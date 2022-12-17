ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (five, zero, one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Defensive tackle Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN — At this time last December, Vincent Carroll-Jackson wasn't even playing football. Wednesday, he signed scholarship papers to pursue a career at Nebraska. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive tackle, who enjoyed a meteoric rise in his one season at Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East High School, officially flipped from Syracuse to Nebraska at his high school.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back

Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Signee Spotlight: Riley Van Poppel may be Nebraska's best D-line commit in years

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: TCU, Michigan, Arkansas, Washington. How he got here. People are also reading…. The son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Todd...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'It's so good to have you' — Nebraska thrilled with Maggie Mendelson's basketball debut

LINCOLN — Maggie Mendelson’s teammates wanted to celebrate her first college basketball game with a cheer from Mendelson’s other sport. Roof, roof, roof!. That’s what Nebraska volleyball fans say when a Husker blocker stuffs a ball back in an opponent’s face. Since Mendelson had three blocks in the Huskers’ Sunday romp over Wyoming, the locker room joke fit like a glove.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Three takes on Gretna's Mason Goldman committing to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder:. That makes a quartet of in-state big boys. Goldman joins Sam Sledge (Omaha Creighton Prep), Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) and Brock Knutson (Scottsbluff) as local offensive line commits to the Nebraska 2023 class. Goldman developed rapidly over the last year into a major college prospect who likely projects to the interior line. Goldman also was a nasty defensive lineman for the Dragons. Gretna has developed several excellent line prospects in recent years — Patrick Arnold was one as was Mick Stoltenberg on the defensive side — and Goldman is the latest in-state lineman to get a look at Nebraska.
GRETNA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Signee Spotlight: Lincoln Southeast's Gunnar Gottula was a Husker from the start

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Pretty quickly. It didn’t take long for the son of Southeast football coach Ryan Gottula to decide he’d become a Husker, committing in the summer of 2021. Gunnar has been a clear Power Five prospect for the majority of his high school career, anchoring a Knight line that has embraced the power run game for years. He joins a long history of Southeast linemen who have played for the Big Red.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska lands lineman Jason Maciejczak, flipping him from North Dakota

Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs offensive lineman Jason Maciejczak had been on Nebraska’s radar for several years as a participant in summer camps. But, it wasn’t until a new coaching staff took over at Nebraska that Maciejczak truly had the chance to be a Husker. Maciejczak made the most...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Signee Spotlight: Brice Turner's speed could be a game-changer for Nebraska

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Eastern Washington, Texas Southern. How he got here. The first commit of the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska, Turner is a...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Florida linebacker Chief Borders transfers to Nebraska

Another former high-end prospect with SEC experience is coming to Nebraska as a transfer. Linebacker Chief Borders becomes the Huskers’ fourth offseason portal addition — the third to previously play at Florida — following his commitment Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games as a Gator, mostly on special teams.
LINCOLN, NE

