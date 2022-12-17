ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI identifies woman whose body was found floating in Florida

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — FBI says it has identified a woman whose body was found floating off Egmont Key, Florida, on Dec. 10.

In a news release Friday, FBI’s Tampa Field Office said it has identified a woman’s body that was found floating about 13 miles off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida. The body was identified as Heather Rose Strickland.

The FBI said her body was found wrapped in bedding inside a plastic trash bag.

Strickland, 34, was reportedly last seen Dec. 5, leaving HCA Florida Largo Hospital in Largo, Florida, according to WFTS. She was originally from North Florida but for the last five years, had been in the Clearwater and St. Petersburg areas.

Investigators are awaiting a toxicology report to determine Strickland’s cause of death, according to WFLA. However, her death was listed as suspicious, according to the FBI report.

WFTS said that the FBI took over hte case because the body was found in international waters.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Tampa Field Office at 813-253-1000.

