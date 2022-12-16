Read full article on original website
Deputies seeking information in Volusia county gas station robbery
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a robbery at a gas station near Ormond Beach on Monday night. Investigators said that just before 10 p.m., a masked man armed with a handgun entered the Chevron station at 1716 Ocean Shore Boulevard and demanded cash. >>>...
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
universalparksnewstoday.com
“You’re A Mean One, Mr. Guest!” Thief Caught Stealing Merchandise at Universal Orlando (Not by Cindy-Lou Who) Under The Grinch Blanket
A woman in a wheelchair had two bags of stolen Universal Orlando merchandise hidden under a Grinch blanket on her lap, according to a new Orlando Police report. The woman, however, wasn’t arrested or charged with a crime, but a man in her company, Alexander Gill, was. Gill, 22,...
leesburg-news.com
Suspects sought after stealing 88-year-old Leesburg woman’s car
Lake County sheriff’s detectives are attempting to locate a man and woman who stole a vehicle from an 88-year-old Leesburg woman under the guise of helping her. Gary Johns and Gina Lopez befriended the 88-year-old victim at the Leesburg Wal-Mart in early November after approaching her in the parking lot and offering to fix some damage to her car. Over the following days, the couple gained access to the victim’s home, at which time detectives believe they stole the title to her car.
leesburg-news.com
Defective tag light leads to Leesburg man’s arrest
A defective tag light led to a Leesburg man’s arrest. A Fruitland Park officer was on traffic patrol early Monday evening in the area of West Berckman Street and Rose Avenue when he observed a whiteFord pickup eastbound on West Berckman Street without a tag light visible from 50 feet away. The officer started to follow the truck and turned off his patrol car’s headlights to confirm that the license plate was not illuminated.
Florida Man Robbed In His Home By Suspect Pretending To Be Utility Worker
Detectives in are actively investigating an armed home invasion robbery in which a suspect approached an 87-year-old Florida man in his garage, pretending to represent Duke Energy, pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money before fleeing. The robbery occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday,
Haines City Police Looking For ‘Car Keying’ Suspect From Zocalo Supermarket
HAINES CITY, Fla. – The Haines City Police Department is seeking information that can lead to identifying the male subject in this video caught keying a car in a supermarket parking lot. While shopping at the Zocalo Supermarket, the suspect caused damages to the victim’s vehicle,
4 injured when driver crashes pickup truck into popular Orlando bar
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a big cleanup effort underway after a truck crashed into an Orlando bar. The truck slammed through the concrete wall of the Hideaway Bar at around 6 p.m. Sunday. Police said they are investigating the incident as a possible DUI crash. According to police...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Caught on camera: Florida cop treated for overdose after fentanyl exposure
(Editor’s note: The video above includes police body cam footage of Officer Courtney Bannick after she was exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop. It may be difficult for some to watch.) A Florida police officer who was revived with NARCAN after being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic...
villages-news.com
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301
A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
WESH
Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident
OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
click orlando
17-year-old wanted after shooting man at Lady Lake apartment complex, police say
LADY LAKE, Fla. – A 17-year-old is on the run after Lady Lake police said he shot a man during a fight at an apartment complex on Saturday. Investigators said Michael Dashaun Pettis shot Antonio Michael Baharam Negahban, 18, after a fight broke out among a group of teens at The Cove Apartments.
Tavares cop claims 'street scientists' are making ultra-powerful fentanyl doses after viral video of her fake overdose questioned
A Tavares police officer is doing the LEO version of posting through it after a video of her falling out after being near a substance believed to be fentanyl went viral. Though the clip was shared without question by several Central Florida news outlets, it was clear from the beginning that we were not witnessing an overdose. Police have proven uniquely susceptible to the lies and narratives they spread to justify their own funding.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman with young boy in car nabbed on DUI charge
A Leesburg woman with a young boy in her car was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence on State Road 44 in Sumter County. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Dec. 10 from a driver who told the dispatcher that he was following a black Toyota Scion near the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301. As the tipster was following the Toyota, he described the car as weaving all over the road, according to the arrest report.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
fox35orlando.com
Road rage shooting leaves 2 hurt in Ocala, police say
OCALA, Fla. - Two men were hurt after they were involved in a road rage shooting incident in Ocala Monday morning, according to police. The Ocala Police Department said one man was hit in the head and the other was shot. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
villages-news.com
Bathrooms for workers in The Villages
We have a bathroom facility at the beginning of our community – provided by the golf course. And we send our workers to use that bathroom facility. You must also have one close for those workers to use. Nancy Burkhalter. Hickory Head Hammock.
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
SunRail train crashes into SUV at railroad crossing in Maitland
MAITLAND, Fla. — Police in Maitland said a SunRail commuter train collided with an SUV on Tuesday. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Maitland and Horatio avenues. Officers said the train struck the SUV at the track crossing near the intersection. Large signs in the...
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
