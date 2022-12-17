ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC30 Fresno

Chris Paul brushes off Patrick Beverley's 'too small' taunt amid Suns' rout

PHOENIX -- With thePhoenix Suns' lead already ballooning to begin the second half, Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley scored a layup while being fouled by Chris Paul early in the third quarter on Monday. After the whistle, Beverley placed his right hand a few inches from the floor, suggesting Paul was too small to guard him.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC30 Fresno

Sharks' Tomas Hertl suspended 2 games for high stick to face

SAN JOSE, Calif. --San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended two games for a high-stick penalty against theCalgary Flames'Elias Lindholm. Hertl received a minor penalty for the infraction on Sunday night. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Monday that Hertl will miss two games without pay, his first suspension of his 10-year career.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy