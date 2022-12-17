Read full article on original website
The Grinch serves cocoa
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Grinch visited the Mankato YMCA on Wednesday for some holiday fun with members and visitors. For a few hours the Grinch and staff members welcomed guests with hot cocoa. The Grinch also visited with members who sat down and hung around the main entrance area.
BEC Mental Health Center Approved as a VA Community Care Provider
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Mental health Center has been approved AND it is partnering with the VA community care provider. “Expanding opportunities and trying to reduce those barriers to care, especially something as significant and impactful as mental health,” said Michael Mclaughlin, Blue Earth County Veterans Service Officer.
Lake Crystal Principal: there’s room for everyone on the Nice List
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The principal of Lake Crystal elementary is bringing the Christmas spirit to everyone in the school. Mr. Beert has been at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Elementary school for nearly 10 years, and for the last few he has been dressing as an elf to share the spirit of the holidays.
Keeping dogs safe outside during Winter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Winter’s frigid temperatures upon us, we still need to care for our furry-four legged friends. Dogs have different cold sensitivity depending on their breed. Just because they have fur does not mean they’re well-suited for the cold. Lynn Davey of Key City Kennel...
Two days of back to back giving as Salvation Army looks to reach goal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the last week of the Mankato Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign. The Salvation Army says it is still under 40% of its goal of raising $525,000 for its Red Kettle Initiative. The non-profit is doing something unique this year to try to raise...
The Blue Earth County Mental Health Center is partnering with the Mankato VA
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-21-2022 - clipped version. Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures will lead to potential life threating travel conditions ahead of holiday weekend. WINTER STORM UPDATE: The latest on the Christmas week winter storm. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST.
Getting folksy: Meet Chris Bertrand
Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Updated: 14 hours ago. Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31
Maverick Machine Band heading to Italy
Kato Living invited a local musician from southern Minnesota, folk singer-songwriter Chris Bertrand, for some conversation and a live performance in the studio!
Christmas with the Mankato East Cougars
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars Boys’ hockey team is celebrating Christmas at All Seasons Arena Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. The Cougars will be celebrating with the Mankato community and its hockey fans. The Cougars are hosting a special chuck-a-puck fundraiser between the second and...
Final Dakota 38+2 Prayer Ride prompted by spiritual leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A dark historical moment is being remembered as a group of horses and riders are making their way through the snow. The trek from South Dakota to Minnesota is over 300 miles. The Dakota 38 + 2 ride continues in its 17th year....
Two longtime officers of the Blue Earth Sheriff department are retiring
Lookout Drive corridor long-term improvement plans
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato City Council adopts its long-term vision and guidance document for the Lookout Drive corridor. The future updates will include ADA improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the already approved conversion of a sidewalk on the East side of Lookout Drive to a multiuse path. Major overhauls of Lookout Drive, however, are not in the near future.
WINTER STORM UPDATE: The latest on the Christmas week winter storm
Could have been a Contender: the esports game is on in Mankato!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Even here in the community, there’s been plenty of evidence of the e-sports industry growing rapidly in the last few years. Kelsey and Lisa found a new spot that hopes to serve as a local hub for e-sports lovers across the region. A local educator. and Robotics Team coach. has opened Contender E-Sports in Mankato.
Polar vortex to bring very cold temperatures this week
Highs will be rather bitter ranging from the negatives into the positive single digits with wind chills near -30 at times and several snow chances mixed in this week. Today will start off with clear skies and bitter temperatures in the negatives across the area. Skies will gradually become cloudy by the mid-morning hours as temperatures slowly start to rise into the positive single digits. Temperatures will continue to rise to highs in the mid to upper-teens by the afternoon hours with light winds sticking around. Despite light winds expected today, the wind chill will likely range around -15 through the afternoon hours. Flurries move in by the early afternoon hours today before becoming snow showers between 2 and 3 pm this afternoon. Snow will primarily hover over Mankato and areas east of Mankato through the afternoon hours into tonight before wrapping up around 11 pm. As snow wraps up, skies will gradually clear up with temperatures dipping into the negatives by Tuesday morning.
Winter weather to impact holiday travel this week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Storm Watch is in place across much of the region ahead of a winter storm arriving Wednesday and lasting through Friday night into Early Saturday. The main impacts of the upcoming storm include heavy snowfall, strong winds which may produce blizzard conditions, and dangerous cold. Expect major impacts on holiday travel through the upcoming weekend. The latest forecast models are showing the potential of a few to several inches of new snowfall Wednesday through Thursday. On top of the heavy snow, windy conditions will develop with sustained winds of 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph Thursday into Saturday. Blowing snow is expected with the strong winds. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected to develop Wednesday through Saturday as wind plus the arrival of arctic air will produce feel-like temps of 30 to 50 below. Actual snowfall totals, wind, and temps are subject to change as the system gets closer so stay with KEYC News Now Weather Team for the latest.
Travel impacts expected as winter storm brings snow, strong winds, harsh temperatures
The next winter storm will bring in snow, heavy at times, strong winds, and harsh temperatures to the area which will lead to travel impacts ahead of the holiday weekend. A winter storm watch and wind chill watch have been issued for this week ahead of the arrival of the next winter storm. The winter storm watch will go into effect early Wednesday morning due to accumulating snow, and possible blizzard like conditions at times. The winter storm watch will remain in effect through Saturday morning while a wind chill watch will go into effect Thursday night and remain in effect until Friday morning. Wind chills are projected to hover around -40 degrees and colder Thursday night into Friday morning and Friday into Saturday due to strong winds in the area.
Kottke named UMAC Player of the Week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College women’s forward Sara Kottke is named the UMAC Player of the Week. This comes after Kottke scored a career-high 25 points in the Vikings 81-57 win over Central. In her games against Central and Coe College, Koettke finished averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.
Two long-term Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officers are retiring after serving for nearly three decades
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Two longtime officers at the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department are hanging up their uniforms. Brad Peterson has been part of the sheriff department for 42 years, 28 of those he has served as the sheriff. Chief Deputy Mike Maurer has been serving law enforcement for 34 years, 26 years in the BEC department.
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office receives an award for charitable work
Could have been a Contender: the esports game is on!. Kelsey and Lisa found a new spot that hopes to serve as a local hub for e-sports lovers across the region: Contender E-Sports in Mankato. Stand & deliver: gift-shopping for that favorite teacher. Updated: 12 hours ago.
