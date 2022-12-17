TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after gunfire struck a vehicle while a driver was making an Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night. According to a report, a 23-year-old who works for the food delivery company was delivering an order in the 1900 block of Erie Street at approximately 8 p.m. While he was looking for the address to drop off the delivery, an unknown suspect shot two rounds at his vehicle. Police responded and met with the victim, who had returned to his home.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO