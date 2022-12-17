Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
Matt Riddle Called Out For ‘Cheating’ By Adult Film Star Companion
Matt Riddle was ruthlessly attacked by Solo Sikoa in the aftermath of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos on the December 5, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. In reality, The Original Bro was suspended after failing to pass a second drug test. It appears that Riddle’s love life isn’t running smooth as well.
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion
Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
Misha Montana Shuts Down Matt Riddle Cheating Narrative
Matt Riddle was kicked off the WWE television roster after failing a second drug test. They wrote a storyline injury, but reports are he popped dirty for his second Wellness Policy test. Riddle seems to be having a lot of problems in his personal life as well. A picture of the former WWE United States Champion kissing adult film actor Misha Montana, who is supposed to be her girlfriend, recently went viral on social media. It seems the two of them are not exclusive.
Bronson Reed Returns During WWE RAW
Bronson Reed was given a monstrous push during his run in Triple H’s version of NXT. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard had nothing on the table for the big man after the NXT reboot and showed him the door. Tonight, Reed made his return to WWE. Bronson Reed...
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos
The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
Mandy Rose Warned About Earning ‘Fast Money’ After Claim She Will Become A Millionaire By Christmas
Mandy Rose had a solid run in NXT, where she held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, cementing herself as one of the greatest champions on the brand. That did not matter anymore as she was released last week. Following that, it was revealed that Mandy Rose made $500K from her premium content service, just a week after her release. Now it seems Booker T commented on her earnings and decided to give her a warning about the path she has chosen.
Alexa Bliss Says Bray Wyatt Abandoned Her By Leaving WWE
Alexa Bliss’ storyline with The Fiend (aka Bray Wyatt) was one of the highlights of WWE television during the pandemic era. Wyatt exited WWE and Bliss reverted to being a babyface. Tonight, she once again teased a reunion with her former ally. Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair were featured...
Doudrop Assures Fans She’s Not Dead Amid WWE Absence
Doudrop has received very little attention on WWE programming after Vince McMahon’s retirement. The former Piper Niven has only wrestled seven times since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in July, winning only two of those seven matches. Many fans have been concerned about Doudrop’s unexplained absence, however, she has now cleared it up.
Andre The Giant Once No-Sold Jake Roberts’ Snake Breaking Off Two Fangs In His Shoulder
WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has been part of the AEW since 2020. Prior to that, Roberts made a name for himself in WWE, where he had classic feuds with the likes of Randy Savage and more. He has interacted with many other legends during this time in WWE, including Andre The Giant. In fact, he recently shared a very outrageous story about Andre The Giant.
Eric Bischoff Wants Face-To-Face With Ric Flair After Recent Social Media Beef
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is one of the most established veterans in the pro wrestling world. Due to his time in WCW, Bischoff gained a lot of infamy, particularly because of his actions during the Monday Night Wars. Be that as it may, Bischoff remains very relevant in the business and his opinion carries weight even now. During his time in WCW, Bischoff worked extensively with Ric Flair. For a while now, Bischoff and Ric Flair have been engaged in online beef. Now it seems Bischoff wants to meet up with Flair in real life and bury the hatchet.
Chris Jericho Brings Back ‘The Wizard’ Gimmick During AEW Dynamite
Action Andretti scored the biggest win of his career with a shocking win over Chris Jericho last week on Dynamite. Tonight, Jericho destroyed the young AEW star by pulling off an old trick. Chris Jericho interrupted Rick Starks promo during Dynamite tonight. The former Ring of Honor World Champion attacked...
Mandy Rose Will Be A ‘Self-Made Millionaire’ By 2023 With Premium Content After WWE Release
Mandy Rose was released from WWE, and this news shocked her fans. The former NXT Women’s Champion was fired as a result of the content she posted to her premium content paywall account. Rose is no longer a part of WWE, but she is still raking in the cash.
Chris Jericho Says He’s ‘Finished Up’ With Top AEW Faction
The Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club have been feuding with each other for what feels like an eternity now. However, Jon Moxley’s win over Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage last week, it looks like this lengthy feud between the two factions is now over. Chris Jericho...
MVP Teases Hurt Business Reunion During WWE RAW
MVP guided Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to singles and tag tile glory during the pandemic era, but Vince McMahon dissolved Hurt Business without a logical explanation. It appears that a reunion is around the corner. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick brought up the Bobby Lashley incident during...
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
The Rock Was Seemingly Responsible For Henry Cavill Leaving Superman Role
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling as well as in Hollywood. The Rock has truly done it all when it comes to both professional wrestling and Hollywood. However, recent events have made fans see him in a different light. This is because he ended up unfollowing both the Black Adam and Warner Bros. Discovery Instagram accounts and, in turn, somehow being responsible for Henry Cavill leaving his role as Superman.
Britt Baker Was Busted Open During AEW Dark Taping At Universal Studios
Britt Baker D.M.D was AEW’s first contracted female wrestler. Since making her debut, she has put on a great show for the crowd time and again. Baker is no stranger to putting her body on the line for AEW fans. It turns out that she was busted open once again, but this time it was for AEW’s YouTube show.
