Arizona State

Johnson has 14, North Alabama tops Williams Baptist 83-45

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — (AP) — KJ Johnson’s 14 points helped North Alabama defeat Williams Baptist 83-45 on Wednesday night. Johnson shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Lions (8-5). Aidan Kuhl scored nine points, going 3 of 7 (3 for 5 from distance). Dallas Howell was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with nine points.
FLORENCE, AL
Bears not necessarily scheming for Fields to break record

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy compared Justin Fields’ push for the NFL’s single-season quarterback rushing record to Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney nearing his first career triple-double last week. He saw players lobbying coach Steve Kerr to keep Looney...
CHICAGO, IL
Celtics’ Tatum back after missing game for personal reasons

BOSTON (AP) — Boston star forward Jayson Tatum returned Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers after a game because of personal reasons. Tatum leads the team in scoring at 30.2 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 and was the NBA’s player of the month for October/November. Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Commanders admit mistake moving away from Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Giants

ASHBURN, Va. — A large reason for the Washington Commanders’ midseason turnaround had to do with a change in offensive identity. Following Carson Wentz’s injury, the Commanders shifted to a run-first operation with Taylor Heinicke under center, focusing on controlling the time of possession and playing a physical brand of football.
WASHINGTON, DC
Jets, Jaguars square off looking to keep playoff hopes alive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown saw no need to downplay what’s ahead for the New York Jets. Their playoff hopes have been seriously damaged by a three-game losing streak. And they’ve got a short week to get themselves back in the AFC postseason hunt. Next...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Titans sign 3rd QB with Tannehill nursing sprained ankle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans appear set to find out just how much rookie quarterback Malik Willis has grown since his previous NFL start. With veteran Ryan Tannehill one of 17 Titans on their lengthy injury report, they also may wind up learning if the rookie can help extend their streak as AFC South champs.
NASHVILLE, TN

