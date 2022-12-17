Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning. It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull 20-year-old Duncan Shepard over, he sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. Around 7:30, a trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver, but Shepard lost control and rolled over near the Gila River Reservation.
AZFamily
Man kills Phoenix Chevron employee before shooting himself, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man and an employee are dead after a murder-suicide at a central Phoenix gas station on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called out around 4:40 p.m. to a Chevron at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found a worker shot. He died at the scene.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Teenage Boy Kidnapped, Man Shot in Armed Phoenix Home Invasion
Phoenix Police are asking for the publics help in locating a 17-year-old boy after two armed suspects kidnapped the boy overnight after shooting a man in an apparent home invasion. Officers responded to an unknown trouble call in West Phoenix on Monday around 3:15 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian...
AZFamily
AZFamily
Officers shot at man when he pointed a gun at them in southwest Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man involved in a shooting with police is in custody, nearly three hours after the incident began. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue. The incident started when a patrol car spotted a...
KTAR News
thefoothillsfocus.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle collision
Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
AZFamily
21 arrested; fentanyl, meth, handgun found during El Mirage drug bust
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department has arrested 21 people and seized more than 400 fentanyl pills, several hundred grams of meth, and a handgun after searching several homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning. Investigators said they also found several homeless individuals living on...
A woman is accused of speeding on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and refusing to sign a citation on Friday, police said. Danielle M. Smith was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, according to the probable-cause statement.
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
AZFamily
Suspected DUI driver identified after crash leaves Pinal County Sheriff Lamb’s son, granddaughter dead
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police say a suspected DUI driver has been identified on Monday afternoon after a crash left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, Cooper, and his 1-year-old granddaughter dead last week. The driver, 21-year-old Brian Torres, was arrested at the crash scene on Friday and processed for DUI.
ABC 15 News
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
AZFamily
AZFamily
Teen kidnapped in home invasion, shooting that left man wounded in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday morning. A man at the home was also shot during the incident. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman recounts moments when fiancé was killed looking at Christmas lights
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman and her two small kids witnessed the horror of her fiancé’s murder after they looked at Christmas lights. Police said a group of men tried to carjack Eduardo Uzueta, then beat and shot him when he fought back. Investigators arrested a...
AZFamily
KTAR.com
Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
AZFamily
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria
PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning in the West Valley. Now investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible. Around 3 a.m., troopers were called to the report of a gold Mitsubishi Galant...
AZFamily
FBI reports rise in sextortion cases
Ms. Michaela Puffer at Midtown Primary School in central Phoenix is the latest Silver Apple Award winner. Brayden, a teen from New River, is cancer free after an over two-year-long battle. Tuesday morning, he rang the bell at Phoenix Children's Hospital to mark the occasion. More kids and teens facing...
