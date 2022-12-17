ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: three, thirteen; White Balls: twelve, twenty-three) (one, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
NEBRASKA STATE
Hand-count audit of 10% of Nov. 8 ballots nearly perfect, Evnen says

After his office’s statewide post-election audit, Secretary of State Bob Evnen says, Nebraskans should be more confident than ever in their state’s election process and the county officials and volunteers who conduct it. Evnen outlined the audit’s results and procedures and the reasons he sought it during a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Higher fuel costs likely to drive up Nebraska heating bills again this winter

LINCOLN — Local utilities, social service agencies and fuel companies have spent months urging Nebraskans to take some simple steps to slice the edge off winter heating bills. Experts project that this winter’s bills could outpace last year’s tallies by 15% to 50%, as shifting demand, global instability and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Full details on the winter storm sweeping across Nebraska

Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel in our latest forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
NEBRASKA STATE
Hahn named 2022 elementary counselor of year

The Nebraska School Counselor Association named Kara Hahn, counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in North Platte, as its 2022 Elementary Counselor of the Year. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The association made the announcement in a...
