Daily Advocate
Arcanum boys’ basketball fights past Mississinawa Valley for win
UNION CITY — The Trojans went to Mississinawa Valley and defeated the Blackhawks, 57-33, on Dec. 20. It was a game where Arcanum’s leading scorer, senior Nick Sharritts, was not available for the whole game. Sharritts got into foul trouble. His teammates were able to make up the...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum and Ansonia swim finish second and third at home meet
ENGLEWOOD — The Arcanum High School swim team hosted a swim meet on Dec. 17 at the Kleptz YMCA. The Trojans, along with Ansonia, competed against Brookville and a few more swimmers. Arcanum took second in the meet as the boys and girls teams finished second each. Ansonia finished...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum honors students
Students of the Month for December from Arcanum High School are Nate Kessler and Lani Hollinger. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Kessler was selected because of the service he demonstrates each day. He led in organizing the pop tab collection. Hollinger was nominated because of the effort and service that she demonstrates in class each day. She consistently is willing to help others and always strives to do her best. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.
Daily Advocate
Healthy Kids Running Series gets ready for spring
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) fall session was a great success. HKRS kids and volunteers want to thank Harry D. Stephens Memorial and the Darke County United Way for adding their support for the series. The fall series, held in October, had 75 runners. This...
Daily Advocate
Counts leads Greenville Federal in transition
GREENVILLE — Greenville Federal recently announced that Andrew D. (Andy) Counts has been named Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of both the Bank and Holding Company (Greenville Federal Financial Corporation). “We are pleased to welcome Andy to Greenville Federal,” said George Luce, Board Chairman. “We look forward to...
Daily Advocate
Stockslager honored for service
GREENVILLE — Darke County Weekday Christian Education recently recognized and honored Harold Stockslager for his service to the non-profit organization, now referred to many as R.O.C.K. (Reaching out to Christ’s Kids). Stockslager has been a faithful committee board member for 45+ years, but is now needing to step...
Daily Advocate
Greenville BOE honors driver, recognizes student achievements, discusses House bills
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall Dec. 15, 2022. Of particular interest were recognition of the untimely passing of bus driver Sheryl Huffman, spelling bee winners, inductees into the National Honor Society, and education-related Ohio House bills presented during lame-duck session.
Daily Advocate
Edison State receives grants from local foundations
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation recently received grants from two local foundations on behalf of Edison State Community College. The Piqua Community Foundation provided a $5,600 grant to support a microscope replacement project for the College’s biology program and a $1,500 grant for the Edison State Student Needs Team’s Feed Me Market C project. The microscope project also received a $5,000 grant from the Miami County Foundation.
Daily Advocate
Children injured in crash on U.S. Route 127
GREENVILLE – On Dec. 17, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Darke County deputies, along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Miami Valley MICU, and Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County offices will be closed all day Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas Holiday. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the New Year Holiday. Business Advisory committee. GREENVILLE —A special meeting of the Greenville Board of Education’s Business Advisory Committee...
Daily Advocate
Masons contribute to Road Hoggs
The Gettysburg Masonic Lodge recently contributed to the Road Hogg Motorcycle Club’s Christmas drive. Shown are Masonic brothers Joe Taylor and Master Robert Hutcheson along with Road Hogg President Matt Townsend and Road Hogg Secretary Shae Gooden.
Daily Advocate
VEVS breaks ground on Project Opportunity
VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Dec. 15, a large crowd braved the cold to gather outside Versailles Exempted Village Schools (VEVS) at 280 Marker Road in celebration of Project Opportunity’s groundbreaking. Aaron Moran, VEVS Superintendent, thanked board members, teachers, students, and construction teams from Level MB and Garmann Miller...
Daily Advocate
Masonic Lodge gives to Toys for Tots
Gettysburg Masonic Lodge #477 recently donated toys to the Marine Corps. Toys for Tots program. Although based in Richmond, Ind., the program serves Wayne and Randolph counties in Indiana and Darke and Preble counties in Ohio. Shown are Kelly White, Betty Lou Steel, Jen Hawkins, Master Robert Hutcheson, Brother Levi Markley, Terry Sweet and Sammy Shepard.
Daily Advocate
Nominate your favorite organizations for BBB honors
DAYTON — Close out the year by nominating or applying for one of the Better Business Bureau’s 2023 honors – the BBB Torch Awards or Spark Awards. Celebrate an organization’s success, even your own, by entering these competitions. Torch Awards For Ethics. The BBB’s Torch Awards,...
Daily Advocate
Will Greenville businesses keep up with the pace of change?
GREENVILLE — The next 10 years will see more technological change than the whole of the last century. That’s the prediction of one IT expert who works with Greenville businesses as they plan for the years ahead. According to Mark Howell of Darke Cloud Solutions, “The pace of...
Daily Advocate
Probate/Juvenile Court closed Friday
GREENVILLE — Due to extreme weather being forecast, and for the safety of its employees, the Darke County Probate/Juvenile Court will be closed this Friday, Dec. 23. The Court is also scheduled to be closed Monday as the previously-declared Christmas holiday by Darke County. If any member of the public needs a marriage license, please make arrangements to visit the Probate Court by the end of business, 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Daily Advocate
Edison Foundation nominates Evans as honorary board member
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recently nominated Stan Evans as an honorary board member. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. “Stan is a positive...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
WANTED PERSON: At 11:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Fifth Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, a camper at the rear of the residence was located and confirmed to be on the wrong property. Starh Engtingh, the owner of the camper, was found to have had an active warrant for the original charge of aggravated possession with a $7,500 bond. She was arrested and transported to the jail.
Daily Advocate
Holiday blood donors can win tickets
DAYTON — Blood donors who help boost the blood supply during the crucial weeks of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will get a chance to see Broadway come to Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate blood at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center, Dec. 19-31 will be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Broadway in Dayton performance of “Les Misérables” Jan. 27 at Dayton’s Schuster Center.
Daily Advocate
Christmas Eve traditions and local services
What is your Christmas Eve Tradition? Every family celebrates special holidays in their own way. Christmas Eve is no exception, with families incorporating a wide variety of traditions. Our family treasures memories of attending a candlelight service on Christmas Eve. While attending church together is a family tradition, there’s something uniquely moving about the dim lighting, the glow of the candles and the words of the age-old Christmas hymns.
