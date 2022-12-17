ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Irving hits game-winning 3 at buzzer, Nets win 5th straight

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IGXQ_0jlfsN6r00

TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 119-116 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to a season-high five.

Irving scored 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, eluding Toronto’s Fred VanVleet to connect on the decisive basket — the first game-winning buzzer-beater of his NBA career.

“Honestly, I was thinking basket,” Irving said. “I saw Juancho (Hernangomez) come over a little bit earlier so I decided to pull it back and took my time, got my balance underneath me.”

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said he planned to give Kevin Durant the ball for the final shot, but Durant convinced Vaughn to let Irving shoot instead.

“He was already cooking so I didn’t want to get in his way,” Durant said of Irving. “I felt like he could get whatever he wanted there. I also felt like they weren’t going to run and double him, either. They let him play 1-on-1 and it was a special, special shot.”

It was Brooklyn’s first game-winning buzzer-beater since Brook Lopez hit one in a home victory over Detroit on March 21, 2017.

Vaughn said Irving has the right personality for such a high-pressure shot.

“He definitely has an inner peace and poise that you have to have in that situation to not panic,” Vaughn said. “And he has an innate ability to get to his spot. He wanted to rise up, he created space with balance.”

Irving said competitive desire, not comfort, is his main driver.

“I’m not really comfortable, I just want to be great in those situations,” he said. “I’ve failed more than I’ve succeeded.”

A disappointed VanVleet said Irving deserved credit for his cold-blooded basket.

“He’s the best in the world at that right there,” VanVleet said. “You have to salute him”

Durant scored 26 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks as the Nets overcame an 18-point deficit to sweep the season series from Toronto for the first time since 2002-03.

VanVleet matched his season high with 39 points. Scottie Barnes had 26 and Pascal Siakam added 17 as the struggling Raptors lost their season-worst fourth straight.

Yuta Watanabe scored 17 points for the Nets against his former team, including a go-ahead 3 with 14 seconds left. Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren each had 10 points for Brooklyn, which has won nine of 10.

Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby sat out for the third straight game because of a sore left hip, while guard Gary Trent Jr. was not available because of a sore left quad.

Malachi Flynn scored 13 points as the Raptors lost back-to-back home games for the first time. Toronto is 10-5 north of the border.

The Raptors led 62-44 after a 3-pointer by Siakam with 1:17 left in the first half, but Brooklyn closed the second quarter on an 8-0 run, cutting it to 62-52.

“That was a huge little stretch for us to get to 10 at halftime,” Vaughn said.

The Nets outscored Toronto 17-8 in the first five minutes of the third to cut the deficit to 70-69, and Durant’s basket with 3:25 left in the quarter gave Brooklyn a 77-76 lead, its first of the game.

Toronto went 0 for 5 from 3-point range in the third and the Nets took an 88-84 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: G Patty Mills (non-COVID-19 illness) did not travel to Toronto and is doubtful for Sunday’s game at Detroit. … Won their third straight road game, a season high. Brooklyn is 8-7 on the road. … Shot a season-best 60.5% (46 for 76), including going 14 for 20 in the fourth.

Raptors: VanVleet scored 25 points before halftime, a season high for any half. … Hernangomez made his second start of the season as Toronto used its 16th starting lineup in 29 games.

Nets: At Detroit on Sunday night.

Raptors: Host Golden State on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills

Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
The Associated Press

Lakers play the Hornets in cross-conference matchup

Charlotte Hornets (8-23, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (13-18, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers host Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup. The Lakers have gone 8-7 in home games. Los Angeles ranks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Minnesota visits Boston after Tatum’s 41-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (22-10, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics’ 117-112 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Celtics have gone 11-5 at home. Boston ranks...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Booker and the Suns play the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (19-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-13, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker is currently ninth in the NBA averaging 28.0 points per game. The Suns are 16-8 in conference matchups. Phoenix is...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Houston

Dallas Mavericks (16-16, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (9-22, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Houston. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 32.2 points per game. The Rockets are 1-4 against division opponents. Houston gives up...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105

LOS ANGLEES (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury. After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%. “It was a sigh of relief at the start of shootaround,” George said about learning the entire roster would be available. “I think everybody was happy to have everybody healthy and we were definitely talking about it in the locker room that we haven’t had this since the first game.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Nets score 91 in 1st half vs Warriors, 3rd-most in NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets rang up 91 points Wednesday night in the first half against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history. The Nets led 91-51 against a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn shot 35 for 49 (71.4%) in the opening 24 minutes. Phoenix set the NBA record with 107 points in the first half against Denver on Nov. 10, 1990. The Warriors — with current Nets star Kevin Durant on their roster — scored 92 against Chicago on Oct. 29. 2018. The Nets led 46-17 after one quarter, a 29-point difference that was the biggest in any quarter in the league this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

NHL postpones game, colleges scramble as winter storm looms

A major winter storm projected to affect much of the eastern United States this week prompted the NHL on Wednesday to postpone the Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning two days before it was scheduled to be played. The decision was made in part because it backed into the league’s Christmas break, which begins on Saturday. The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players’ mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region. Tampa Bay will now travel home after playing at Detroit on Wednesday night. The Lightning’s game against the Sabres has been rescheduled to March 4. The Sabres were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers that day. The NHL has instead moved the Flyers game at Buffalo to Jan. 9.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn’t get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn’t let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, became the first player in Knights history with a power-play and short-handed goal in the same game.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Central Division-leading Stars take on the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (15-15-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (19-8-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Central Division-leading Dallas Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens. Dallas has a 19-8-6 record overall and a 9-4-3 record on its home ice. The Stars are seventh in NHL play...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy