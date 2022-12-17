ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
PALMYRA, PA
abc27 News

Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located safe

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old was found safe after going missing Monday in a state park in Cumberland County. Crews from multiple agencies searched through the night before finding him Tuesday afternoon. The South Central Pennsylvania Task Force (SCTF) says Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was last […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg-area Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees Tuesday. "Your Harrisburg Walmart believes every family deserves a Christmas tree," the store posted on Facebook. The trees are available at the store's front entrance, while supplies last. The store is located at 6535 Grayson Road. Download...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York Factory Whistle gets ready for Christmas concert

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is less than a week away, which means the York Factory Whistle is getting ready for its annual Christmas Concert. Christmas carols played with the whistle have been a holiday tradition since 1955. Donald Ryan took over the role after his father. On...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Iron Valley Tubing will open for the season on Dec. 26

CORNWALL, Pa. — A Lebanon County snow tubing facility announced it will open for the season on December 26. Iron Valley Tubing, located at the Iron Valley Golf Club at 201 Iron Valley Drive in Cornwall, said it will open its tubing courses for the first time on the day after Christmas.
CORNWALL, PA
FOX 43

Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate. The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera:. FOX43 spoke to two neighbors who were in their homes when the explosion happened.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
local21news.com

Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

