Kyrie Irving Shares Immediate Reaction to Game Winning Buzzer Beater vs. Raptors

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving lifted his team to victory over the Toronto Raptors

With a game winning buzzer beater, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving lifted his team to victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. It was a back and forth affair down the stretch, with both teams coming up with clutch scores on offense, but it was Irving who had the ball in his hands with a chance to win the game. Stepping back for three, Irving let it go, and got nothing but net.

After the game, Irving said during his on court interview, "A lot of confidence. Team trust. Just getting my feet underneath me. I talked to my dad before I came on this trip, my dad told me to get my balance underneath me every time I shoot my threes. I haven't been shooting it as great as I want to on the season, but just gotta keep repping it out. Once you got the ball in your hands with a chance to win the game, that's what you dream about."

Kyrie Irving finished the game with 32 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and the biggest shot of the night. The Brooklyn Nets won their 5th straight game, and continue to trend in the right direction. With a season that has had so many distractions and so much drama, the team is finally starting to find their groove, and it has resulted in the best stretch of basketball Brooklyn has seen in quite a while.

This was a tough game to win on the road, but Brooklyn found a way to make it happen down the stretch. A big corner three by Yuta Watanabe gave the Nets a two-point lead, but the game was quickly tied up again with two free throws from Scottie Barnes. Irving took care of the rest after that, going one on one to win the game at the buzzer.

