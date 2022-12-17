Read full article on original website
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This Holiday
Local or out-of-towner, Lancaster City and the surrounding areas are a haven for cool, characteristic bars. Here are four local favorites worth visiting - especially if you need a break from holiday foods and just want a beer:
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?
It's impossible to miss these days, the gorgeous building on 66 North Queen Street. Lit up in holiday blue and sparkly lights, Yorgos Restaurant & Lounge, a casual and friendly gathering spot for locals, looks absolutely stunning - almost like an urban winter wonderland.
Dauphin County drive-thru donation event continues to make a difference for local families
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday event in Harrisburg is marking 14 years of giving back to the Dauphin County community. The annual drive-thru donation parade at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex is continuing to benefit underprivileged local families each year. Hundreds of families, including more than 1,500 children...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Funck’s Restaurant Palmyra (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
20 years later, triple murder casts a shadow over Christmas memories in Middletown
It had the look of a Christmas Day right out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Twenty years ago, Middletown, Pa., was wrapped in a fresh blanket of new-fallen snow. The world seemed silent and peaceful.
Pa. area bakery’s shoo-fly pies highlighted on ‘Today’ show
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade pies almost always become center stage. So in that case, there’s no better time than any for Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café and its shoo-fly pies to take center stage too. The bakery, café was the focus of a “Today” show segment on Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster Online.
abc27.com
Gettysburg National Park shares update on Little Round Top rehab project
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Park is five months into a nearly two-year-long restoration of Little Round Top. On Monday the park shared an update on the project. In a time-lapse video shared on social media, crews could be seen replacing a walking path that was overgrown. The...
Harrisburg cathedral gives those in need a warm and safe space this winter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the frigid temperatures stick around in south-central Pennsylvania, a local church is making sure everyone in need is warm this winter season. The St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg opened a warming shelter for women and children on Dec. 18. From snacks and hygiene products...
Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located safe
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old was found safe after going missing Monday in a state park in Cumberland County. Crews from multiple agencies searched through the night before finding him Tuesday afternoon. The South Central Pennsylvania Task Force (SCTF) says Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was last […]
Harrisburg Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg-area Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees Tuesday. "Your Harrisburg Walmart believes every family deserves a Christmas tree," the store posted on Facebook. The trees are available at the store's front entrance, while supplies last. The store is located at 6535 Grayson Road. Download...
abc27.com
Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
abc27.com
York Factory Whistle gets ready for Christmas concert
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is less than a week away, which means the York Factory Whistle is getting ready for its annual Christmas Concert. Christmas carols played with the whistle have been a holiday tradition since 1955. Donald Ryan took over the role after his father. On...
abc27.com
Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
lebtown.com
Welcomely, Funcks take Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel under their wing
Ownership requires an investment, not only of money, but also of time, talents and emotions. So, when it comes time for entrepreneurs to part ways with their life’s work, there is an overwhelming desire for that investment to be turned over to the right hands. On the surface, the...
FOX43.com
Iron Valley Tubing will open for the season on Dec. 26
CORNWALL, Pa. — A Lebanon County snow tubing facility announced it will open for the season on December 26. Iron Valley Tubing, located at the Iron Valley Golf Club at 201 Iron Valley Drive in Cornwall, said it will open its tubing courses for the first time on the day after Christmas.
Tourist or Local: This is Where You Can Ride an Amish Buggy in Lancaster During The Holiday Season
Rural Lancaster County is gorgeous during the winter season. If you're visiting around the holidays, it's the ideal time to experience what it is like to ride an Amish Buggy. There are a handful of options when it comes businesses offering rides these days, some of which are featured below:
Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate. The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera:. FOX43 spoke to two neighbors who were in their homes when the explosion happened.
WGAL
Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
local21news.com
Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
Teen Reported Missing At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Came Home Without Him Found
Update:Luke Rissler has been located safely on Tuesda, Dec. 20 and no additional information was released. Cumberland County missing male update: RISSLER has been located safely. Thank you for everyone who shared or helped. No further information will be provided.— Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroop…
