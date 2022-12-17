Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Lubbock man for Taking Money From Deceased Father
A Lubbock man that was wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office has been arrested. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. was initially wanted for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office after asking the community for help in locating him. KAMC news reported that back on...
Lubbock Police Look For Public’s Help To Solve Mysterious Death
Lubbock Police has taken to social media in hopes that someone knows something that could help them solve the mysterious death of Patrick Jones, a man who was found dead in his backyard by a neighbor. Patrick was found with serious injuries. Here is LPD's Press Release:. Metro Unit Asking...
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
Lubbock, Y’all Are On My Last Nerve With This Bad Behavior
Everybody, myself very much included, makes mistakes. We all forget things, drop the ball, and brain fart. It's totally human. But it seems like Lubbock has made one bad behavior into more than a "life happens" moment, but rather an entire culture of irresponsibility and it's on my last dang nerve.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter
Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously
I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
Lubbock Animal Shelter Offering Free Microchipping All Week
If you own a cat or dog and are terrified at the thought of them getting out and going missing, I highly suggest getting them microchipped. While a name tag on a collar is a universal way to identify an animal and get them back to you through the phone number or address on it, it isn’t always reliable. Your pet might happen to get out the one time they aren’t wearing their collar, or it could come off after they get out. This is why having them microchipped is helpful.
Rare, Threatened & Endangered Animals That Can Appear In Lubbock
I recently discovered a really interesting online tool on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. It allows you to search rare, threatened, and endangered animals (or candidates for those distinctions) by county. It was actually primarily created for, "entities that construct, plan, approve, permit, and/or fund development projects." But I...
O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash
A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
Are You As Excited As I Am For This Tea Location in Lubbock?
Tea people rejoice, one of Lubbock's favorites is adding another location to the area. Back in 2019, we got out first HTeaO location and people immediately fell in love. Every hour they have 27 flavors of fresh-brewed ice tea for you to try, mix and match and enjoy. This company's...
Could This Be The Greatest License Plate In All Of Lubbock?
A friend of mine spotted what just might be the great license plate in Lubbock, if not, the greatest of all time. I've never been one to pay extra money to have some kind of silly phrase or nickname for mine. I just go with the basic boring ones. It hasn't stopped me from dreaming about one. It would probably have something to do with cats...
Arctic Blast Takes Aim At Texas Ahead Of Christmas
An arctic front with extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive on Thursday. It's about to get really cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas. With less than a week to go before Christmas and with some of the busiest travel days coming up, an arctic is moving towards Texas threatening cold temperatures and possible travel delays in other parts of the nation that could impact us in Lubbock and throughout Texas.
Seagraves ISD Superintendent Found Dead
The Seagraves ISD Superintendent accused of leaving recording devices in the visiting girls' locker room before a basketball game in November is dead. According to multiple reports, Joshua Neil Goen was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. The week began with Goen's arrest on Monday. On Tuesday, the...
Is This The Cheapest Gas in Lubbock and Texas?
With gas prices on the rise, I try to always keep an eye out for prices. According to GasBuddy, which tracks gas price information at more than 150,000 gas stations across the United States, gas prices are 50% higher than they were a year ago. I get so mad when...
What Ever Happened To The Animals From Lubbock’s Putt Putt Golf And Games?
One of the animals has come roaring back to life. I can't be the only one who remembers Putt-Putt Golf And Games. In fact, I only took kids there, while some of you were actually taken there as kids. Hopefully, you'll all bear with me as I take you on a trip down memory lane.
Two Local Fires are Under Investigation by Fire Marshal’s Office
Two fires occurred locally in less than 24-hours of each other. Lubbock Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the first fire at 10:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 13. KAMC news reported that the fire did cause some portions of the area to be closed off until early morning Wednesday, December 14. The fire did occur in an abandoned building and caused extensive damage to the facility.
Lubbock Loser Dumps Dog With Heartbreaking Note Attached To Collar
A Lubbock woman came across a stray dog wearing a pink harness collar. She noticed there was a note attached to the collar and opened it, only to discover that this poor dog "Sally" was abandoned after being rescued by someone. The person that penned the letter explained that they...
Delicious! Here’s Where To Celebrate National Sangria Day In Lubbock
Is there anything quite so refreshing as an ice-cold glass of fruity, sweet Sangria? Probably not, but isn't it strange that today, December 20th, is National Sangria Day?. I agree with my dad who said it's a warm-weather drink. However, the right Sangria recipe can make a lovely winter drink, too, especially with seasonally appropriate fruits and spices. Sangria is, after all, infinitely variable in recipes:
10 Lubbock Neighborhoods With the Most College Students
Whether you are a college kid looking for the best place to live and be near your peers, or you are done with school and want to avoid living near college kids, this list is for you. Lubbock has a wide variety of neighborhoods that fit anyone's needs. Whether you...
The Top 5 Most Liked Lubbock TikToks
TikTok is one of everyone's favorite apps right now. It is full of entertaining videos that pull you in and leave you scrolling for hours on end. If you spend enough time scrolling through the app, you are bound to come across some interesting videos from here in Lubbock, Texas. Curious about what the most popular videos to come out of the Hub city are, I did some digging. Turns out that these are the top 5 most liked Lubbock videos on TikTok.
