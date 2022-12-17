Read full article on original website
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has officially ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered to half-staff in memory of Brodnax Town Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr., who was killed in the line of duty.
WSLS
Christiansburg man arrested in connection with hit-and-run involving head-on crash with officer
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man believed to be involved in two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the...
chathamstartribune.com
Man charged with stealing school bus
A Hurt man was arrested this morning in connection with stealing a Pittsylvania County school bus. Matthew Wade Heuple, 34, of Hurt was charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiting his license, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office. Pittsylvania...
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
WSET
Danville Councilman Lee Vogler suffering concussion, leg fracture after car wreck
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler said his son Kingston and himself were in a bad car accident in a Facebook post. Police confirmed that the car in front of Vogler illegally crossed into his lane. His car is totaled. "The good news: we're both alive...
cardinalnews.org
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
wakg.com
Nine Vehicles Broken Into in Danville Monday Night
The City of Danville has continued to a see a spike in vehicle break-ins during 2022. The Danville Police Department has reported at least 23 incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into during the month of December alone. The latest round of break-ins occurred on Monday night when...
cbs17
Deputy found cocaine in moped compartment during traffic stop in Roanoke Rapids, sheriff’s office says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was charged Dec. 11 with drug possession after a Halifax County Sheriff’s deputy stopped him for running a stop sign on a moped. The deputy saw 54-year-old Eric Barber run the sign at Dickens Avenue in the area of...
wakg.com
Danville City Councilman and Son Injured in Car Accident
Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler and his son were injured in a car accident on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Vogler, he suffered a concussion and a hairline fracture in his right leg, along with some scrapes and bruises. His son suffered some bruised ribs. Vogler said in the post they were “thankful to be alive and relatively healthy”.
40,000 pounds of meatballs spill during truck crash in Virginia
The driver of a tractor-trailer was charged after an overnight crash that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Virginia.
Virginia police chief killed after being hit by truck
The chief of Brodnax Police was killed on Friday night after he was hit by a truck while trying to recover animal remains.
chathamstartribune.com
Thefts from cars increasing in Danville
There have been more than 20 incidents of items being stolen from vehicles all over the City of Danville since Dec. 1, and the Danville Police Department continues to urge residents to lock their cars and not to leave valuables unattended inside. The latest rash of thefts have occurred between...
WDBJ7.com
Community celebrates Danville Habitat for Humanity House progress with Sponsor-A-Stud event
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building four homes for those in need on Seminole Drive. Tuesday they held an event at the home to celebrate their first Sponsor-A-Stud fundraiser and for donors to meet the homeowner of the first home that will be complete.
Suspect in fatal roommate Chesterfield stabbing had been arrested before
Detectives in Chesterfield are continuing to investigate after they say a man stabbed his roommate to death inside her home.
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in North Carolina: sheriff
The vehicle was searched and 10 kilos, equivalent to 22 pounds of cocaine was found and seized.
Crash closes lanes on I-95
Interstate 95 traffic was being diverted to Exit 62 as a result of the crash. Use alternate routes and expect delays.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
cbs17
Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
Police trying to identify 2 people who tried to get money from North Carolina banks by impersonating account holders
Durham police are attempting to identify the individuals and are asking for the public's help.
WDBJ7.com
Construction to begin soon on Danville’s Riverfront Park; Blair Construction selected as contractor
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction will soon begin on the new Riverfront Park project. Danville Parks and Recreation’s project to renovate the riverfront began in 2017. They now hope to begin construction on the new park in the first quarter of 2023 as they recently announced Blair Construction as the contractor.
