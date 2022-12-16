Oscar “Osky” Diaz Maldonado, 38, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born on Feb. 5, 1984, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, the son of Oscar Díaz Morales and Carmen Maldonado Alicea. Oscar graduated from the Ana Roque de Duprey High School, in Humacao, Puerto Rico. Oscar pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with his family and being a hairdresser. She loved music and found joy throughout the day in singing. Oscar was funny by nature; and could light up any room with his presence. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him. Oscar was preceded in death by his grandfather William Maldonado. He leaves behind to treasure his loving memory: parents Oscar and Carmen from Dayton; his daughter Isabella Díaz of Puerto Rico; his brother Brian Diaz and his wife Naiomi of Baytown; his sister Thaliany Díaz from Puerto Rico; his grandmothers Sara Morales and Rosa Alicea, both from Puerto Rico; her niece Kamila Diaz of Baytown; his nephew Nian Diaz of Baytown; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Friends are invited to visit family from 3 p.m. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.sterlingfuneralhome.com, starting at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

DAYTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO