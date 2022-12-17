ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

The Grinch serves cocoa

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Grinch visited the Mankato YMCA on Wednesday for some holiday fun with members and visitors. For a few hours the Grinch and staff members welcomed guests with hot cocoa. The Grinch also visited with members who sat down and hung around the main entrance area.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

BEC Mental Health Center Approved as a VA Community Care Provider

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Mental health Center has been approved AND it is partnering with the VA community care provider. “Expanding opportunities and trying to reduce those barriers to care, especially something as significant and impactful as mental health,” said Michael Mclaughlin, Blue Earth County Veterans Service Officer.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Lake Crystal Principal: there’s room for everyone on the Nice List

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The principal of Lake Crystal elementary is bringing the Christmas spirit to everyone in the school. Mr. Beert has been at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Elementary school for nearly 10 years, and for the last few he has been dressing as an elf to share the spirit of the holidays.
LAKE CRYSTAL, MN
KEYC

Keeping dogs safe outside during Winter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Winter’s frigid temperatures upon us, we still need to care for our furry-four legged friends. Dogs have different cold sensitivity depending on their breed. Just because they have fur does not mean they’re well-suited for the cold. Lynn Davey of Key City Kennel...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Getting folksy: Meet Chris Bertrand

Kato Living had Pam Orth, Store Manager for Red Wing Shoes, in the studio to help Kelsey and Lisa sort through the many, many options for work boots. Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Updated: 14 hours ago. Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Maverick Machine Band heading to Italy

Kato Living had Pam Orth, Store Manager for Red Wing Shoes, in the studio to help Kelsey and Lisa sort through the many, many options for work boots. Kato Living invited a local musician from southern Minnesota, folk singer-songwriter Chris Bertrand, for some conversation and a live performance in the studio!
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Christmas with the Mankato East Cougars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars Boys’ hockey team is celebrating Christmas at All Seasons Arena Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. The Cougars will be celebrating with the Mankato community and its hockey fans. The Cougars are hosting a special chuck-a-puck fundraiser between the second and...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Final Dakota 38+2 Prayer Ride prompted by spiritual leader

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A dark historical moment is being remembered as a group of horses and riders are making their way through the snow. The trek from South Dakota to Minnesota is over 300 miles. The Dakota 38 + 2 ride continues in its 17th year....
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Two longtime officers of the Blue Earth Sheriff department are retiring

Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures will lead to potential life threating travel conditions ahead of holiday weekend.
BLUE EARTH, MN
KEYC

Lookout Drive corridor long-term improvement plans

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato City Council adopts its long-term vision and guidance document for the Lookout Drive corridor. The future updates will include ADA improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the already approved conversion of a sidewalk on the East side of Lookout Drive to a multiuse path. Major overhauls of Lookout Drive, however, are not in the near future.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

WINTER STORM UPDATE: The latest on the Christmas week winter storm

Kato Living had Pam Orth, Store Manager for Red Wing Shoes, in the studio to help Kelsey and Lisa sort through the many, many options for work boots. Kato Living invited a local musician from southern Minnesota, folk singer-songwriter Chris Bertrand, for some conversation and a live performance in the studio!
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Could have been a Contender: the esports game is on in Mankato!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Even here in the community, there’s been plenty of evidence of the e-sports industry growing rapidly in the last few years. Kelsey and Lisa found a new spot that hopes to serve as a local hub for e-sports lovers across the region. A local educator. and Robotics Team coach. has opened Contender E-Sports in Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Polar vortex to bring very cold temperatures this week

Highs will be rather bitter ranging from the negatives into the positive single digits with wind chills near -30 at times and several snow chances mixed in this week. Today will start off with clear skies and bitter temperatures in the negatives across the area. Skies will gradually become cloudy by the mid-morning hours as temperatures slowly start to rise into the positive single digits. Temperatures will continue to rise to highs in the mid to upper-teens by the afternoon hours with light winds sticking around. Despite light winds expected today, the wind chill will likely range around -15 through the afternoon hours. Flurries move in by the early afternoon hours today before becoming snow showers between 2 and 3 pm this afternoon. Snow will primarily hover over Mankato and areas east of Mankato through the afternoon hours into tonight before wrapping up around 11 pm. As snow wraps up, skies will gradually clear up with temperatures dipping into the negatives by Tuesday morning.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Winter weather to impact holiday travel this week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Storm Watch is in place across much of the region ahead of a winter storm arriving Wednesday and lasting through Friday night into Early Saturday. The main impacts of the upcoming storm include heavy snowfall, strong winds which may produce blizzard conditions, and dangerous cold. Expect major impacts on holiday travel through the upcoming weekend. The latest forecast models are showing the potential of a few to several inches of new snowfall Wednesday through Thursday. On top of the heavy snow, windy conditions will develop with sustained winds of 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph Thursday into Saturday. Blowing snow is expected with the strong winds. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected to develop Wednesday through Saturday as wind plus the arrival of arctic air will produce feel-like temps of 30 to 50 below. Actual snowfall totals, wind, and temps are subject to change as the system gets closer so stay with KEYC News Now Weather Team for the latest.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Travel impacts expected as winter storm brings snow, strong winds, harsh temperatures

The next winter storm will bring in snow, heavy at times, strong winds, and harsh temperatures to the area which will lead to travel impacts ahead of the holiday weekend. A winter storm watch and wind chill watch have been issued for this week ahead of the arrival of the next winter storm. The winter storm watch will go into effect early Wednesday morning due to accumulating snow, and possible blizzard like conditions at times. The winter storm watch will remain in effect through Saturday morning while a wind chill watch will go into effect Thursday night and remain in effect until Friday morning. Wind chills are projected to hover around -40 degrees and colder Thursday night into Friday morning and Friday into Saturday due to strong winds in the area.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Kottke named UMAC Player of the Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College women’s forward Sara Kottke is named the UMAC Player of the Week. This comes after Kottke scored a career-high 25 points in the Vikings 81-57 win over Central. In her games against Central and Coe College, Koettke finished averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.
MANKATO, MN

