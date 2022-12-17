Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Lubbock man for Taking Money From Deceased Father
A Lubbock man that was wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office has been arrested. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. was initially wanted for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office after asking the community for help in locating him. KAMC news reported that back on...
Lubbock Police Look For Public’s Help To Solve Mysterious Death
Lubbock Police has taken to social media in hopes that someone knows something that could help them solve the mysterious death of Patrick Jones, a man who was found dead in his backyard by a neighbor. Patrick was found with serious injuries. Here is LPD's Press Release:. Metro Unit Asking...
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously
I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 42 People Arrested the Week Before the Start of Winter
Winter is just days away and I would not want to be anywhere other than home. There is truly no place like home especially when we are supposed to be seeing another winter storm like Texas experienced back in February of 2021. Yeah that big fiasco of a dumpster fire in a snow storm. Hopefully this storm isn't as bad as meteorologists are predicting but get your tiger blankets ready.
These Lubbock Parks Are Getting Bathroom Replacements
About nine months ago people went crazy about the bathrooms at the parks in Lubbock. They were saying for months that the City of Lubbock wasn't cleaning any of their bathrooms. You can see some of those pictures below. After this news came out at least one park restroom saw...
Have You Tried These Lubbock Made Spirits?
Whether you are looking for a last-minute gift, or a a spirit to use for your next party’s signature cocktail, there are so many great options out there. But did you know there is a Lubbock distillery that you can buy both vodka and rum from?. If you’ve been...
Some City Of Lubbock Offices Closed Friday & Monday for Christmas
The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Here is a list of the closures and altered schedules provided to...
Rare, Threatened & Endangered Animals That Can Appear In Lubbock
I recently discovered a really interesting online tool on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. It allows you to search rare, threatened, and endangered animals (or candidates for those distinctions) by county. It was actually primarily created for, "entities that construct, plan, approve, permit, and/or fund development projects." But I...
Lubbock Animal Shelter Offering Free Microchipping All Week
If you own a cat or dog and are terrified at the thought of them getting out and going missing, I highly suggest getting them microchipped. While a name tag on a collar is a universal way to identify an animal and get them back to you through the phone number or address on it, it isn’t always reliable. Your pet might happen to get out the one time they aren’t wearing their collar, or it could come off after they get out. This is why having them microchipped is helpful.
Arctic Blast Takes Aim At Texas Ahead Of Christmas
An arctic front with extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive on Thursday. It's about to get really cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas. With less than a week to go before Christmas and with some of the busiest travel days coming up, an arctic is moving towards Texas threatening cold temperatures and possible travel delays in other parts of the nation that could impact us in Lubbock and throughout Texas.
Old Lubbock Jail to Become Alluring New Boutique Hotel, Would You Stay There?
The Former Lubbock County Jail is being repurposed as a boutique hotel for downtown Lubbock, but would you stay in a room that used to be a jail cell? I say yes!. According to KCBD-TV, a developer has given plans to the county to repurpose the former Lubbock County Jail as a boutique hotel right in the heart of historic downtown Lubbock.
Is This The Cheapest Gas in Lubbock and Texas?
With gas prices on the rise, I try to always keep an eye out for prices. According to GasBuddy, which tracks gas price information at more than 150,000 gas stations across the United States, gas prices are 50% higher than they were a year ago. I get so mad when...
Harperfest Announces Lineup for Music & Comedy Festival In Lubbock
Harperfest has released its lineup for its Comedy and Music Festival. The event will be held Sunday, January 15th, from 2 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. and will feature several comedians and musicians. The event will be held at Lubbock's The Garden (1801 Buddy Holly Ave). The event will benefit the HarperFest Unity Grant, a cause I believe in deeply.
Some of Lubbock Local’s Favorite Places to Get Hot Chocolate
Nothing sounds cozier on a cold winter's night than cuddling up under some blankets, putting on your favorite comfort movie, and sipping on a cup of rich and creamy hot chocolate. As I was scrolling through r/Lubbock today, I came across a post of someone asking for help on where...
Another Landmark Lubbock Institution Has Closed It’s Doors For The Final Time
And so it goes. Another Texas Tech institution is no more. First, it was the iconic Double T scoreboard (which is being replaced with the upgrade of Jones AT&T Stadium). Now, after announcing that they were closing, the Varsity Bookstore is officially done after 88 years serving Texas Tech students and fans.
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
This Lubbock Man Enjoys Getting A Little Nutty During The Holiday Season
So, it's the holidays, and everyone is feeling just a little "nutty". Especially when we are all trying to find that perfect snack for family and friends during holiday gatherings. If you noticed the word "nutty" in quotes earlier, good for you. You're observant. Over the years, my mother amassed...
Lubbock’s Spirit Ranch Hosts Fabulous ‘Old Hollywood’ New Year’s Eve Event
I'm pretty ready to ring in the new year. 2022 wasn't my best year, and I know I'm not alone. It's time for a fresh start!. If you are looking around town in Lubbock for somewhere to toast at midnight, you might want to check out the Old Hollywood New Year's Eve event at Spirit Ranch.
Lubbock Steak Trail: You Need to Try These 16 Delicious Steakhouses
Now, this is what West Texas is about. Lubbock knows how to do their steaks. I have gone to a lot of places here in the area that have some of the best steaks I have ever had so if you are looking for a good red piece of meat you came to the right place.
