the aforementioned area was blocked due to a car that crashed into a phone pole.
Hat Creek's RC Landingham becomes overnight millionaire, winning the Triple Crown
FORT WORTH, Texas - Huge success for Hat Creek's own RC Landingham. He's now rodeo's newest millionaire. Landingham walked out of the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 17, a million dollars richer, taking home the WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) Triple Crown of Rodeo. The bareback rider...
Highway 32 in Tehama County reopens following crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:34 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 32 is back open in Tehama County after a crash Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. The crash was about five miles east of Deer Creek Bridge. The highway reopened around 10:30 a.m. Caltrans did not provide information about injuries.
Homeless camp cleanup in Chico's Lindo Channel Greenway
CHICO, Calif. - The Lindo Channel Greenway east of Longfellow Avenue in Chico was one of the most recent areas to be cleared of homeless camps and cleaned up by city workers. City crews cleared about 20 truckloads full of trash, furniture, propane tanks and more from people illegally camping out along the Lindo Channel on Monday and Tuesday.
301 drivers pass through Anderson DUI checkpoint Sunday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, along with the Redding Police Department, conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on McMurry Drive Sunday night. Police say that 301 cars passed through the checkpoint. One driver was arrested for DUI, and two others were arrested for driving on a suspended license.
One person sent to hospital after early-morning RV fire in Shasta County
KESWICK, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in Shasta County. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the Keswick area west of Redding. A camping trailer caught fire near Keswick Dam Road and Iron Mountain Road. The trailer was destroyed....
Redding Rodeo tickets now on sale
REDDING, Calif. - Tickets are now on sale for the 75th Redding Rodeo. The Extreme Bulls and Barrels will start on May 17 with three PRCA rodeo performances from May 18 - May 20. The Redding Rodeo is an important stop on the PCRA’s NFR Playoff Tour. Tickets range...
At-risk man who walked away rescued in Magalia Monday night
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to the Magalia area Monday night to help find an at-risk man who walked away. Butte County SAR said the team of 18 volunteers responded to the area just after 6 p.m. to search for a person with special needs.
Suspect with stolen Christmas decorations arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is looking for people who had their holiday decorations stolen from their front yard after arresting a suspect Tuesday night. The police department said it arrested a suspect who had multiple stolen inflatable Christmas decorations. The decorations were recovered but the police department...
Butte County officials discuss $26 million shortfall in 2022-2023 budget
The mid-year budget adjustment prompted major budget reductions and vacancies throughout the County including winter closures of fire stations. Butte County officials discuss $26 million shortfall in 2022-2023 budget. The mid-year budget adjustment prompted major budget reductions and vacancies throughout the County including winter closures of fire stations.
