WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a vehicle that may have been involved in the murder of 18-year-old Derron McQueen, of Maryland. Shortly after 10 pm on Saturday night, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Euclid Street in Northwest D.C. for a call of a person hit by a vehicle. When they arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McQueen was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the vehicle is described as a “white Chevrolet Volt, with silver rims. The vehicle may potentially be missing The post D.C. Police Looking For Suspect’s Vehicle In Shooting Death of Teen appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO