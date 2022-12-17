Highs will be rather bitter ranging from the negatives into the positive single digits with wind chills near -30 at times and several snow chances mixed in this week. Today will start off with clear skies and bitter temperatures in the negatives across the area. Skies will gradually become cloudy by the mid-morning hours as temperatures slowly start to rise into the positive single digits. Temperatures will continue to rise to highs in the mid to upper-teens by the afternoon hours with light winds sticking around. Despite light winds expected today, the wind chill will likely range around -15 through the afternoon hours. Flurries move in by the early afternoon hours today before becoming snow showers between 2 and 3 pm this afternoon. Snow will primarily hover over Mankato and areas east of Mankato through the afternoon hours into tonight before wrapping up around 11 pm. As snow wraps up, skies will gradually clear up with temperatures dipping into the negatives by Tuesday morning.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO