Brodnax, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Man charged with stealing school bus

A Hurt man was arrested this morning in connection with stealing a Pittsylvania County school bus. Matthew Wade Heuple, 34, of Hurt was charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiting his license, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office. Pittsylvania...
HURT, VA
cardinalnews.org

Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Nine Vehicles Broken Into in Danville Monday Night

The City of Danville has continued to a see a spike in vehicle break-ins during 2022. The Danville Police Department has reported at least 23 incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into during the month of December alone. The latest round of break-ins occurred on Monday night when...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Danville City Councilman and Son Injured in Car Accident

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler and his son were injured in a car accident on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Vogler, he suffered a concussion and a hairline fracture in his right leg, along with some scrapes and bruises. His son suffered some bruised ribs. Vogler said in the post they were “thankful to be alive and relatively healthy”.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Thefts from cars increasing in Danville

There have been more than 20 incidents of items being stolen from vehicles all over the City of Danville since Dec. 1, and the Danville Police Department continues to urge residents to lock their cars and not to leave valuables unattended inside. The latest rash of thefts have occurred between...
DANVILLE, VA
WITN

Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

