WUSA9

34-year-old man shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A Tuesday night shooting in Northeast D.C. has left a man dead and the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers. Officers responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, just a short distance away from the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 9:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police search for suspect in deadly Adams Morgan shooting

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect accused in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend in the Adams Morgan area of D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. Once...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 man dead, another person injured after shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man has died and another person is suffering from injuries after a shooting in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Old Branch Avenue, off of Allentown Road, in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a vehicle that may have been involved in the murder of 18-year-old Derron McQueen, of Maryland. Shortly after 10 pm on Saturday night, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Euclid Street in Northwest D.C. for a call of a person hit by a vehicle. When they arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McQueen was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the vehicle is described as a “white Chevrolet Volt, with silver rims. The vehicle may potentially be missing The post D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man found dead inside Alexandria apartment building, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A man was found dead inside an Alexandria apartment building early Wednesday morning, authorities said. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., The Alexandria Police Department (APD) officers responded to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in response to a weapon violation call for service. Police said they found a man dead inside an apartment building near the mailboxes.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Boy, man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

D.C. man arrested after Friday’s armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street

A Washington, D.C. man is in custody after an armed carjacking and eluding police in Alexandria’s West End on Friday morning (Dec. 16). The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Van Dorn Street in the city’s Landmark area. Police said that the suspect brandished a handgun and that the 29-year-old male victim went to the hospital, but was not injured.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shot During Apparent Carjacking at Gas Station in Largo

A man was fatally shot during an apparent carjacking at a gas station in Largo, Maryland, on Monday, authorities say. The victim was 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South at about 11 p.m. and found Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds, Prince George’s County police said in a release.
LARGO, MD
fox5dc.com

2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WJLA

2 pedestrians struck, 1 dead following Gaithersburg crash, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a crash they say killed one pedestrian and injured another in Gaithersburg Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 7 p.m. officers responded to the busy intersection of Muddy Branch Road and King James Way. A man and a woman were both struck...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

