ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter

Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Have You Tried These Lubbock Made Spirits?

Whether you are looking for a last-minute gift, or a a spirit to use for your next party’s signature cocktail, there are so many great options out there. But did you know there is a Lubbock distillery that you can buy both vodka and rum from?. If you’ve been...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Rare, Threatened & Endangered Animals That Can Appear In Lubbock

I recently discovered a really interesting online tool on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. It allows you to search rare, threatened, and endangered animals (or candidates for those distinctions) by county. It was actually primarily created for, "entities that construct, plan, approve, permit, and/or fund development projects." But I...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Animal Shelter Offering Free Microchipping All Week

If you own a cat or dog and are terrified at the thought of them getting out and going missing, I highly suggest getting them microchipped. While a name tag on a collar is a universal way to identify an animal and get them back to you through the phone number or address on it, it isn’t always reliable. Your pet might happen to get out the one time they aren’t wearing their collar, or it could come off after they get out. This is why having them microchipped is helpful.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Arctic Blast Takes Aim At Texas Ahead Of Christmas

An arctic front with extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive on Thursday. It's about to get really cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas. With less than a week to go before Christmas and with some of the busiest travel days coming up, an arctic is moving towards Texas threatening cold temperatures and possible travel delays in other parts of the nation that could impact us in Lubbock and throughout Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Is This The Cheapest Gas in Lubbock and Texas?

With gas prices on the rise, I try to always keep an eye out for prices. According to GasBuddy, which tracks gas price information at more than 150,000 gas stations across the United States, gas prices are 50% higher than they were a year ago. I get so mad when...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Harperfest Announces Lineup for Music & Comedy Festival In Lubbock

Harperfest has released its lineup for its Comedy and Music Festival. The event will be held Sunday, January 15th, from 2 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. and will feature several comedians and musicians. The event will be held at Lubbock's The Garden (1801 Buddy Holly Ave). The event will benefit the HarperFest Unity Grant, a cause I believe in deeply.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy