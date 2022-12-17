Read full article on original website
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet BidenReynold AquinoWashington, DC
NASA's Artemis Crew III Visits Local DC Elementary SchoolMatthew KoehlerWashington, DC
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
34-year-old man shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A Tuesday night shooting in Northeast D.C. has left a man dead and the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers. Officers responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, just a short distance away from the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 9:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5dc.com
Police search for suspect in deadly Adams Morgan shooting
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect accused in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend in the Adams Morgan area of D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. Once...
WJLA
Man impersonates police officer, shoots 2 people in northeast DC, officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and shooting two people Monday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. At approximately 2:54 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast for a report of...
1 man dead, another person injured after shooting in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and another person is suffering from injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Old Branch Avenue, off of Allentown Road, in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WJLA
Man found dead at downtown Silver Spring parking garage as MCPD responds to stabbing call
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — A man in his 60s was found dead Wednesday night at a parking garage in the middle of a popular holiday shopping area in downtown Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said. MCPD spokesperson Carlos Cortez said they responded to the parking...
D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a vehicle that may have been involved in the murder of 18-year-old Derron McQueen, of Maryland. Shortly after 10 pm on Saturday night, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Euclid Street in Northwest D.C. for a call of a person hit by a vehicle. When they arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McQueen was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the vehicle is described as a “white Chevrolet Volt, with silver rims. The vehicle may potentially be missing The post D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen appeared first on Shore News Network.
One Killed In Shooting Near Prince George's Community College
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say. Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19. Once on the scene,...
WJLA
23-year-old man charged in October shooting death of 19-year-old man in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A 23-year-old man was charged with murder after the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said he shot and killed a 19-year-old man in Waldorf on Oct. 23. PGPD said Johntez Dorsey shot and killed Aden Garcia around 2:17 p.m. in the 2700 block...
fox5dc.com
1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
WJLA
Man found dead inside Alexandria apartment building, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A man was found dead inside an Alexandria apartment building early Wednesday morning, authorities said. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., The Alexandria Police Department (APD) officers responded to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in response to a weapon violation call for service. Police said they found a man dead inside an apartment building near the mailboxes.
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
alxnow.com
D.C. man arrested after Friday’s armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street
A Washington, D.C. man is in custody after an armed carjacking and eluding police in Alexandria’s West End on Friday morning (Dec. 16). The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Van Dorn Street in the city’s Landmark area. Police said that the suspect brandished a handgun and that the 29-year-old male victim went to the hospital, but was not injured.
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shot During Apparent Carjacking at Gas Station in Largo
A man was fatally shot during an apparent carjacking at a gas station in Largo, Maryland, on Monday, authorities say. The victim was 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South at about 11 p.m. and found Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds, Prince George’s County police said in a release.
fox5dc.com
2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
WJLA
2 pedestrians struck, 1 dead following Gaithersburg crash, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a crash they say killed one pedestrian and injured another in Gaithersburg Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 7 p.m. officers responded to the busy intersection of Muddy Branch Road and King James Way. A man and a woman were both struck...
WJLA
Police searching for 2 suspects after attempted break-in of ATM in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is trying to track down suspects who are accused of attempting to break into an ATM in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank at the 3800 block of 12th Street NE. MPD said...
WJLA
Suspect shot by deputies during foot chase at St. Mary's Co. shopping center: Sheriff
CALIFORNIA, Md. (7News) — A suspect is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting following a stolen vehicle investigation in California, Md. Monday night, according to St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Wawa in California for a report of a stolen vehicle....
WJLA
Man washing windows in NW DC falls several stories to his death, MPD says
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man washing windows fell to his death Tuesday in northwest D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told 7News. The man was found unconscious in an alley in the 1400 block of Newton Street. NW., police said. Police said the man fell from several stories...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers, hospital staff assaulted by man who disrobed, became erratic in Dunkin'
HANOVER, Md. — A 19-year-old man who took his clothes off at a restaurant assaulted officers who took him into custody and then assaulted an officer and staff at a hospital, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the Dunkin' in the...
