Students of the Month for December from Arcanum High School are Nate Kessler and Lani Hollinger. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Kessler was selected because of the service he demonstrates each day. He led in organizing the pop tab collection. Hollinger was nominated because of the effort and service that she demonstrates in class each day. She consistently is willing to help others and always strives to do her best. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.

ARCANUM, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO