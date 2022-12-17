ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Sporting News

When does the Tour Down Under begin? How to watch, stages list and results

The Santos Tour Down Under brings UCI World Tour professional cycling teams to South Australia every January to race. The event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic as organisers were unable to accomodate international teams and the local requirements for quarantine and border management. However, a...
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Australian Open dates 2023: When does the tournament start at Melbourne Park?

It's Grand Slam time again Down Under as the Australian Open returns to Melbourne Park in 2023. The world's best tennis players will be duking it out to win the first major of the calendar year. After missing last year's tournament because of deportation, can Novak Djokovic win a 10th...
Sporting News

'I went to pick him up': How close Jonah Lomu came to joining the NRL

All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu almost became the most expensive player “in the history” of Australian rugby league after being approached by the Gold Coast Titans in 2007. Ahead of their inaugural campaign in the NRL, the Titans attempted to sign one of the greatest All Blacks to have ever donned the coveted black jersey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy