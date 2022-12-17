Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (five, zero, one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
North Platte Telegraph
‘It’s my city:’ Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman makes signing day pick of Nebraska over Colorado
After an up-and-down month of uncertainty for Malachi Coleman, he’s decided to end up at the same place he started. The Lincoln East standout announced on Wednesday that he will be committing to Nebraska for the second time, a decision that marks a major signing day win for the Huskers.
North Platte Telegraph
Big smiles and red hats: Busy signing day breaks Nebraska's way to secure 2023 class
LINCOLN – The first letter of intent became official shortly after 6 a.m. The last decision of interest went public nearly 12 hours later. In between was a wacky, entertaining and mostly successful signing day for Nebraska and its new coaching staff. The Huskers secured 27 scholarship players for...
North Platte Telegraph
Defensive tackle Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN — At this time last December, Vincent Carroll-Jackson wasn't even playing football. Wednesday, he signed scholarship papers to pursue a career at Nebraska. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive tackle, who enjoyed a meteoric rise in his one season at Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East High School, officially flipped from Syracuse to Nebraska at his high school.
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Westside's Jaylen Lloyd brings speed and explosiveness to Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Wide receiver/defensive back • Omaha Westside • 5-11, 160. 247Sports composite: 3 stars. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3 stars. ESPN: 3...
North Platte Telegraph
'We're coming in now': Nebraska staff locked in on in-state talent in 2023 and beyond
Ed Foley has been settling in at Nebraska. He’s recruited around Omaha and gotten to know Lincoln. The new Huskers special teams coordinator said his priorities have been, in order: Find the best talent, then find the best restaurants. “I’m not going to come here and go recruiting and...
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back
Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Jaidyn Doss comes to Nebraska after Huskers' recruiting push in Kansas City
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Wide receiver • Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) • 6-0, 195. 247Sports composite: 3 stars. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3 stars. ESPN: 3 stars.
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Riley Van Poppel may be Nebraska's best D-line commit in years
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: TCU, Michigan, Arkansas, Washington. How he got here. People are also reading…. The son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Todd...
North Platte Telegraph
'It's so good to have you' — Nebraska thrilled with Maggie Mendelson's basketball debut
LINCOLN — Maggie Mendelson’s teammates wanted to celebrate her first college basketball game with a cheer from Mendelson’s other sport. Roof, roof, roof!. That’s what Nebraska volleyball fans say when a Husker blocker stuffs a ball back in an opponent’s face. Since Mendelson had three blocks in the Huskers’ Sunday romp over Wyoming, the locker room joke fit like a glove.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Gretna's Mason Goldman committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder:. That makes a quartet of in-state big boys. Goldman joins Sam Sledge (Omaha Creighton Prep), Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) and Brock Knutson (Scottsbluff) as local offensive line commits to the Nebraska 2023 class. Goldman developed rapidly over the last year into a major college prospect who likely projects to the interior line. Goldman also was a nasty defensive lineman for the Dragons. Gretna has developed several excellent line prospects in recent years — Patrick Arnold was one as was Mick Stoltenberg on the defensive side — and Goldman is the latest in-state lineman to get a look at Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: A snowstorm couldn't stop Jason Maciejczak from committing to Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Offensive lineman • T.F. Riggs (Pierre, S.D.) • 6-4, 320. 247Sports composite: Unranked. On3 composite: Unranked. Rivals: Unranked. ESPN: Unranked. Other key...
North Platte Telegraph
Revisited: A few true tales of blizzards and cold snaps in west central Nebraska
Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the spring 2018 edition of The Telegraph’s former Revisited magazine. It has been updated to include subsequent notable weather events, including the four-day Panhandle and Sandhills blizzard of Dec. 13-16, 2022. ***. If you put away your snow shovels out here...
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Lincoln Southeast's Gunnar Gottula was a Husker from the start
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Pretty quickly. It didn’t take long for the son of Southeast football coach Ryan Gottula to decide he’d become a Husker, committing in the summer of 2021. Gunnar has been a clear Power Five prospect for the majority of his high school career, anchoring a Knight line that has embraced the power run game for years. He joins a long history of Southeast linemen who have played for the Big Red.
North Platte Telegraph
The cost of low pay: The $12,000 salary is warping the Nebraska Legislature
Third-party ads that targeted state Sen. Tony Vargas during his recent run for U.S. Congress featured incredulous voices, baffled over a seemingly selfish move: He wanted to “double his own salary” with taxpayer money. What the ads didn’t say: Nebraska’s 49 state senators have been paid $12,000 a...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands lineman Jason Maciejczak, flipping him from North Dakota
Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs offensive lineman Jason Maciejczak had been on Nebraska’s radar for several years as a participant in summer camps. But, it wasn’t until a new coaching staff took over at Nebraska that Maciejczak truly had the chance to be a Husker. Maciejczak made the most...
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Brice Turner's speed could be a game-changer for Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Eastern Washington, Texas Southern. How he got here. The first commit of the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska, Turner is a...
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Eric Fields went below the recruiting radar — until Nebraska swooped in
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Arkansas State, North Texas, Texas Tech. How he got here. People are also reading…. Fields flew below the radar for a...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
North Platte Telegraph
Florida linebacker Chief Borders transfers to Nebraska
Another former high-end prospect with SEC experience is coming to Nebraska as a transfer. Linebacker Chief Borders becomes the Huskers’ fourth offseason portal addition — the third to previously play at Florida — following his commitment Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games as a Gator, mostly on special teams.
Comments / 0