ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning. It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull 20-year-old Duncan Shepard over, he sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. Around 7:30, a trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver, but Shepard lost control and rolled over near the Gila River Reservation.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Teenage Boy Kidnapped, Man Shot in Armed Phoenix Home Invasion

Phoenix Police are asking for the publics help in locating a 17-year-old boy after two armed suspects kidnapped the boy overnight after shooting a man in an apparent home invasion. Officers responded to an unknown trouble call in West Phoenix on Monday around 3:15 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gas station employee, suspect dead after alleged murder-suicide in Phoenix

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 men dead at Phoenix business

PHOENIX — Two men were left dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business on Wednesday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived they found an adult male employee with gunshot wounds and the suspect...
thefoothillsfocus.com

Woman killed in four-vehicle collision

Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

21 arrested; fentanyl, meth, handgun found during El Mirage drug bust

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department has arrested 21 people and seized more than 400 fentanyl pills, several hundred grams of meth, and a handgun after searching several homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning. Investigators said they also found several homeless individuals living on...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona woman accused of resisting arrest after speeding

A woman is accused of speeding on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and refusing to sign a citation on Friday, police said. Danielle M. Smith was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, according to the probable-cause statement.
MARICOPA, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona

PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Trial begins for Kari Lake's...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man in custody after shooting involving officers in Phoenix

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning in the West Valley. Now investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible. Around 3 a.m., troopers were called to the report of a gold Mitsubishi Galant...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

FBI reports rise in sextortion cases

Ms. Michaela Puffer at Midtown Primary School in central Phoenix is the latest Silver Apple Award winner. Brayden, a teen from New River, is cancer free after an over two-year-long battle. Tuesday morning, he rang the bell at Phoenix Children's Hospital to mark the occasion. More kids and teens facing...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy