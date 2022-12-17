ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, OH

richlandsource.com

Findlay Liberty-Benton barely beats Wapakoneta

A tight-knit tilt turned in Findlay Liberty-Benton's direction just enough to squeeze past Wapakoneta 52-43 on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Wapakoneta and Findlay Liberty-Benton played in a 37-34 game on December 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
WAPAKONETA, OH
richlandsource.com

Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield

Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

Too much punch: Archbold knocks out Sherwood Fairview

Archbold dumped Sherwood Fairview 49-34 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Archbold and Sherwood Fairview squared off with December 21, 2021 at Archbold High School last season. For more, click here.
ARCHBOLD, OH
richlandsource.com

Swanton survives taut tilt with Stryker

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Swanton didn't mind, dispatching Stryker 47-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Swanton drew first blood by forging a 10-6 margin over Stryker after the first quarter.
SWANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Fremont Ross earns tough verdict over Napoleon

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Fremont Ross nipped Napoleon 41-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Findlay and Napoleon took on Bryan on December 13 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
NAPOLEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Woman Joins Ohio’s “Saved By The Belt” Club

(Toledo) – Swanton resident Brandy L. Berry has joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on County Road 2 in Fulton County on October 19. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Bradley P. Longo, Toledo Post commander, presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.
SWANTON, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo

When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo organizations to give away free turkeys Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Seniors in the Toledo area will have two opportunities Wednesday to snag a free holiday turkey. Taylor Automotive Family, Seaway Marketplace and the Neighborhood Health Association are sponsoring a free turkey giveaway at two locations on Wednesday:. Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora L Gonzalez Drive, at...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Gunfire strikes vehicle making Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after gunfire struck a vehicle while a driver was making an Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night. According to a report, a 23-year-old who works for the food delivery company was delivering an order in the 1900 block of Erie Street at approximately 8 p.m. While he was looking for the address to drop off the delivery, an unknown suspect shot two rounds at his vehicle. Police responded and met with the victim, who had returned to his home.
TOLEDO, OH
constructiondive.com

Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio

Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday in Washington Township has been identified, according to the Washington Township Police Department. Police say the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Keichell Cardell of Toledo. According to WTPD, on Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
Great Lakes Now

Ballville Dam Removal: History, trends and impacts

For more than a century, a dam divided the upstream Sandusky River from Lake Erie. People got power, but fish were prevented from reaching native spawning grounds. Then, four years ago, the dam came down, like hundreds around the Great Lakes region. It had been replaced as a power source years earlier, and environmentalists argued to restore the river’s natural course.
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

First Alert Weather Day issued for late week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 13abc First Alert Weather Day has been issued, starting late Thursday evening and lasting through Christmas Eve. Our first big snow event of the season could more than make up for lost time. Thursday will start out with a rain/snow mix, switching to all snow that evening and lasting for the better part of the next 36 hours. We’ll also have to deal with 40+ mph wind gusts, and bitter cold temperatures for one of the busiest travel times of the year. We may well wake up to lows near zero on Christmas morning.
TOLEDO, OH

