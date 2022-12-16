ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Suspects sought after stealing 88-year-old Leesburg woman’s car

Lake County sheriff’s detectives are attempting to locate a man and woman who stole a vehicle from an 88-year-old Leesburg woman under the guise of helping her. Gary Johns and Gina Lopez befriended the 88-year-old victim at the Leesburg Wal-Mart in early November after approaching her in the parking lot and offering to fix some damage to her car. Over the following days, the couple gained access to the victim’s home, at which time detectives believe they stole the title to her car.
LEESBURG, FL
Defective tag light leads to Leesburg man’s arrest

A defective tag light led to a Leesburg man’s arrest. A Fruitland Park officer was on traffic patrol early Monday evening in the area of West Berckman Street and Rose Avenue when he observed a whiteFord pickup eastbound on West Berckman Street without a tag light visible from 50 feet away. The officer started to follow the truck and turned off his patrol car’s headlights to confirm that the license plate was not illuminated.
LEESBURG, FL
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301

A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
OCALA, FL
Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident

OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
OCALA, FL
Tavares cop claims 'street scientists' are making ultra-powerful fentanyl doses after viral video of her fake overdose questioned

A Tavares police officer is doing the LEO version of posting through it after a video of her falling out after being near a substance believed to be fentanyl went viral. Though the clip was shared without question by several Central Florida news outlets, it was clear from the beginning that we were not witnessing an overdose. Police have proven uniquely susceptible to the lies and narratives they spread to justify their own funding.
TAVARES, FL
Leesburg woman with young boy in car nabbed on DUI charge

A Leesburg woman with a young boy in her car was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence on State Road 44 in Sumter County. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Dec. 10 from a driver who told the dispatcher that he was following a black Toyota Scion near the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301. As the tipster was following the Toyota, he described the car as weaving all over the road, according to the arrest report.
LEESBURG, FL
Road rage shooting leaves 2 hurt in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Two men were hurt after they were involved in a road rage shooting incident in Ocala Monday morning, according to police. The Ocala Police Department said one man was hit in the head and the other was shot. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OCALA, FL
Bathrooms for workers in The Villages

We have a bathroom facility at the beginning of our community – provided by the golf course. And we send our workers to use that bathroom facility. You must also have one close for those workers to use. Nancy Burkhalter. Hickory Head Hammock.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
OCALA, FL

