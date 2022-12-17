The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Pretty quickly. It didn’t take long for the son of Southeast football coach Ryan Gottula to decide he’d become a Husker, committing in the summer of 2021. Gunnar has been a clear Power Five prospect for the majority of his high school career, anchoring a Knight line that has embraced the power run game for years. He joins a long history of Southeast linemen who have played for the Big Red.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO